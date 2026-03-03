Here's the live share price of Transworld Shipping Lines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Transworld Shipping Lines has gained 9.63% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -46.28%.
Transworld Shipping Lines’s current P/E of -6.11x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Transworld Shipping Lines
|-8.41
|-24.13
|-26.66
|-49.32
|-46.09
|-19.37
|8.88
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|0.27
|8.09
|20.32
|38.4
|61.25
|31.78
|32.34
|Shipping Corporation of India
|-1.35
|15.64
|12.15
|15.43
|78.35
|29.34
|15.73
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|-2.36
|3.18
|14.35
|54.17
|53.38
|15.32
|8.93
|Seamec
|2.54
|9.51
|36.28
|43.3
|44.45
|31.56
|22.51
|Essar Shipping
|-6.35
|-13.19
|-14.47
|-3.6
|6.8
|35.91
|20.51
|Global Offshore Services
|-11.67
|5.12
|-22.19
|-28.06
|-36.82
|10.12
|41.48
|Chowgule Steamships
|-5.32
|-4.2
|-9.79
|-17.04
|-19.54
|13.8
|21.96
|Shahi Shipping
|-12.15
|-9.16
|-25.5
|-8.56
|-16.44
|45.03
|20.34
|Datiware Maritime Infra
|0
|0
|10.19
|27.44
|47.34
|35.87
|5.67
Over the last one year, Transworld Shipping Lines has declined 46.09% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (61.25%), Shipping Corporation of India (78.35%), Shreeji Shipping Global (53.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Transworld Shipping Lines has underperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (32.34%) and Shipping Corporation of India (15.73%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|143.23
|143.88
|10
|155.48
|150.79
|20
|167.57
|159.47
|50
|176.55
|174.28
|100
|200.51
|195.18
|200
|236.72
|226.43
In the latest quarter, Transworld Shipping Lines remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:53 AM IST
|Transworld Shipping - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:33 AM IST
|Transworld Shipping - Board Meeting Outcome
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
|Transworld Shipping - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome
|Feb 02, 2026, 9:43 PM IST
|Transworld Shipping - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jan 31, 2026, 7:01 PM IST
|Transworld Shipping - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63000MH1988PLC048500 and registration number is 048500. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal freight water transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 446.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transworld Shipping Lines is ₹130.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Transworld Shipping Lines is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Transworld Shipping Lines is ₹286.88 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Transworld Shipping Lines are ₹140.00 and ₹129.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transworld Shipping Lines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transworld Shipping Lines is ₹329.30 and 52-week low of Transworld Shipping Lines is ₹129.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Transworld Shipping Lines has shown returns of -6.88% over the past day, -26.48% for the past month, -37.22% over 3 months, -46.28% over 1 year, -19.38% across 3 years, and 9.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transworld Shipping Lines are -6.11 and 0.39 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.15 per annum.