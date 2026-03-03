Facebook Pixel Code
Transworld Shipping Lines Share Price

NSE
BSE

TRANSWORLD SHIPPING LINES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Shipping

Here's the live share price of Transworld Shipping Lines along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹130.65 Closed
-6.88₹ -9.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Transworld Shipping Lines Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹129.00₹140.00
₹130.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹129.00₹329.30
₹130.65
Open Price
₹140.00
Prev. Close
₹140.30
Volume
1,632

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Transworld Shipping Lines has gained 9.63% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -46.28%.

Transworld Shipping Lines’s current P/E of -6.11x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Transworld Shipping Lines Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Transworld Shipping Lines		-8.41-24.13-26.66-49.32-46.09-19.378.88
Great Eastern Shipping Company		0.278.0920.3238.461.2531.7832.34
Shipping Corporation of India		-1.3515.6412.1515.4378.3529.3415.73
Shreeji Shipping Global		-2.363.1814.3554.1753.3815.328.93
Seamec		2.549.5136.2843.344.4531.5622.51
Essar Shipping		-6.35-13.19-14.47-3.66.835.9120.51
Global Offshore Services		-11.675.12-22.19-28.06-36.8210.1241.48
Chowgule Steamships		-5.32-4.2-9.79-17.04-19.5413.821.96
Shahi Shipping		-12.15-9.16-25.5-8.56-16.4445.0320.34
Datiware Maritime Infra		0010.1927.4447.3435.875.67

Over the last one year, Transworld Shipping Lines has declined 46.09% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (61.25%), Shipping Corporation of India (78.35%), Shreeji Shipping Global (53.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Transworld Shipping Lines has underperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (32.34%) and Shipping Corporation of India (15.73%).

Transworld Shipping Lines Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Transworld Shipping Lines Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5143.23143.88
10155.48150.79
20167.57159.47
50176.55174.28
100200.51195.18
200236.72226.43

Transworld Shipping Lines Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Transworld Shipping Lines remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Transworld Shipping Lines Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 12:53 AM ISTTransworld Shipping - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 14, 2026, 12:33 AM ISTTransworld Shipping - Board Meeting Outcome
Feb 13, 2026, 11:56 PM ISTTransworld Shipping - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome
Feb 02, 2026, 9:43 PM ISTTransworld Shipping - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jan 31, 2026, 7:01 PM ISTTransworld Shipping - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR

About Transworld Shipping Lines

Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63000MH1988PLC048500 and registration number is 048500. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal freight water transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 446.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ramakrishnan Sivaswamy Iyer
    Exe.Chairman & W T D
  • Capt. Milind Patankar
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Anisha Ramakrishnan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ritesh S Ramakrishnan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anil K Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Kapil Jit Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ratnagiri Sivaram Krishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Shetty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajit George Paul
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Transworld Shipping Lines Share Price

What is the share price of Transworld Shipping Lines?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transworld Shipping Lines is ₹130.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Transworld Shipping Lines?

The Transworld Shipping Lines is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transworld Shipping Lines?

The market cap of Transworld Shipping Lines is ₹286.88 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Transworld Shipping Lines?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Transworld Shipping Lines are ₹140.00 and ₹129.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transworld Shipping Lines?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transworld Shipping Lines stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transworld Shipping Lines is ₹329.30 and 52-week low of Transworld Shipping Lines is ₹129.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Transworld Shipping Lines performed historically in terms of returns?

The Transworld Shipping Lines has shown returns of -6.88% over the past day, -26.48% for the past month, -37.22% over 3 months, -46.28% over 1 year, -19.38% across 3 years, and 9.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transworld Shipping Lines?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transworld Shipping Lines are -6.11 and 0.39 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.15 per annum.

Transworld Shipping Lines News

