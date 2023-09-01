Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SELAN EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY LTD.

Sector : Oil Drilling And Exploration | Smallcap | NSE
₹348.25 Closed
-2.36-8.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹335.55₹362.90
₹348.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹216.50₹385.50
₹348.25
Open Price
₹362.90
Prev. Close
₹356.65
Volume
99,330

Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1362.05
  • R2376.15
  • R3389.4
  • Pivot
    348.8
  • S1334.7
  • S2321.45
  • S3307.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5302.16356.84
  • 10308.87355.46
  • 20298.01354.92
  • 50271.81342.91
  • 100226.29321.61
  • 200200.97294.32

Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.93-8.0830.6823.1241.19209.5639.44
4.042.8618.2917.4134.93129.052.51
4.160.8315.1917.3633.5088.82-1.15
-3.41-0.497.395.6541.88190.3228.89
5.90-26.71-9.5420.421.81113.0911.04
19.0932.7483.3191.24130.26688.58305.58
3.2320.6442.33165.0984.873.773.77
11.8529.0941.7938.7555.50109.6622.73
6.66-2.94-0.9522.74-29.18445.30284.12
10.0616.7322.0518.45-12.6981.70-57.91
6.0212.5326.5236.11-28.2112.95-50.51
1.00-1.6620.5323.04-6.4272.70-56.14
13.1117.956.980-44.5840.82204.41
-97.27-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-96.68-93.74

Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. Share Holdings

Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Dec, 2022Board MeetingEmployees Stock Option Plan
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Selan Exploration Technology Ltd.

Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC021445 and registration number is 021445. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Extraction of crude petroleum. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M Singh
    Director
  • Mr. R S Sidhu
    Director
  • Mr. Suniti Kumar Bhat
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Siva Kumar Pothepalli
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Baikuntha Nath Talukdar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Vishruta Kaul
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Selan Exploration Technology Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd.?

The market cap of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. is ₹529.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. is 19.74 and PB ratio of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. is 1.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. is ₹348.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. is ₹385.50 and 52-week low of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. is ₹216.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data