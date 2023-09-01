Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Employees Stock Option Plan
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1985PLC021445 and registration number is 021445. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Extraction of crude petroleum. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. is ₹529.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. is 19.74 and PB ratio of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. is 1.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. is ₹348.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. is ₹385.50 and 52-week low of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. is ₹216.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.