What is the Market Cap of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd.? The market cap of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. is ₹529.34 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd.? P/E ratio of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. is 19.74 and PB ratio of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. is 1.47 as on .

What is the share price of Selan Exploration Technology Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Selan Exploration Technology Ltd. is ₹348.25 as on .