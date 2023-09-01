Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.80
|9.34
|5.85
|-27.37
|-67.03
|984.11
|1,246.60
|15.29
|11.04
|49.64
|62.77
|42.67
|353.80
|166.35
|12.77
|6.93
|22.40
|53.76
|69.44
|513.72
|215.28
|10.68
|0.93
|41.60
|103.23
|65.83
|160.88
|160.88
|-0.97
|50.51
|47.50
|126.75
|119.17
|119.17
|119.17
|5.82
|-0.28
|39.17
|48.62
|61.10
|311.76
|96.08
|-0.33
|-22.22
|1.84
|18.02
|8.36
|-60.17
|-16.19
|10.19
|0.25
|10.19
|32.01
|54.74
|249.34
|185.71
|20.74
|24.17
|25.96
|8.94
|-15.76
|-65.00
|30.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|To consider raising of funds
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Dividend
Rajnandini Metal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109HR2010PLC040255 and registration number is 040255. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1028.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rajnandini Metal Ltd. is ₹275.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rajnandini Metal Ltd. is 18.74 and PB ratio of Rajnandini Metal Ltd. is 9.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajnandini Metal Ltd. is ₹9.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajnandini Metal Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajnandini Metal Ltd. is ₹32.00 and 52-week low of Rajnandini Metal Ltd. is ₹8.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.