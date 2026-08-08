Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Rajnandini Metal Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJNANDINI METAL

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Rajnandini Metal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.35 Closed
0.30₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Rajnandini Metal Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.32₹3.43
₹3.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.72₹5.28
₹3.35
Open Price
₹3.32
Prev. Close
₹3.34
Volume
1,50,119

Source: Dion Global

Rajnandini Metal Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajnandini Metal		2.45-9.21-16.04-17.08-29.62-28.20-15.68
Hindustan Copper		9.058.20-5.72-10.35122.2053.3431.24
Precision Wires India		11.0610.672.0057.96138.0362.9169.63
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		2.90-2.23-9.0966.5436.7436.1520.34
KSH International		7.1712.8842.84145.24153.4936.3520.45
Ram Ratna Wires		2.9214.241.6742.8436.1042.2250.89
Bhagyanagar India		3.390.2529.04132.99340.3177.5151.66
Sunlite Recycling Industries		-5.22-2.26-8.4016.19206.9227.9715.95
Shera Energy		0.858.763.6835.6219.4514.1719.85
Madhav Copper		9.405.58-2.77-21.8821.3818.157.17
Cubex Tubings		4.97-0.39-23.19-30.82-5.8626.5624.80
Sagardeep Alloys		2.56-0.321.72-0.08-7.860.76-19.55

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rajnandini Metal has declined 29.62% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.20%), Precision Wires India (138.03%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (36.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajnandini Metal has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.24%) and Precision Wires India (69.63%).

Rajnandini Metal Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rajnandini Metal Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.283.3
103.333.32
203.433.4
503.653.57
1003.713.72
2003.954.08

Source: Dion Global

Rajnandini Metal Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajnandini Metal remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 68.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Rajnandini Metal Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rajnandini Metal fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Rajnandini Metal

Rajnandini Metal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109HR2010PLC040255 and registration number is 040255. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 263.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Choudhary
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Jangir
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ashok Kalra
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ankita Bhargava
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Arun Sharma
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Chhaudha
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Rajnandini Metal Share Price

What is the share price of Rajnandini Metal?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajnandini Metal is ₹3.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajnandini Metal?

The Rajnandini Metal is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajnandini Metal?

The market cap of Rajnandini Metal is ₹92.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajnandini Metal?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajnandini Metal are ₹3.43 and ₹3.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajnandini Metal?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajnandini Metal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajnandini Metal is ₹5.28 and 52-week low of Rajnandini Metal is ₹2.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rajnandini Metal performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajnandini Metal has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, -9.21% for the past month, -16.04% over 3 months, -29.62% over 1 year, -28.2% across 3 years, and -15.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajnandini Metal?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajnandini Metal are -291.30 and 1.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rajnandini Metal News

More Rajnandini Metal News
Market Pulse