Here's the live share price of Rajnandini Metal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajnandini Metal
|2.45
|-9.21
|-16.04
|-17.08
|-29.62
|-28.20
|-15.68
|Hindustan Copper
|9.05
|8.20
|-5.72
|-10.35
|122.20
|53.34
|31.24
|Precision Wires India
|11.06
|10.67
|2.00
|57.96
|138.03
|62.91
|69.63
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|2.90
|-2.23
|-9.09
|66.54
|36.74
|36.15
|20.34
|KSH International
|7.17
|12.88
|42.84
|145.24
|153.49
|36.35
|20.45
|Ram Ratna Wires
|2.92
|14.24
|1.67
|42.84
|36.10
|42.22
|50.89
|Bhagyanagar India
|3.39
|0.25
|29.04
|132.99
|340.31
|77.51
|51.66
|Sunlite Recycling Industries
|-5.22
|-2.26
|-8.40
|16.19
|206.92
|27.97
|15.95
|Shera Energy
|0.85
|8.76
|3.68
|35.62
|19.45
|14.17
|19.85
|Madhav Copper
|9.40
|5.58
|-2.77
|-21.88
|21.38
|18.15
|7.17
|Cubex Tubings
|4.97
|-0.39
|-23.19
|-30.82
|-5.86
|26.56
|24.80
|Sagardeep Alloys
|2.56
|-0.32
|1.72
|-0.08
|-7.86
|0.76
|-19.55
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rajnandini Metal has declined 29.62% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.20%), Precision Wires India (138.03%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (36.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajnandini Metal has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.24%) and Precision Wires India (69.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.28
|3.3
|10
|3.33
|3.32
|20
|3.43
|3.4
|50
|3.65
|3.57
|100
|3.71
|3.72
|200
|3.95
|4.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rajnandini Metal remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 68.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rajnandini Metal fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Rajnandini Metal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109HR2010PLC040255 and registration number is 040255. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 263.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajnandini Metal is ₹3.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajnandini Metal is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Rajnandini Metal is ₹92.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajnandini Metal are ₹3.43 and ₹3.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajnandini Metal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajnandini Metal is ₹5.28 and 52-week low of Rajnandini Metal is ₹2.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajnandini Metal has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, -9.21% for the past month, -16.04% over 3 months, -29.62% over 1 year, -28.2% across 3 years, and -15.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajnandini Metal are -291.30 and 1.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global