Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Rajnandini Metal Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAJNANDINI METAL LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod | Smallcap | NSE
₹9.95 Closed
4.740.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rajnandini Metal Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.70₹9.95
₹9.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.10₹32.00
₹9.95
Open Price
₹9.70
Prev. Close
₹9.50
Volume
11,27,216

Rajnandini Metal Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.03
  • R210.12
  • R310.28
  • Pivot
    9.87
  • S19.78
  • S29.62
  • S39.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5280.629.16
  • 10279.619.06
  • 20285.429.03
  • 50297.949.25
  • 100291.8510.85
  • 200247.1215.13

Rajnandini Metal Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.809.345.85-27.37-67.03984.111,246.60
15.2911.0449.6462.7742.67353.80166.35
12.776.9322.4053.7669.44513.72215.28
10.680.9341.60103.2365.83160.88160.88
-0.9750.5147.50126.75119.17119.17119.17
5.82-0.2839.1748.6261.10311.7696.08
-0.33-22.221.8418.028.36-60.17-16.19
10.190.2510.1932.0154.74249.34185.71
20.7424.1725.968.94-15.76-65.0030.78

Rajnandini Metal Ltd. Share Holdings

Rajnandini Metal Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingTo consider raising of funds
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingDividend

About Rajnandini Metal Ltd.

Rajnandini Metal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109HR2010PLC040255 and registration number is 040255. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1028.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Het Ram Sharma
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kalra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shiv Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Chhaudha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Kavita Rani
    Director

FAQs on Rajnandini Metal Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rajnandini Metal Ltd.?

The market cap of Rajnandini Metal Ltd. is ₹275.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajnandini Metal Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rajnandini Metal Ltd. is 18.74 and PB ratio of Rajnandini Metal Ltd. is 9.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rajnandini Metal Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajnandini Metal Ltd. is ₹9.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajnandini Metal Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajnandini Metal Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajnandini Metal Ltd. is ₹32.00 and 52-week low of Rajnandini Metal Ltd. is ₹8.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data