What is the share price of Rajnandini Metal? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajnandini Metal is ₹3.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Rajnandini Metal? The Rajnandini Metal is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajnandini Metal? The market cap of Rajnandini Metal is ₹92.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajnandini Metal? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajnandini Metal are ₹3.43 and ₹3.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajnandini Metal? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajnandini Metal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajnandini Metal is ₹5.28 and 52-week low of Rajnandini Metal is ₹2.72 as on .

How has the Rajnandini Metal performed historically in terms of returns? The Rajnandini Metal has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, -9.21% for the past month, -16.04% over 3 months, -29.62% over 1 year, -28.2% across 3 years, and -15.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajnandini Metal? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajnandini Metal are -291.30 and 1.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global