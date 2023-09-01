Follow Us

SAGARDEEP ALLOYS LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod | Smallcap | NSE
₹26.20 Closed
2.340.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.85₹27.45
₹26.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.85₹33.75
₹26.20
Open Price
₹26.30
Prev. Close
₹25.60
Volume
1,72,733

Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127.1
  • R228
  • R328.55
  • Pivot
    26.55
  • S125.65
  • S225.1
  • S324.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.2223.48
  • 1028.3723.01
  • 2028.722.74
  • 5030.4622.28
  • 10029.322.49
  • 20037.224.31

Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
20.7424.1725.968.94-15.76-65.0030.78
15.3611.1049.7362.8742.76354.08166.51
12.726.8722.3453.6969.36513.42215.12
10.660.9241.57103.2065.80160.83160.83
-0.9450.5647.55126.83119.24119.24119.24
11.809.345.85-27.37-67.03984.111,246.60
5.97-0.1439.3648.8361.33312.3596.36
-0.49-22.351.6717.838.19-60.24-16.33
8.95-0.888.9530.5353.00245.41182.50

Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. Share Holdings

Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sagardeep Alloys Ltd.

Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253GJ2007PLC050007 and registration number is 050007. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satishkumar Asamal Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayeshkumar Ashmal Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Parimal Patwa
    Director
  • Mr. Manan Girishbhai Gajjar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemendra Bhailal Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vinita Pankaj Maheshwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sagardeep Alloys Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd.?

The market cap of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. is ₹44.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. is 96.68 and PB ratio of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. is 1.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. is ₹26.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. is ₹33.75 and 52-week low of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. is ₹17.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

