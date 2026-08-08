What is the share price of Sagardeep Alloys? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagardeep Alloys is ₹24.86 as on .

What kind of stock is Sagardeep Alloys? The Sagardeep Alloys is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sagardeep Alloys? The market cap of Sagardeep Alloys is ₹42.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sagardeep Alloys? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sagardeep Alloys are ₹25.79 and ₹24.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sagardeep Alloys? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagardeep Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagardeep Alloys is ₹31.48 and 52-week low of Sagardeep Alloys is ₹20.81 as on .

How has the Sagardeep Alloys performed historically in terms of returns? The Sagardeep Alloys has shown returns of -1.47% over the past day, -0.32% for the past month, 1.72% over 3 months, -7.86% over 1 year, 0.76% across 3 years, and -19.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sagardeep Alloys? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sagardeep Alloys are 15.78 and 1.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global