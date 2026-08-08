Here's the live share price of Sagardeep Alloys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sagardeep Alloys
|2.56
|-0.32
|1.72
|-0.08
|-7.86
|0.76
|-19.55
|Hindustan Copper
|9.05
|8.20
|-5.72
|-10.35
|122.20
|53.34
|31.24
|Precision Wires India
|11.06
|10.67
|2.00
|57.96
|138.03
|62.91
|69.63
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|2.90
|-2.23
|-9.09
|66.54
|36.74
|36.15
|20.34
|KSH International
|7.17
|12.88
|42.84
|145.24
|153.49
|36.35
|20.45
|Ram Ratna Wires
|2.92
|14.24
|1.67
|42.84
|36.10
|42.22
|50.89
|Bhagyanagar India
|3.39
|0.25
|29.04
|132.99
|340.31
|77.51
|51.66
|Sunlite Recycling Industries
|-5.22
|-2.26
|-8.40
|16.19
|206.92
|27.97
|15.95
|Shera Energy
|0.85
|8.76
|3.68
|35.62
|19.45
|14.17
|19.85
|Madhav Copper
|9.40
|5.58
|-2.77
|-21.88
|21.38
|18.15
|7.17
|Cubex Tubings
|4.97
|-0.39
|-23.19
|-30.82
|-5.86
|26.56
|24.80
|Rajnandini Metal
|2.45
|-9.21
|-16.04
|-17.08
|-29.62
|-28.20
|-15.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sagardeep Alloys has declined 7.86% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.20%), Precision Wires India (138.03%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (36.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Sagardeep Alloys has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.24%) and Precision Wires India (69.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.25
|24.69
|10
|24.51
|24.57
|20
|24.4
|24.55
|50
|24.88
|24.58
|100
|24.16
|24.68
|200
|25.34
|25.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sagardeep Alloys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sagardeep Alloys fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253GJ2007PLC050007 and registration number is 050007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 165.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagardeep Alloys is ₹24.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sagardeep Alloys is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sagardeep Alloys is ₹42.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sagardeep Alloys are ₹25.79 and ₹24.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagardeep Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagardeep Alloys is ₹31.48 and 52-week low of Sagardeep Alloys is ₹20.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sagardeep Alloys has shown returns of -1.47% over the past day, -0.32% for the past month, 1.72% over 3 months, -7.86% over 1 year, 0.76% across 3 years, and -19.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sagardeep Alloys are 15.78 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global