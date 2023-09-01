What is the Market Cap of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd.? The market cap of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. is ₹44.69 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. is 96.68 and PB ratio of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. is 1.62 as on .

What is the share price of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. is ₹26.20 as on .