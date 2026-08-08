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Sagardeep Alloys Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAGARDEEP ALLOYS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Sagardeep Alloys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.86 Closed
-1.47₹ -0.37
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sagardeep Alloys Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.51₹25.79
₹24.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.81₹31.48
₹24.86
Open Price
₹25.79
Prev. Close
₹25.23
Volume
5,896

Source: Dion Global

Sagardeep Alloys Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sagardeep Alloys		2.56-0.321.72-0.08-7.860.76-19.55
Hindustan Copper		9.058.20-5.72-10.35122.2053.3431.24
Precision Wires India		11.0610.672.0057.96138.0362.9169.63
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		2.90-2.23-9.0966.5436.7436.1520.34
KSH International		7.1712.8842.84145.24153.4936.3520.45
Ram Ratna Wires		2.9214.241.6742.8436.1042.2250.89
Bhagyanagar India		3.390.2529.04132.99340.3177.5151.66
Sunlite Recycling Industries		-5.22-2.26-8.4016.19206.9227.9715.95
Shera Energy		0.858.763.6835.6219.4514.1719.85
Madhav Copper		9.405.58-2.77-21.8821.3818.157.17
Cubex Tubings		4.97-0.39-23.19-30.82-5.8626.5624.80
Rajnandini Metal		2.45-9.21-16.04-17.08-29.62-28.20-15.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sagardeep Alloys has declined 7.86% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.20%), Precision Wires India (138.03%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (36.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Sagardeep Alloys has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.24%) and Precision Wires India (69.63%).

Sagardeep Alloys Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sagardeep Alloys Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.2524.69
1024.5124.57
2024.424.55
5024.8824.58
10024.1624.68
20025.3425.37

Source: Dion Global

Sagardeep Alloys Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sagardeep Alloys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sagardeep Alloys Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sagardeep Alloys fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Sagardeep Alloys

Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253GJ2007PLC050007 and registration number is 050007. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 165.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satishkumar Asamal Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Satishkumar Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemendra Bhailal Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Vinita Pankaj Maheshwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manan Girishbhai Gajjar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Ramesh Chandra Pachori
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sagardeep Alloys Share Price

What is the share price of Sagardeep Alloys?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagardeep Alloys is ₹24.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sagardeep Alloys?

The Sagardeep Alloys is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sagardeep Alloys?

The market cap of Sagardeep Alloys is ₹42.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sagardeep Alloys?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sagardeep Alloys are ₹25.79 and ₹24.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sagardeep Alloys?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagardeep Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagardeep Alloys is ₹31.48 and 52-week low of Sagardeep Alloys is ₹20.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sagardeep Alloys performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sagardeep Alloys has shown returns of -1.47% over the past day, -0.32% for the past month, 1.72% over 3 months, -7.86% over 1 year, 0.76% across 3 years, and -19.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sagardeep Alloys?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sagardeep Alloys are 15.78 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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