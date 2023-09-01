Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|20.74
|24.17
|25.96
|8.94
|-15.76
|-65.00
|30.78
|15.36
|11.10
|49.73
|62.87
|42.76
|354.08
|166.51
|12.72
|6.87
|22.34
|53.69
|69.36
|513.42
|215.12
|10.66
|0.92
|41.57
|103.20
|65.80
|160.83
|160.83
|-0.94
|50.56
|47.55
|126.83
|119.24
|119.24
|119.24
|11.80
|9.34
|5.85
|-27.37
|-67.03
|984.11
|1,246.60
|5.97
|-0.14
|39.36
|48.83
|61.33
|312.35
|96.36
|-0.49
|-22.35
|1.67
|17.83
|8.19
|-60.24
|-16.33
|8.95
|-0.88
|8.95
|30.53
|53.00
|245.41
|182.50
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29253GJ2007PLC050007 and registration number is 050007. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. is ₹44.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. is 96.68 and PB ratio of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. is 1.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. is ₹26.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. is ₹33.75 and 52-week low of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd. is ₹17.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.