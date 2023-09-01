Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Madhav Copper Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MADHAV COPPER LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Copper/Copper Alloys - Prod | Smallcap | NSE
₹30.40 Closed
0.830.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Madhav Copper Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.80₹30.75
₹30.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.50₹42.00
₹30.40
Open Price
₹30.40
Prev. Close
₹30.15
Volume
38,413

Madhav Copper Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.87
  • R231.28
  • R331.82
  • Pivot
    30.33
  • S129.92
  • S229.38
  • S328.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.8130.37
  • 1026.0730.75
  • 2027.4531.27
  • 5028.1730.99
  • 10026.6230.23
  • 20029.2729.83

Madhav Copper Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.49-22.351.6717.838.19-60.24-16.33
15.3611.1049.7362.8742.76354.08166.51
12.726.8722.3453.6969.36513.42215.12
10.660.9241.57103.2065.80160.83160.83
-0.9450.5647.55126.83119.24119.24119.24
11.809.345.85-27.37-67.03984.111,246.60
5.97-0.1439.3648.8361.33312.3596.36
8.95-0.888.9530.5353.00245.41182.50
20.7424.1725.968.94-15.76-65.0030.78

Madhav Copper Ltd. Share Holdings

Madhav Copper Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Madhav Copper Ltd.

Madhav Copper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201GJ2012PLC072719 and registration number is 072719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of copper from ore, and other copper products and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nilesh Natubhai Patel
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rohit Bhikhabhai Chauhan
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Divya Arvindbhai Monpara
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Dinal Ashokbhai Lakhani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chaitnya Bhanubhai Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaysukh Bhanabhai Dabhi
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Parag Parekh
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Madhav Copper Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Madhav Copper Ltd.?

The market cap of Madhav Copper Ltd. is ₹82.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Madhav Copper Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Madhav Copper Ltd. is -15.91 and PB ratio of Madhav Copper Ltd. is 2.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Madhav Copper Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhav Copper Ltd. is ₹30.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhav Copper Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhav Copper Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhav Copper Ltd. is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Madhav Copper Ltd. is ₹22.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data