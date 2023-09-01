Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.49
|-22.35
|1.67
|17.83
|8.19
|-60.24
|-16.33
|15.36
|11.10
|49.73
|62.87
|42.76
|354.08
|166.51
|12.72
|6.87
|22.34
|53.69
|69.36
|513.42
|215.12
|10.66
|0.92
|41.57
|103.20
|65.80
|160.83
|160.83
|-0.94
|50.56
|47.55
|126.83
|119.24
|119.24
|119.24
|11.80
|9.34
|5.85
|-27.37
|-67.03
|984.11
|1,246.60
|5.97
|-0.14
|39.36
|48.83
|61.33
|312.35
|96.36
|8.95
|-0.88
|8.95
|30.53
|53.00
|245.41
|182.50
|20.74
|24.17
|25.96
|8.94
|-15.76
|-65.00
|30.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Madhav Copper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201GJ2012PLC072719 and registration number is 072719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of copper from ore, and other copper products and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Madhav Copper Ltd. is ₹82.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Madhav Copper Ltd. is -15.91 and PB ratio of Madhav Copper Ltd. is 2.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhav Copper Ltd. is ₹30.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhav Copper Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhav Copper Ltd. is ₹42.00 and 52-week low of Madhav Copper Ltd. is ₹22.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.