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Madhav Copper Share Price

NSE
BSE

MADHAV COPPER

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Madhav Copper along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹58.31 Closed
1.29₹ 0.74
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Madhav Copper Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.00₹60.46
₹58.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.00₹93.20
₹58.31
Open Price
₹57.57
Prev. Close
₹57.57
Volume
75,778

Source: Dion Global

Madhav Copper Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Madhav Copper		9.405.58-2.77-21.8821.3818.157.17
Hindustan Copper		9.058.20-5.72-10.35122.2053.3431.24
Precision Wires India		11.0610.672.0057.96138.0362.9169.63
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration		2.90-2.23-9.0966.5436.7436.1520.34
KSH International		7.1712.8842.84145.24153.4936.3520.45
Ram Ratna Wires		2.9214.241.6742.8436.1042.2250.89
Bhagyanagar India		3.390.2529.04132.99340.3177.5151.66
Sunlite Recycling Industries		-5.22-2.26-8.4016.19206.9227.9715.95
Shera Energy		0.858.763.6835.6219.4514.1719.85
Cubex Tubings		4.97-0.39-23.19-30.82-5.8626.5624.80
Rajnandini Metal		2.45-9.21-16.04-17.08-29.62-28.20-15.68
Sagardeep Alloys		2.56-0.321.72-0.08-7.860.76-19.55

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Madhav Copper has gained 21.38% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.20%), Precision Wires India (138.03%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (36.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Madhav Copper has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.24%) and Precision Wires India (69.63%).

Madhav Copper Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Madhav Copper Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
553.8554.84
1053.4354.34
2053.7454.39
5056.756.14
10059.0458.16
20059.8458.3

Source: Dion Global

Madhav Copper Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Madhav Copper remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Madhav Copper Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Madhav Copper fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Madhav Copper

Madhav Copper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201GJ2012PLC072719 and registration number is 072719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of copper from ore, and other copper products and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 234.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nilesh Natubhai Patel
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rohit Bhikhabhai Chauhan
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Divya Arvindbhai Monpara
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Chaitnya Bhanubhai Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dinal Ashokbhai Lakhani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaysukh Bhanabhai Dabhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Madhav Copper Share Price

What is the share price of Madhav Copper?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhav Copper is ₹58.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Madhav Copper?

The Madhav Copper is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Madhav Copper?

The market cap of Madhav Copper is ₹158.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Madhav Copper?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhav Copper are ₹60.46 and ₹57.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhav Copper?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhav Copper stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhav Copper is ₹93.20 and 52-week low of Madhav Copper is ₹42.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Madhav Copper performed historically in terms of returns?

The Madhav Copper has shown returns of 1.29% over the past day, 5.58% for the past month, -2.77% over 3 months, 21.38% over 1 year, 18.15% across 3 years, and 7.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Madhav Copper?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhav Copper are 35.16 and 3.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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