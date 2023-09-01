Madhav Copper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201GJ2012PLC072719 and registration number is 072719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of copper from ore, and other copper products and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.