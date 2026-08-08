What is the share price of Madhav Copper? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhav Copper is ₹58.31 as on .

What kind of stock is Madhav Copper? The Madhav Copper is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Madhav Copper? The market cap of Madhav Copper is ₹158.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Madhav Copper? Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhav Copper are ₹60.46 and ₹57.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Madhav Copper? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhav Copper stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhav Copper is ₹93.20 and 52-week low of Madhav Copper is ₹42.00 as on .

How has the Madhav Copper performed historically in terms of returns? The Madhav Copper has shown returns of 1.29% over the past day, 5.58% for the past month, -2.77% over 3 months, 21.38% over 1 year, 18.15% across 3 years, and 7.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Madhav Copper? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhav Copper are 35.16 and 3.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global