Here's the live share price of Madhav Copper along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Madhav Copper
|9.40
|5.58
|-2.77
|-21.88
|21.38
|18.15
|7.17
|Hindustan Copper
|9.05
|8.20
|-5.72
|-10.35
|122.20
|53.34
|31.24
|Precision Wires India
|11.06
|10.67
|2.00
|57.96
|138.03
|62.91
|69.63
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|2.90
|-2.23
|-9.09
|66.54
|36.74
|36.15
|20.34
|KSH International
|7.17
|12.88
|42.84
|145.24
|153.49
|36.35
|20.45
|Ram Ratna Wires
|2.92
|14.24
|1.67
|42.84
|36.10
|42.22
|50.89
|Bhagyanagar India
|3.39
|0.25
|29.04
|132.99
|340.31
|77.51
|51.66
|Sunlite Recycling Industries
|-5.22
|-2.26
|-8.40
|16.19
|206.92
|27.97
|15.95
|Shera Energy
|0.85
|8.76
|3.68
|35.62
|19.45
|14.17
|19.85
|Cubex Tubings
|4.97
|-0.39
|-23.19
|-30.82
|-5.86
|26.56
|24.80
|Rajnandini Metal
|2.45
|-9.21
|-16.04
|-17.08
|-29.62
|-28.20
|-15.68
|Sagardeep Alloys
|2.56
|-0.32
|1.72
|-0.08
|-7.86
|0.76
|-19.55
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Madhav Copper has gained 21.38% compared to peers like Hindustan Copper (122.20%), Precision Wires India (138.03%), KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration (36.74%). From a 5 year perspective, Madhav Copper has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Copper (31.24%) and Precision Wires India (69.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|53.85
|54.84
|10
|53.43
|54.34
|20
|53.74
|54.39
|50
|56.7
|56.14
|100
|59.04
|58.16
|200
|59.84
|58.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Madhav Copper remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Madhav Copper fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Madhav Copper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/11/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27201GJ2012PLC072719 and registration number is 072719. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of copper from ore, and other copper products and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 234.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Madhav Copper is ₹58.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Madhav Copper is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Madhav Copper is ₹158.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Madhav Copper are ₹60.46 and ₹57.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Madhav Copper stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Madhav Copper is ₹93.20 and 52-week low of Madhav Copper is ₹42.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Madhav Copper has shown returns of 1.29% over the past day, 5.58% for the past month, -2.77% over 3 months, 21.38% over 1 year, 18.15% across 3 years, and 7.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Madhav Copper are 35.16 and 3.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global