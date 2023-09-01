What is the Market Cap of Heads UP Ventures Ltd.? The market cap of Heads UP Ventures Ltd. is ₹27.49 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Heads UP Ventures Ltd.? P/E ratio of Heads UP Ventures Ltd. is -3.05 and PB ratio of Heads UP Ventures Ltd. is 1.51 as on .

What is the share price of Heads UP Ventures Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heads UP Ventures Ltd. is ₹12.45 as on .