Heads UP Ventures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HEADS UP VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Retail - Departmental Stores | Smallcap | NSE
₹12.45 Closed
2.050.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Heads UP Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.10₹12.80
₹12.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.00₹20.35
₹12.45
Open Price
₹12.40
Prev. Close
₹12.20
Volume
1,77,542

Heads UP Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.83
  • R213.17
  • R313.53
  • Pivot
    12.47
  • S112.13
  • S211.77
  • S311.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.8611.88
  • 1013.9711.88
  • 2013.211.97
  • 5013.2912.22
  • 10013.3812.59
  • 20014.6613.09

Heads UP Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.382.04-4.58-6.02-4.2132.98-76.48
6.500.647.539.45-17.5567.93134.59
2.26-10.47-5.2412.8216.50333.7815.96
4.01-1.1710.98-5.69-23.7024.05-29.90
6.4120.3947.5988.2454.09233.62192.97
2.16-1.215.95-0.08-22.22-25.61-70.93
7.7447.7997.2438.121.2770.02-67.47
3.45-10.457.14-1.64-15.49-97.95-99.48
-1.80-3.13-14.32-14.32-14.32-14.32-14.32

Heads UP Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Heads UP Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Heads UP Ventures Ltd.

Heads UP Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52390MH2011PLC213349 and registration number is 213349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of other goods in specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sangeeta Mandhana
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Priyavrat Mandhana
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M V P H Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pravin Navandar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. N Venkateshwar Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Heads UP Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Heads UP Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Heads UP Ventures Ltd. is ₹27.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Heads UP Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Heads UP Ventures Ltd. is -3.05 and PB ratio of Heads UP Ventures Ltd. is 1.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Heads UP Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heads UP Ventures Ltd. is ₹12.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Heads UP Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heads UP Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heads UP Ventures Ltd. is ₹20.35 and 52-week low of Heads UP Ventures Ltd. is ₹10.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

