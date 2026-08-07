Here's the live share price of Heads UP Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Heads UP Ventures
|1.03
|2.54
|-13.26
|-21.93
|-29.90
|-17.22
|-18.24
|Avenue Supermarts
|-0.80
|-4.37
|-11.29
|-0.75
|-8.74
|2.24
|2.01
|Vishal Mega Mart
|1.35
|-7.46
|-13.47
|-11.17
|-24.96
|-1.02
|-0.61
|V-Mart Retail
|0.73
|0.36
|18.06
|24.96
|1.45
|11.06
|-3.07
|Shoppers Stop
|8.31
|17.85
|16.29
|4.65
|-18.36
|-19.86
|11.11
|Patel Retail
|-1.59
|0.38
|5.69
|6.72
|-23.04
|-8.36
|-5.10
|Spencers Retail
|-1.71
|-10.83
|-20.36
|-15.50
|-41.74
|-20.11
|-20.61
|Praxis Home Retail
|11.86
|-10.97
|-9.47
|-16.61
|-30.48
|-27.04
|-17.57
|Jay Ambe Supermarkets
|-4.96
|-15.24
|-37.16
|-46.78
|29.36
|8.96
|5.28
|Future Consumer
|0
|-12.90
|-25.00
|-27.03
|-40.00
|-32.81
|-48.21
|Aditya Consumer Marketing
|3.32
|-2.66
|-5.66
|-18.03
|-26.71
|-23.90
|-10.58
|Shanti Guru Industries
|-2.60
|-10.22
|1.29
|-20.65
|-15.84
|4.89
|-6.96
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Heads UP Ventures has declined 29.90% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (-8.74%), Vishal Mega Mart (-24.96%), V-Mart Retail (1.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Heads UP Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (2.01%) and Vishal Mega Mart (-0.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.78
|6.96
|10
|6.95
|6.94
|20
|6.89
|6.95
|50
|7.07
|7.06
|100
|7.14
|7.35
|200
|8.25
|8.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Heads UP Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.42%, and public shareholding unchanged at 86.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:05 AM IST IST
|Heads UP Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Corporate Office Address
|Jul 14, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Heads UP Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Heads UP Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|May 29, 2026, 01:35 AM IST IST
|Heads UP Ventures - Results - Financial Results Year End For 31St March,2026
|May 29, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Heads UP Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Financial Result Quarter 4
Source: Dion Global
Heads UP Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52390MH2011PLC213349 and registration number is 213349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of other goods in specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heads UP Ventures is ₹6.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Heads UP Ventures is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Heads UP Ventures is ₹15.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Heads UP Ventures are ₹7.26 and ₹6.86.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heads UP Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heads UP Ventures is ₹12.95 and 52-week low of Heads UP Ventures is ₹5.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Heads UP Ventures has shown returns of -2.28% over the past day, 2.54% for the past month, -13.26% over 3 months, -29.9% over 1 year, -17.22% across 3 years, and -18.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Heads UP Ventures are -528.46 and 0.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global