What is the share price of Heads UP Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heads UP Ventures is ₹6.87 as on .

What kind of stock is Heads UP Ventures? The Heads UP Ventures is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Heads UP Ventures? The market cap of Heads UP Ventures is ₹15.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Heads UP Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Heads UP Ventures are ₹7.26 and ₹6.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Heads UP Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heads UP Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heads UP Ventures is ₹12.95 and 52-week low of Heads UP Ventures is ₹5.77 as on .

How has the Heads UP Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Heads UP Ventures has shown returns of -2.28% over the past day, 2.54% for the past month, -13.26% over 3 months, -29.9% over 1 year, -17.22% across 3 years, and -18.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Heads UP Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Heads UP Ventures are -528.46 and 0.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global