MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Heads UP Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52390MH2011PLC213349 and registration number is 213349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of other goods in specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Heads UP Ventures Ltd. is ₹27.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Heads UP Ventures Ltd. is -3.05 and PB ratio of Heads UP Ventures Ltd. is 1.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heads UP Ventures Ltd. is ₹12.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heads UP Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heads UP Ventures Ltd. is ₹20.35 and 52-week low of Heads UP Ventures Ltd. is ₹10.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.