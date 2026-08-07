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Heads UP Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

HEADS UP VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Retail

Here's the live share price of Heads UP Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.87 Closed
-2.28₹ -0.16
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Heads UP Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.86₹7.26
₹6.87
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.77₹12.95
₹6.87
Open Price
₹7.26
Prev. Close
₹7.03
Volume
10,189

Source: Dion Global

Heads UP Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Heads UP Ventures		1.032.54-13.26-21.93-29.90-17.22-18.24
Avenue Supermarts		-0.80-4.37-11.29-0.75-8.742.242.01
Vishal Mega Mart		1.35-7.46-13.47-11.17-24.96-1.02-0.61
V-Mart Retail		0.730.3618.0624.961.4511.06-3.07
Shoppers Stop		8.3117.8516.294.65-18.36-19.8611.11
Patel Retail		-1.590.385.696.72-23.04-8.36-5.10
Spencers Retail		-1.71-10.83-20.36-15.50-41.74-20.11-20.61
Praxis Home Retail		11.86-10.97-9.47-16.61-30.48-27.04-17.57
Jay Ambe Supermarkets		-4.96-15.24-37.16-46.7829.368.965.28
Future Consumer		0-12.90-25.00-27.03-40.00-32.81-48.21
Aditya Consumer Marketing		3.32-2.66-5.66-18.03-26.71-23.90-10.58
Shanti Guru Industries		-2.60-10.221.29-20.65-15.844.89-6.96

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Heads UP Ventures has declined 29.90% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (-8.74%), Vishal Mega Mart (-24.96%), V-Mart Retail (1.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Heads UP Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (2.01%) and Vishal Mega Mart (-0.61%).

Heads UP Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Heads UP Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.786.96
106.956.94
206.896.95
507.077.06
1007.147.35
2008.258.08

Source: Dion Global

Heads UP Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Heads UP Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.42%, and public shareholding unchanged at 86.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Heads UP Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 12:05 AM IST ISTHeads UP Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Corporate Office Address
Jul 14, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTHeads UP Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTHeads UP Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
May 29, 2026, 01:35 AM IST ISTHeads UP Ventures - Results - Financial Results Year End For 31St March,2026
May 29, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTHeads UP Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Financial Result Quarter 4

Source: Dion Global

About Heads UP Ventures

Heads UP Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52390MH2011PLC213349 and registration number is 213349. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of other goods in specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Retail - Departmental Stores
  • Address
    Office no 12, K 3/5, ostwal empire, navapur,Boisar, palghar, Palghar District Maharashtra 401501
  • Contact
    cs@huvl.in
    www.huvl.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hansraj Rathor
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ronak Pankajbhai Sheth
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Kumar Arya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kunj Yogeshbhai Patel
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Amrita Ashutosh Tiwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Shivpujan Giri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Harshkumar Pravinbhai Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Akash Jitendrabhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Heads UP Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Heads UP Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heads UP Ventures is ₹6.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Heads UP Ventures?

The Heads UP Ventures is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Heads UP Ventures?

The market cap of Heads UP Ventures is ₹15.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Heads UP Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Heads UP Ventures are ₹7.26 and ₹6.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Heads UP Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heads UP Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heads UP Ventures is ₹12.95 and 52-week low of Heads UP Ventures is ₹5.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Heads UP Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Heads UP Ventures has shown returns of -2.28% over the past day, 2.54% for the past month, -13.26% over 3 months, -29.9% over 1 year, -17.22% across 3 years, and -18.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Heads UP Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Heads UP Ventures are -528.46 and 0.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Heads UP Ventures News

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