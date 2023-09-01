Follow Us

Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. Share Price

ADITYA CONSUMER MARKETING LTD.

Sector : Retail - Departmental Stores | Smallcap | BSE
₹65.50 Closed
0.770.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.50₹65.50
₹65.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.00₹86.65
₹65.50
Open Price
₹65.50
Prev. Close
₹65.00
Volume
2,000

Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R165.5
  • R265.5
  • R365.5
  • Pivot
    65.5
  • S165.5
  • S265.5
  • S365.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 548.1363.83
  • 1048.1863.6
  • 2045.7762.68
  • 5045.5359.95
  • 10041.8258.23
  • 20043.7355.99

Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.5617.7626.0326.0815.01493.83-59.46
6.140.247.149.05-17.9367.32134.15
2.19-10.49-5.1412.7215.84327.7129.32
2.99-1.949.87-7.05-24.6122.80-30.63
1.12-1.875.60-0.29-22.06-25.74-68.82
10.3153.79109.5547.937.1480.48-65.16
4.79-9.737.37-0.33-12.82-97.91-99.47
6.583.44-3.95-3.07-4.4634.22-76.78
-6.1931.3429.2050.07150.24-16.52-31.04
2.64-8.08-7.89-1.06-42.15122.2275.00

Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. Share Holdings

Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Feb, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd.

Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52190BR2002PLC009872 and registration number is 009872. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Departmental Stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yashovardhan Sinha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Sinha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Meena Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Sinha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nusrat Syed Hassan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd.?

The market cap of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. is ₹95.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. is 3.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. is ₹65.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. is ₹86.65 and 52-week low of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

