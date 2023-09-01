What is the Market Cap of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd.? The market cap of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. is ₹95.85 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd.? P/E ratio of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. is 3.47 as on .

What is the share price of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. is ₹65.50 as on .