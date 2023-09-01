Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52190BR2002PLC009872 and registration number is 009872. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Departmental Stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. is ₹95.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. is 3.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. is ₹65.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. is ₹86.65 and 52-week low of Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. is ₹40.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.