Here's the live share price of Aditya Consumer Marketing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aditya Consumer Marketing
|3.32
|-2.66
|-5.66
|-18.03
|-26.71
|-23.90
|-10.58
|Avenue Supermarts
|-0.80
|-4.37
|-11.29
|-0.75
|-8.74
|2.24
|2.01
|Vishal Mega Mart
|1.35
|-7.46
|-13.47
|-11.17
|-24.96
|-1.02
|-0.61
|V-Mart Retail
|0.73
|0.36
|18.06
|24.96
|1.45
|11.06
|-3.07
|Shoppers Stop
|8.31
|17.85
|16.29
|4.65
|-18.36
|-19.86
|11.11
|Patel Retail
|-1.59
|0.38
|5.69
|6.72
|-23.04
|-8.36
|-5.10
|Spencers Retail
|-1.71
|-10.83
|-20.36
|-15.50
|-41.74
|-20.11
|-20.61
|Praxis Home Retail
|11.86
|-10.97
|-9.47
|-16.61
|-30.48
|-27.04
|-17.57
|Jay Ambe Supermarkets
|-4.96
|-15.24
|-37.16
|-46.78
|29.36
|8.96
|5.28
|Future Consumer
|0
|-12.90
|-25.00
|-27.03
|-40.00
|-32.81
|-48.21
|Heads UP Ventures
|1.03
|2.54
|-13.26
|-21.93
|-29.90
|-17.22
|-18.24
|Shanti Guru Industries
|-2.60
|-10.22
|1.29
|-20.65
|-15.84
|4.89
|-6.96
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aditya Consumer Marketing has declined 26.71% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (-8.74%), Vishal Mega Mart (-24.96%), V-Mart Retail (1.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Consumer Marketing has underperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (2.01%) and Vishal Mega Mart (-0.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.54
|31.46
|10
|32.02
|31.82
|20
|32.61
|32.34
|50
|33.38
|33.65
|100
|36.07
|36.49
|200
|42.34
|42.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aditya Consumer Marketing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Aditya Consumer Mkt. - Appointment Of Internal Auditor.
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:14 PM IST IST
|Aditya Consumer Mkt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Aditya Consumer Mkt. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 31St July, 2026 And Intimation Of
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Aditya Consumer Mkt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Friday
|Jul 08, 2026, 06:15 AM IST IST
|Aditya Consumer Mkt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52190BR2002PLC009872 and registration number is 009872. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Departmental Stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Consumer Marketing is ₹31.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aditya Consumer Marketing is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aditya Consumer Marketing is ₹45.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Consumer Marketing are ₹31.15 and ₹31.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Consumer Marketing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Consumer Marketing is ₹57.87 and 52-week low of Aditya Consumer Marketing is ₹29.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aditya Consumer Marketing has shown returns of -2.66% over the past day, -2.66% for the past month, -5.66% over 3 months, -26.71% over 1 year, -23.9% across 3 years, and -10.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Consumer Marketing are -21.41 and 2.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global