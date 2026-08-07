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Aditya Consumer Marketing Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADITYA CONSUMER MARKETING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Retail

Here's the live share price of Aditya Consumer Marketing along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.15 Closed
-2.66₹ -0.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aditya Consumer Marketing Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.15₹31.15
₹31.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.50₹57.87
₹31.15
Open Price
₹31.15
Prev. Close
₹32.00
Volume
3,000

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Consumer Marketing Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aditya Consumer Marketing		3.32-2.66-5.66-18.03-26.71-23.90-10.58
Avenue Supermarts		-0.80-4.37-11.29-0.75-8.742.242.01
Vishal Mega Mart		1.35-7.46-13.47-11.17-24.96-1.02-0.61
V-Mart Retail		0.730.3618.0624.961.4511.06-3.07
Shoppers Stop		8.3117.8516.294.65-18.36-19.8611.11
Patel Retail		-1.590.385.696.72-23.04-8.36-5.10
Spencers Retail		-1.71-10.83-20.36-15.50-41.74-20.11-20.61
Praxis Home Retail		11.86-10.97-9.47-16.61-30.48-27.04-17.57
Jay Ambe Supermarkets		-4.96-15.24-37.16-46.7829.368.965.28
Future Consumer		0-12.90-25.00-27.03-40.00-32.81-48.21
Heads UP Ventures		1.032.54-13.26-21.93-29.90-17.22-18.24
Shanti Guru Industries		-2.60-10.221.29-20.65-15.844.89-6.96

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aditya Consumer Marketing has declined 26.71% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (-8.74%), Vishal Mega Mart (-24.96%), V-Mart Retail (1.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Consumer Marketing has underperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (2.01%) and Vishal Mega Mart (-0.61%).

Aditya Consumer Marketing Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Consumer Marketing Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.5431.46
1032.0231.82
2032.6132.34
5033.3833.65
10036.0736.49
20042.3442.34

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Consumer Marketing Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aditya Consumer Marketing remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.34%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aditya Consumer Marketing Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTAditya Consumer Mkt. - Appointment Of Internal Auditor.
Jul 31, 2026, 08:14 PM IST ISTAditya Consumer Mkt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 31, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTAditya Consumer Mkt. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Friday, 31St July, 2026 And Intimation Of
Jul 27, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTAditya Consumer Mkt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Friday
Jul 08, 2026, 06:15 AM IST ISTAditya Consumer Mkt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Aditya Consumer Marketing

Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/07/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52190BR2002PLC009872 and registration number is 009872. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Departmental Stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yashovardhan Sinha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Sinha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Meena Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Sinha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nusrat Syed Hassan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aditya Consumer Marketing Share Price

What is the share price of Aditya Consumer Marketing?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Consumer Marketing is ₹31.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aditya Consumer Marketing?

The Aditya Consumer Marketing is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Consumer Marketing?

The market cap of Aditya Consumer Marketing is ₹45.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aditya Consumer Marketing?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Consumer Marketing are ₹31.15 and ₹31.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Consumer Marketing?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Consumer Marketing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Consumer Marketing is ₹57.87 and 52-week low of Aditya Consumer Marketing is ₹29.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aditya Consumer Marketing performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aditya Consumer Marketing has shown returns of -2.66% over the past day, -2.66% for the past month, -5.66% over 3 months, -26.71% over 1 year, -23.9% across 3 years, and -10.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aditya Consumer Marketing?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Consumer Marketing are -21.41 and 2.46 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Consumer Marketing News

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