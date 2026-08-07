What is the share price of Aditya Consumer Marketing? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Consumer Marketing is ₹31.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Aditya Consumer Marketing? The Aditya Consumer Marketing is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Consumer Marketing? The market cap of Aditya Consumer Marketing is ₹45.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aditya Consumer Marketing? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Consumer Marketing are ₹31.15 and ₹31.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Consumer Marketing? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Consumer Marketing stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Consumer Marketing is ₹57.87 and 52-week low of Aditya Consumer Marketing is ₹29.50 as on .

How has the Aditya Consumer Marketing performed historically in terms of returns? The Aditya Consumer Marketing has shown returns of -2.66% over the past day, -2.66% for the past month, -5.66% over 3 months, -26.71% over 1 year, -23.9% across 3 years, and -10.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aditya Consumer Marketing? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Consumer Marketing are -21.41 and 2.46 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global