What is the Market Cap of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. is ₹12.69 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. is 0.91 as on .

What is the share price of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. is ₹10.31 as on .