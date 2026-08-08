Here's the live share price of Shanti Guru Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shanti Guru Industries
|-2.60
|-10.22
|1.29
|-20.65
|-15.84
|4.89
|-6.96
|Avenue Supermarts
|-0.80
|-4.37
|-11.29
|-0.75
|-8.74
|2.24
|2.01
|Vishal Mega Mart
|1.35
|-7.46
|-13.47
|-11.17
|-24.96
|-1.02
|-0.61
|V-Mart Retail
|0.73
|0.36
|18.06
|24.96
|1.45
|11.06
|-3.07
|Shoppers Stop
|8.31
|17.85
|16.29
|4.65
|-18.36
|-19.86
|11.11
|Patel Retail
|-1.59
|0.38
|5.69
|6.72
|-23.04
|-8.36
|-5.10
|Spencers Retail
|-1.71
|-10.83
|-20.36
|-15.50
|-41.74
|-20.11
|-20.61
|Praxis Home Retail
|11.86
|-10.97
|-9.47
|-16.61
|-30.48
|-27.04
|-17.57
|Jay Ambe Supermarkets
|-4.96
|-15.24
|-37.16
|-46.78
|29.36
|8.96
|5.28
|Future Consumer
|0
|-12.90
|-25.00
|-27.03
|-40.00
|-32.81
|-48.21
|Aditya Consumer Marketing
|3.32
|-2.66
|-5.66
|-18.03
|-26.71
|-23.90
|-10.58
|Heads UP Ventures
|1.03
|2.54
|-13.26
|-21.93
|-29.90
|-17.22
|-18.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shanti Guru Industries has declined 15.84% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (-8.74%), Vishal Mega Mart (-24.96%), V-Mart Retail (1.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Shanti Guru Industries has outperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (2.01%) and Vishal Mega Mart (-0.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.66
|9.03
|10
|9.03
|9
|20
|8.94
|8.98
|50
|8.84
|8.86
|100
|8.57
|8.82
|200
|9.12
|9.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shanti Guru Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 33.01%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 66.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|Shanti Guru Ind. - Acquisition Of Shares By Promoters
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Shanti Guru Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 06:40 PM IST IST
|Shanti Guru Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Results For The 2Nd Half Year Ended And The Year To End Results For The
|May 18, 2026, 05:10 PM IST IST
|Shanti Guru Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for SHANTI GURU INDUSTRIES LIMITED To Consider Audited Financial Results For The
|May 18, 2026, 05:39 AM IST IST
|Shanti Guru Ind. - SHANTI GURU INDUSTRIES LIMITED; BOARD MEETING ON 27Th May 2026 Be Construed As For Consideraing Audited F
Source: Dion Global
Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52330TN2010PLC077507 and registration number is 077507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanti Guru Industries is ₹8.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shanti Guru Industries is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shanti Guru Industries is ₹10.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shanti Guru Industries are ₹8.61 and ₹8.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanti Guru Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanti Guru Industries is ₹11.75 and 52-week low of Shanti Guru Industries is ₹6.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shanti Guru Industries has shown returns of -6.92% over the past day, -10.22% for the past month, 1.29% over 3 months, -15.84% over 1 year, 4.89% across 3 years, and -6.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shanti Guru Industries are 0.94 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global