What is the share price of Shanti Guru Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanti Guru Industries is ₹8.61 as on .

What kind of stock is Shanti Guru Industries? The Shanti Guru Industries is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shanti Guru Industries? The market cap of Shanti Guru Industries is ₹10.60 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shanti Guru Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shanti Guru Industries are ₹8.61 and ₹8.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shanti Guru Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanti Guru Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanti Guru Industries is ₹11.75 and 52-week low of Shanti Guru Industries is ₹6.81 as on .

How has the Shanti Guru Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Shanti Guru Industries has shown returns of -6.92% over the past day, -10.22% for the past month, 1.29% over 3 months, -15.84% over 1 year, 4.89% across 3 years, and -6.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shanti Guru Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shanti Guru Industries are 0.94 and 0.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global