MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|23 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 Jul, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52330TN2010PLC077507 and registration number is 077507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. is ₹12.69 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. is 0.91 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. is ₹10.31 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. is ₹11.72 and 52-week low of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. is ₹3.52 as on Aug 29, 2023.