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Shanti Guru Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHANTI GURU INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Retail

Here's the live share price of Shanti Guru Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.61 Closed
-6.92₹ -0.64
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shanti Guru Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.61₹8.61
₹8.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.81₹11.75
₹8.61
Open Price
₹8.61
Prev. Close
₹9.25
Volume
3,000

Source: Dion Global

Shanti Guru Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shanti Guru Industries		-2.60-10.221.29-20.65-15.844.89-6.96
Avenue Supermarts		-0.80-4.37-11.29-0.75-8.742.242.01
Vishal Mega Mart		1.35-7.46-13.47-11.17-24.96-1.02-0.61
V-Mart Retail		0.730.3618.0624.961.4511.06-3.07
Shoppers Stop		8.3117.8516.294.65-18.36-19.8611.11
Patel Retail		-1.590.385.696.72-23.04-8.36-5.10
Spencers Retail		-1.71-10.83-20.36-15.50-41.74-20.11-20.61
Praxis Home Retail		11.86-10.97-9.47-16.61-30.48-27.04-17.57
Jay Ambe Supermarkets		-4.96-15.24-37.16-46.7829.368.965.28
Future Consumer		0-12.90-25.00-27.03-40.00-32.81-48.21
Aditya Consumer Marketing		3.32-2.66-5.66-18.03-26.71-23.90-10.58
Heads UP Ventures		1.032.54-13.26-21.93-29.90-17.22-18.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shanti Guru Industries has declined 15.84% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (-8.74%), Vishal Mega Mart (-24.96%), V-Mart Retail (1.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Shanti Guru Industries has outperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (2.01%) and Vishal Mega Mart (-0.61%).

Shanti Guru Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shanti Guru Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.669.03
109.039
208.948.98
508.848.86
1008.578.82
2009.129.38

Source: Dion Global

Shanti Guru Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shanti Guru Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 33.01%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 66.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shanti Guru Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTShanti Guru Ind. - Acquisition Of Shares By Promoters
Jul 13, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTShanti Guru Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 06:40 PM IST ISTShanti Guru Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Results For The 2Nd Half Year Ended And The Year To End Results For The
May 18, 2026, 05:10 PM IST ISTShanti Guru Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for SHANTI GURU INDUSTRIES LIMITED To Consider Audited Financial Results For The
May 18, 2026, 05:39 AM IST ISTShanti Guru Ind. - SHANTI GURU INDUSTRIES LIMITED; BOARD MEETING ON 27Th May 2026 Be Construed As For Consideraing Audited F

Source: Dion Global

About Shanti Guru Industries

Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52330TN2010PLC077507 and registration number is 077507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Retail - Departmental Stores
  • Address
    Sagna Trade Centre, 10th Floor, 10B/2 No. 109, P.H Road, Chennai (Madras) Tamil Nadu 600084
  • Contact
    rclretail@gmail.com
    www.rclretail.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sarthak Sanghvi
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mr. Ratanchand Lodha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Kumar Dughar
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Ms. Sarika Ssangavi
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Santosh Chaoudannanavar
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Shanti Guru Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Shanti Guru Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanti Guru Industries is ₹8.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shanti Guru Industries?

The Shanti Guru Industries is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shanti Guru Industries?

The market cap of Shanti Guru Industries is ₹10.60 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shanti Guru Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shanti Guru Industries are ₹8.61 and ₹8.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shanti Guru Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanti Guru Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanti Guru Industries is ₹11.75 and 52-week low of Shanti Guru Industries is ₹6.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shanti Guru Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shanti Guru Industries has shown returns of -6.92% over the past day, -10.22% for the past month, 1.29% over 3 months, -15.84% over 1 year, 4.89% across 3 years, and -6.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shanti Guru Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shanti Guru Industries are 0.94 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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