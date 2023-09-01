Follow Us

Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. Share Price

SHANTI GURU INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Retail - Departmental Stores | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.31 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.31₹10.31
₹10.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.52₹11.72
₹10.31
Open Price
₹10.31
Prev. Close
₹10.31
Volume
0

Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.31
  • R210.31
  • R310.31
  • Pivot
    10.31
  • S110.31
  • S210.31
  • S310.31

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.4710.69
  • 107.6710.42
  • 206.669.69
  • 505.298.36
  • 1005.37.54
  • 2008.317.84

Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.1931.3429.2050.07150.24-16.52-31.04
6.430.517.439.34-17.7167.77134.77
2.19-10.49-5.1412.7215.84327.7129.32
2.99-1.949.87-7.05-24.6122.80-30.63
1.12-1.875.60-0.29-22.06-25.74-68.82
10.3153.79109.5547.937.1480.48-65.16
4.79-9.737.37-0.33-12.82-97.91-99.47
5.5617.7626.0326.0815.01493.83-59.46
6.503.36-4.03-3.15-4.5434.11-76.80
2.64-8.08-7.89-1.06-42.15122.2275.00

Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingA.G.M.
23 Jun, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
29 Jul, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Shanti Guru Industries Ltd.

Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52330TN2010PLC077507 and registration number is 077507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahipal Sanghvi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ratanchand Lodha
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Navratan Mal Lunkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shanti Guru Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. is ₹12.69 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. is 0.91 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. is ₹10.31 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. is ₹11.72 and 52-week low of Shanti Guru Industries Ltd. is ₹3.52 as on Aug 29, 2023.

