Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.37
|9.45
|13.26
|-3.52
|-6.13
|-56.03
|-60.23
|11.00
|9.64
|33.73
|52.43
|70.17
|109.08
|127.63
|7.38
|-10.37
|31.70
|107.15
|202.39
|883.38
|332.85
|11.82
|13.24
|80.54
|112.58
|-2.65
|2,001.80
|2,129.74
|-1.85
|-1.45
|74.91
|-0.15
|64.74
|230.62
|-8.02
|0.99
|-0.67
|9.77
|19.85
|-4.64
|150.81
|114.22
|25.26
|43.99
|158.67
|214.97
|177.84
|1,198.69
|394.43
|1.46
|8.86
|43.43
|61.12
|62.77
|266.48
|52.90
|1.46
|-1.76
|21.26
|26.19
|-8.96
|290.97
|290.97
|10.33
|53.93
|212.77
|425.39
|397.16
|4,526.39
|1,248.58
|0
|-0.60
|-2.78
|-2.78
|-1.13
|-27.08
|-6.42
|6.74
|37.93
|11.68
|48.72
|-2.68
|154.54
|107.46
|-1.17
|12.41
|13.00
|-1.17
|62.04
|267.01
|145.37
|-0.16
|-9.48
|-12.90
|5.61
|-33.30
|14.21
|-41.42
|7.83
|2.21
|1.73
|29.40
|-2.12
|73.92
|-52.60
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|03 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Otco International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17114KA2001PLC028611 and registration number is 028611. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Otco International Ltd. is ₹6.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Otco International Ltd. is 41.41 and PB ratio of Otco International Ltd. is 2.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Otco International Ltd. is ₹5.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Otco International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Otco International Ltd. is ₹7.80 and 52-week low of Otco International Ltd. is ₹4.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.