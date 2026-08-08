Here's the live share price of Otco International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Otco International
|1.58
|28.75
|0.98
|37.88
|39.19
|26.73
|9.31
|Rites
|9.43
|-0.51
|2.47
|2.49
|-6.65
|0.75
|11.50
|Power Mech Projects
|0.53
|-0.59
|0.24
|17.28
|-18.59
|7.17
|43.61
|K P Energy
|-1.30
|-5.92
|-25.71
|-4.93
|-34.05
|33.13
|84.81
|SEPC
|4.57
|-7.49
|-24.17
|-36.75
|-46.21
|-22.41
|4.33
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|1.80
|-6.67
|-6.47
|-4.19
|-11.25
|-8.57
|2.28
|Om Infra
|-2.79
|-3.18
|-12.84
|-9.30
|-24.21
|12.93
|21.46
|Zodiac Energy
|-0.97
|-6.27
|-22.20
|-6.00
|-42.47
|25.95
|50.81
|Sharika Enterprises
|3.14
|-3.42
|44.04
|47.51
|8.18
|41.55
|10.91
|H.M. Electro Mech
|14.79
|12.72
|13.65
|13.14
|-18.20
|-10.56
|-6.48
|Filtra Consultants & Engineers
|-0.83
|2.65
|8.33
|-11.35
|-10.69
|19.66
|37.28
|DRA Consultants
|-7.84
|0.35
|-12.52
|17.59
|-28.99
|-12.01
|2.61
|Tarini International
|16.83
|-5.95
|-3.06
|-6.97
|-31.73
|7.01
|-15.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Otco International has gained 39.19% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), K P Energy (-34.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Otco International has underperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and Power Mech Projects (43.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.81
|10.33
|10
|9.87
|10.09
|20
|9.55
|9.74
|50
|9.04
|9.13
|100
|8.4
|8.62
|200
|7.82
|8.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Otco International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Otco International - Update on board meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Otco International - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Result For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026, Take Record On Limited Revie
|Jul 08, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|Otco International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Otco International - RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026
|May 29, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|Otco International - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Otco International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17114KA2001PLC028611 and registration number is 028611. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Otco International is ₹10.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Otco International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Otco International is ₹13.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Otco International are ₹10.45 and ₹10.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Otco International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Otco International is ₹11.80 and 52-week low of Otco International is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Otco International has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, 28.75% for the past month, 0.98% over 3 months, 39.19% over 1 year, 26.73% across 3 years, and 9.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Otco International are -56.47 and 4.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global