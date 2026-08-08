What is the share price of Otco International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Otco International is ₹10.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Otco International? The Otco International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Otco International? The market cap of Otco International is ₹13.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Otco International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Otco International are ₹10.45 and ₹10.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Otco International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Otco International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Otco International is ₹11.80 and 52-week low of Otco International is ₹6.00 as on .

How has the Otco International performed historically in terms of returns? The Otco International has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, 28.75% for the past month, 0.98% over 3 months, 39.19% over 1 year, 26.73% across 3 years, and 9.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Otco International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Otco International are -56.47 and 4.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global