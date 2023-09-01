Follow Us

Otco International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OTCO INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Project Consultancy/Turnkey | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.21 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Otco International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.00₹5.21
₹5.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.12₹7.80
₹5.21
Open Price
₹5.15
Prev. Close
₹5.21
Volume
4,644

Otco International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.28
  • R25.35
  • R35.49
  • Pivot
    5.14
  • S15.07
  • S24.93
  • S34.86

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.775.14
  • 105.625.15
  • 205.725.17
  • 505.615.18
  • 1005.545.21
  • 2006.75.39

Otco International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.379.4513.26-3.52-6.13-56.03-60.23
11.009.6433.7352.4370.17109.08127.63
7.38-10.3731.70107.15202.39883.38332.85
11.8213.2480.54112.58-2.652,001.802,129.74
-1.85-1.4574.91-0.1564.74230.62-8.02
0.99-0.679.7719.85-4.64150.81114.22
25.2643.99158.67214.97177.841,198.69394.43
1.468.8643.4361.1262.77266.4852.90
1.46-1.7621.2626.19-8.96290.97290.97
10.3353.93212.77425.39397.164,526.391,248.58
0-0.60-2.78-2.78-1.13-27.08-6.42
6.7437.9311.6848.72-2.68154.54107.46
-1.1712.4113.00-1.1762.04267.01145.37
-0.16-9.48-12.905.61-33.3014.21-41.42
7.832.211.7329.40-2.1273.92-52.60

Otco International Ltd. Share Holdings

Otco International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
03 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Otco International Ltd.

Otco International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17114KA2001PLC028611 and registration number is 028611. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Dash
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mrs. Bagyalakshmi Tirumalai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vasanth Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitkumar Mahendran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K R Sailesh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Otco International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Otco International Ltd.?

The market cap of Otco International Ltd. is ₹6.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Otco International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Otco International Ltd. is 41.41 and PB ratio of Otco International Ltd. is 2.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Otco International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Otco International Ltd. is ₹5.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Otco International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Otco International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Otco International Ltd. is ₹7.80 and 52-week low of Otco International Ltd. is ₹4.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

