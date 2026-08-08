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Otco International Share Price

NSE
BSE

OTCO INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Otco International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.30 Closed
-0.48₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Otco International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.00₹10.45
₹10.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.00₹11.80
₹10.30
Open Price
₹10.35
Prev. Close
₹10.35
Volume
1,454

Source: Dion Global

Otco International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Otco International		1.5828.750.9837.8839.1926.739.31
Rites		9.43-0.512.472.49-6.650.7511.50
Power Mech Projects		0.53-0.590.2417.28-18.597.1743.61
K P Energy		-1.30-5.92-25.71-4.93-34.0533.1384.81
SEPC		4.57-7.49-24.17-36.75-46.21-22.414.33
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		1.80-6.67-6.47-4.19-11.25-8.572.28
Om Infra		-2.79-3.18-12.84-9.30-24.2112.9321.46
Zodiac Energy		-0.97-6.27-22.20-6.00-42.4725.9550.81
Sharika Enterprises		3.14-3.4244.0447.518.1841.5510.91
H.M. Electro Mech		14.7912.7213.6513.14-18.20-10.56-6.48
Filtra Consultants & Engineers		-0.832.658.33-11.35-10.6919.6637.28
DRA Consultants		-7.840.35-12.5217.59-28.99-12.012.61
Tarini International		16.83-5.95-3.06-6.97-31.737.01-15.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Otco International has gained 39.19% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), K P Energy (-34.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Otco International has underperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and Power Mech Projects (43.61%).

Otco International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Otco International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.8110.33
109.8710.09
209.559.74
509.049.13
1008.48.62
2007.828.16

Source: Dion Global

Otco International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Otco International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Otco International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTOtco International - Update on board meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTOtco International - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Result For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026, Take Record On Limited Revie
Jul 08, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTOtco International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTOtco International - RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026
May 29, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTOtco International - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Otco International

Otco International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17114KA2001PLC028611 and registration number is 028611. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Project Consultancy/Turnkey
  • Address
    P-41, 9A Main, LIC Colony, Jeevanbhima Nagar, Bengaluru Karnataka 560075
  • Contact
    info@otco.in
    www.otco.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Dash
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Mr. Bagyalakshmi Tirumalai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Alok Dash
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sailesh K R
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Otco International Share Price

What is the share price of Otco International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Otco International is ₹10.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Otco International?

The Otco International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Otco International?

The market cap of Otco International is ₹13.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Otco International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Otco International are ₹10.45 and ₹10.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Otco International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Otco International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Otco International is ₹11.80 and 52-week low of Otco International is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Otco International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Otco International has shown returns of -0.48% over the past day, 28.75% for the past month, 0.98% over 3 months, 39.19% over 1 year, 26.73% across 3 years, and 9.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Otco International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Otco International are -56.47 and 4.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Otco International News

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