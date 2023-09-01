What is the Market Cap of Otco International Ltd.? The market cap of Otco International Ltd. is ₹6.76 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Otco International Ltd.? P/E ratio of Otco International Ltd. is 41.41 and PB ratio of Otco International Ltd. is 2.63 as on .

What is the share price of Otco International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Otco International Ltd. is ₹5.21 as on .