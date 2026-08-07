What is the share price of Filtra Consultants & Engineers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Filtra Consultants & Engineers is ₹58.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Filtra Consultants & Engineers? The Filtra Consultants & Engineers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Filtra Consultants & Engineers? The market cap of Filtra Consultants & Engineers is ₹48.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Filtra Consultants & Engineers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Filtra Consultants & Engineers are ₹58.50 and ₹51.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Filtra Consultants & Engineers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Filtra Consultants & Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Filtra Consultants & Engineers is ₹92.39 and 52-week low of Filtra Consultants & Engineers is ₹42.00 as on .

How has the Filtra Consultants & Engineers performed historically in terms of returns? The Filtra Consultants & Engineers has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, 2.65% for the past month, 8.33% over 3 months, -10.69% over 1 year, 19.66% across 3 years, and 37.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Filtra Consultants & Engineers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Filtra Consultants & Engineers are 0.00 and 2.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global