Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

FILTRA CONSULTANTS & ENGINEERS LTD.

Sector : Project Consultancy/Turnkey | Smallcap | BSE
₹42.94 Closed
-0.44-0.19
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.00₹42.94
₹42.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.00₹60.50
₹42.94
Open Price
₹40.00
Prev. Close
₹43.13
Volume
18,000

Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.92
  • R244.9
  • R346.86
  • Pivot
    41.96
  • S140.98
  • S239.02
  • S338.04

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.1242.02
  • 1034.6242.07
  • 2035.0141.74
  • 5028.5240.76
  • 10022.0139.95
  • 20017.4336.3

Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.1712.4113.00-1.1762.04267.01145.37
11.009.6433.7352.4370.17109.08127.63
7.38-10.3731.70107.15202.39883.38332.85
11.8213.2480.54112.58-2.652,001.802,129.74
-1.85-1.4574.91-0.1564.74230.62-8.02
0.99-0.679.7719.85-4.64150.81114.22
25.2643.99158.67214.97177.841,198.69394.43
1.468.8643.4361.1262.77266.4852.90
1.46-1.7621.2626.19-8.96290.97290.97
10.3353.93212.77425.39397.164,526.391,248.58
0-0.60-2.78-2.78-1.13-27.08-6.42
6.7437.9311.6848.72-2.68154.54107.46
-0.16-9.48-12.905.61-33.3014.21-41.42
7.832.211.7329.40-2.1273.92-52.60
3.379.4513.26-3.52-6.13-56.03-60.23

Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. Share Holdings

Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
25 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
22 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd.

Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L41000PN2011PLC209700 and registration number is 217837. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Project Consultancy/Turnkey. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ketan Khant
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anjali Khant
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashfak Mulla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abhay Nalawade
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Tavkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Haresh Malusare
    Independent Director

FAQs on Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd.?

The market cap of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. is ₹35.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. is 1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. is ₹42.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. is ₹60.50 and 52-week low of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. is ₹26.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data