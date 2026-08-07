Here's the live share price of Filtra Consultants & Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Filtra Consultants & Engineers
|-0.83
|2.65
|8.33
|-11.35
|-10.69
|19.66
|37.28
|Rites
|9.43
|-0.51
|2.47
|2.49
|-6.65
|0.75
|11.50
|Power Mech Projects
|0.53
|-0.59
|0.24
|17.28
|-18.59
|7.17
|43.61
|K P Energy
|-1.30
|-5.92
|-25.71
|-4.93
|-34.05
|33.13
|84.81
|SEPC
|4.57
|-7.49
|-24.17
|-36.75
|-46.21
|-22.41
|4.33
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|1.80
|-6.67
|-6.47
|-4.19
|-11.25
|-8.57
|2.28
|Om Infra
|-2.79
|-3.18
|-12.84
|-9.30
|-24.21
|12.93
|21.46
|Zodiac Energy
|-0.97
|-6.27
|-22.20
|-6.00
|-42.47
|25.95
|50.81
|Sharika Enterprises
|3.14
|-3.42
|44.04
|47.51
|8.18
|41.55
|10.91
|H.M. Electro Mech
|14.79
|12.72
|13.65
|13.14
|-18.20
|-10.56
|-6.48
|DRA Consultants
|-7.84
|0.35
|-12.52
|17.59
|-28.99
|-12.01
|2.61
|Otco International
|1.58
|28.75
|0.98
|37.88
|39.19
|26.73
|9.31
|Tarini International
|16.83
|-5.95
|-3.06
|-6.97
|-31.73
|7.01
|-15.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Filtra Consultants & Engineers has declined 10.69% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), K P Energy (-34.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Filtra Consultants & Engineers has outperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and Power Mech Projects (43.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|57.05
|58.18
|10
|57.02
|57.53
|20
|55.91
|57.09
|50
|58.02
|58.3
|100
|62.32
|61.19
|200
|67.83
|64.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Filtra Consultants & Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:31 AM IST IST
|Filtra Consultants & - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Filtra Consultants & - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 01, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Filtra Consultants & - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|May 25, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Filtra Consultants & - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor Of The Company For The Financial Year 2026-27.
|May 25, 2026, 08:21 PM IST IST
|Filtra Consultants & - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Source: Dion Global
Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L41000PN2011PLC209700 and registration number is 217837. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Project Consultancy/Turnkey. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Filtra Consultants & Engineers is ₹58.50 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Filtra Consultants & Engineers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Filtra Consultants & Engineers is ₹48.10 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Filtra Consultants & Engineers are ₹58.50 and ₹51.37.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Filtra Consultants & Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Filtra Consultants & Engineers is ₹92.39 and 52-week low of Filtra Consultants & Engineers is ₹42.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Filtra Consultants & Engineers has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, 2.65% for the past month, 8.33% over 3 months, -10.69% over 1 year, 19.66% across 3 years, and 37.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Filtra Consultants & Engineers are 0.00 and 2.88 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global