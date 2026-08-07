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Filtra Consultants & Engineers Share Price

NSE
BSE

FILTRA CONSULTANTS & ENGINEERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Filtra Consultants & Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹58.50 Closed
-0.83₹ -0.49
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Filtra Consultants & Engineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.37₹58.50
₹58.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.00₹92.39
₹58.50
Open Price
₹51.37
Prev. Close
₹58.99
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

Filtra Consultants & Engineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Filtra Consultants & Engineers		-0.832.658.33-11.35-10.6919.6637.28
Rites		9.43-0.512.472.49-6.650.7511.50
Power Mech Projects		0.53-0.590.2417.28-18.597.1743.61
K P Energy		-1.30-5.92-25.71-4.93-34.0533.1384.81
SEPC		4.57-7.49-24.17-36.75-46.21-22.414.33
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		1.80-6.67-6.47-4.19-11.25-8.572.28
Om Infra		-2.79-3.18-12.84-9.30-24.2112.9321.46
Zodiac Energy		-0.97-6.27-22.20-6.00-42.4725.9550.81
Sharika Enterprises		3.14-3.4244.0447.518.1841.5510.91
H.M. Electro Mech		14.7912.7213.6513.14-18.20-10.56-6.48
DRA Consultants		-7.840.35-12.5217.59-28.99-12.012.61
Otco International		1.5828.750.9837.8839.1926.739.31
Tarini International		16.83-5.95-3.06-6.97-31.737.01-15.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Filtra Consultants & Engineers has declined 10.69% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), K P Energy (-34.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Filtra Consultants & Engineers has outperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and Power Mech Projects (43.61%).

Filtra Consultants & Engineers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Filtra Consultants & Engineers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
557.0558.18
1057.0257.53
2055.9157.09
5058.0258.3
10062.3261.19
20067.8364.58

Source: Dion Global

Filtra Consultants & Engineers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Filtra Consultants & Engineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Filtra Consultants & Engineers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 05:31 AM IST ISTFiltra Consultants & - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTFiltra Consultants & - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 01, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTFiltra Consultants & - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
May 25, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTFiltra Consultants & - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor Of The Company For The Financial Year 2026-27.
May 25, 2026, 08:21 PM IST ISTFiltra Consultants & - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About Filtra Consultants & Engineers

Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L41000PN2011PLC209700 and registration number is 217837. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Project Consultancy/Turnkey. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ketan Khant
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anjali Khant
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashfak Mulla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Tolaram Ahuja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pinaki Bhadury
    Independent Director

FAQs on Filtra Consultants & Engineers Share Price

What is the share price of Filtra Consultants & Engineers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Filtra Consultants & Engineers is ₹58.50 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Filtra Consultants & Engineers?

The Filtra Consultants & Engineers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Filtra Consultants & Engineers?

The market cap of Filtra Consultants & Engineers is ₹48.10 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Filtra Consultants & Engineers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Filtra Consultants & Engineers are ₹58.50 and ₹51.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Filtra Consultants & Engineers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Filtra Consultants & Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Filtra Consultants & Engineers is ₹92.39 and 52-week low of Filtra Consultants & Engineers is ₹42.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Filtra Consultants & Engineers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Filtra Consultants & Engineers has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, 2.65% for the past month, 8.33% over 3 months, -10.69% over 1 year, 19.66% across 3 years, and 37.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Filtra Consultants & Engineers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Filtra Consultants & Engineers are 0.00 and 2.88 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Filtra Consultants & Engineers News

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