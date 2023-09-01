Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.17
|12.41
|13.00
|-1.17
|62.04
|267.01
|145.37
|11.00
|9.64
|33.73
|52.43
|70.17
|109.08
|127.63
|7.38
|-10.37
|31.70
|107.15
|202.39
|883.38
|332.85
|11.82
|13.24
|80.54
|112.58
|-2.65
|2,001.80
|2,129.74
|-1.85
|-1.45
|74.91
|-0.15
|64.74
|230.62
|-8.02
|0.99
|-0.67
|9.77
|19.85
|-4.64
|150.81
|114.22
|25.26
|43.99
|158.67
|214.97
|177.84
|1,198.69
|394.43
|1.46
|8.86
|43.43
|61.12
|62.77
|266.48
|52.90
|1.46
|-1.76
|21.26
|26.19
|-8.96
|290.97
|290.97
|10.33
|53.93
|212.77
|425.39
|397.16
|4,526.39
|1,248.58
|0
|-0.60
|-2.78
|-2.78
|-1.13
|-27.08
|-6.42
|6.74
|37.93
|11.68
|48.72
|-2.68
|154.54
|107.46
|-0.16
|-9.48
|-12.90
|5.61
|-33.30
|14.21
|-41.42
|7.83
|2.21
|1.73
|29.40
|-2.12
|73.92
|-52.60
|3.37
|9.45
|13.26
|-3.52
|-6.13
|-56.03
|-60.23
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|25 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|22 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L41000PN2011PLC209700 and registration number is 217837. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Project Consultancy/Turnkey. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. is ₹35.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. is 1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. is ₹42.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. is ₹60.50 and 52-week low of Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd. is ₹26.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.