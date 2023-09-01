Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.83
|2.21
|1.73
|29.40
|-2.12
|73.92
|-52.60
|11.00
|9.64
|33.73
|52.43
|70.17
|109.08
|127.63
|7.38
|-10.37
|31.70
|107.15
|202.39
|883.38
|332.85
|11.82
|13.24
|80.54
|112.58
|-2.65
|2,001.80
|2,129.74
|-1.85
|-1.45
|74.91
|-0.15
|64.74
|230.62
|-8.02
|0.99
|-0.67
|9.77
|19.85
|-4.64
|150.81
|114.22
|25.26
|43.99
|158.67
|214.97
|177.84
|1,198.69
|394.43
|1.46
|8.86
|43.43
|61.12
|62.77
|266.48
|52.90
|1.46
|-1.76
|21.26
|26.19
|-8.96
|290.97
|290.97
|10.33
|53.93
|212.77
|425.39
|397.16
|4,526.39
|1,248.58
|0
|-0.60
|-2.78
|-2.78
|-1.13
|-27.08
|-6.42
|6.74
|37.93
|11.68
|48.72
|-2.68
|154.54
|107.46
|-1.17
|12.41
|13.00
|-1.17
|62.04
|267.01
|145.37
|-0.16
|-9.48
|-12.90
|5.61
|-33.30
|14.21
|-41.42
|3.37
|9.45
|13.26
|-3.52
|-6.13
|-56.03
|-60.23
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|06 Sep, 2021
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
Tarini International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1999PLC097993 and registration number is 097993. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tarini International Ltd. is ₹8.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tarini International Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Tarini International Ltd. is 0.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarini International Ltd. is ₹6.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarini International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarini International Ltd. is ₹7.99 and 52-week low of Tarini International Ltd. is ₹4.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.