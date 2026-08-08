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Tarini International Share Price

NSE
BSE

TARINI INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of Tarini International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.54 Closed
6.75₹ 0.54
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tarini International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.95₹8.75
₹8.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.01₹14.50
₹8.54
Open Price
₹8.50
Prev. Close
₹8.00
Volume
21,000

Source: Dion Global

Tarini International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tarini International		16.83-5.95-3.06-6.97-31.737.01-15.65
Rites		9.43-0.512.472.49-6.650.7511.50
Power Mech Projects		0.53-0.590.2417.28-18.597.1743.61
K P Energy		-1.30-5.92-25.71-4.93-34.0533.1384.81
SEPC		4.57-7.49-24.17-36.75-46.21-22.414.33
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		1.80-6.67-6.47-4.19-11.25-8.572.28
Om Infra		-2.79-3.18-12.84-9.30-24.2112.9321.46
Zodiac Energy		-0.97-6.27-22.20-6.00-42.4725.9550.81
Sharika Enterprises		3.14-3.4244.0447.518.1841.5510.91
H.M. Electro Mech		14.7912.7213.6513.14-18.20-10.56-6.48
Filtra Consultants & Engineers		-0.832.658.33-11.35-10.6919.6637.28
DRA Consultants		-7.840.35-12.5217.59-28.99-12.012.61
Otco International		1.5828.750.9837.8839.1926.739.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tarini International has declined 31.73% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), K P Energy (-34.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Tarini International has underperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and Power Mech Projects (43.61%).

Tarini International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tarini International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.477.73
107.517.69
207.897.81
508.348.21
1008.989.35
20012.211.98

Source: Dion Global

Tarini International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tarini International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tarini International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 08:03 PM IST ISTTarini International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 30, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTTarini International - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Half And Finan
Apr 30, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTTarini International - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Half And Financial Year Ended 31St March
Apr 23, 2026, 06:03 AM IST ISTTarini International - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Result
Apr 21, 2026, 06:40 PM IST ISTTarini International - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Tarini International

Tarini International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1999PLC097993 and registration number is 097993. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vakamulla Chandrashekhar
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. V Anu Naidu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prabhdeep Singh Malia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parvinder Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praneet Kohli
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tarini International Share Price

What is the share price of Tarini International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarini International is ₹8.54 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tarini International?

The Tarini International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tarini International?

The market cap of Tarini International is ₹11.10 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tarini International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tarini International are ₹8.75 and ₹7.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tarini International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarini International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarini International is ₹14.50 and 52-week low of Tarini International is ₹6.01 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Tarini International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tarini International has shown returns of 6.75% over the past day, -5.95% for the past month, -3.06% over 3 months, -31.73% over 1 year, 7.01% across 3 years, and -15.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tarini International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tarini International are 31.63 and 0.40 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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