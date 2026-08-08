What is the share price of Tarini International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarini International is ₹8.54 as on .

What kind of stock is Tarini International? The Tarini International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tarini International? The market cap of Tarini International is ₹11.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tarini International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tarini International are ₹8.75 and ₹7.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tarini International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarini International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarini International is ₹14.50 and 52-week low of Tarini International is ₹6.01 as on .

How has the Tarini International performed historically in terms of returns? The Tarini International has shown returns of 6.75% over the past day, -5.95% for the past month, -3.06% over 3 months, -31.73% over 1 year, 7.01% across 3 years, and -15.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tarini International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tarini International are 31.63 and 0.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global