TARINI INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Project Consultancy/Turnkey | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.47 Closed
9.660.57
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tarini International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.19₹6.47
₹6.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.11₹7.99
₹6.47
Open Price
₹6.19
Prev. Close
₹5.90
Volume
9,000

Tarini International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.56
  • R26.66
  • R36.84
  • Pivot
    6.38
  • S16.28
  • S26.1
  • S36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.056.05
  • 105.136.11
  • 205.486.17
  • 505.956.14
  • 1005.795.99
  • 2009.566.24

Tarini International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.832.211.7329.40-2.1273.92-52.60
11.009.6433.7352.4370.17109.08127.63
7.38-10.3731.70107.15202.39883.38332.85
11.8213.2480.54112.58-2.652,001.802,129.74
-1.85-1.4574.91-0.1564.74230.62-8.02
0.99-0.679.7719.85-4.64150.81114.22
25.2643.99158.67214.97177.841,198.69394.43
1.468.8643.4361.1262.77266.4852.90
1.46-1.7621.2626.19-8.96290.97290.97
10.3353.93212.77425.39397.164,526.391,248.58
0-0.60-2.78-2.78-1.13-27.08-6.42
6.7437.9311.6848.72-2.68154.54107.46
-1.1712.4113.00-1.1762.04267.01145.37
-0.16-9.48-12.905.61-33.3014.21-41.42
3.379.4513.26-3.52-6.13-56.03-60.23

Tarini International Ltd. Share Holdings

Tarini International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
06 Sep, 2021Board MeetingA.G.M.

About Tarini International Ltd.

Tarini International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1999PLC097993 and registration number is 097993. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vakamulla Chandrashekhar
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. V Anu Naidu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Parvinder Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praneet Kohli
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tarini International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tarini International Ltd.?

The market cap of Tarini International Ltd. is ₹8.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tarini International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tarini International Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Tarini International Ltd. is 0.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tarini International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarini International Ltd. is ₹6.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tarini International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarini International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarini International Ltd. is ₹7.99 and 52-week low of Tarini International Ltd. is ₹4.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

