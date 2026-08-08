Here's the live share price of Tarini International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tarini International
|16.83
|-5.95
|-3.06
|-6.97
|-31.73
|7.01
|-15.65
|Rites
|9.43
|-0.51
|2.47
|2.49
|-6.65
|0.75
|11.50
|Power Mech Projects
|0.53
|-0.59
|0.24
|17.28
|-18.59
|7.17
|43.61
|K P Energy
|-1.30
|-5.92
|-25.71
|-4.93
|-34.05
|33.13
|84.81
|SEPC
|4.57
|-7.49
|-24.17
|-36.75
|-46.21
|-22.41
|4.33
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|1.80
|-6.67
|-6.47
|-4.19
|-11.25
|-8.57
|2.28
|Om Infra
|-2.79
|-3.18
|-12.84
|-9.30
|-24.21
|12.93
|21.46
|Zodiac Energy
|-0.97
|-6.27
|-22.20
|-6.00
|-42.47
|25.95
|50.81
|Sharika Enterprises
|3.14
|-3.42
|44.04
|47.51
|8.18
|41.55
|10.91
|H.M. Electro Mech
|14.79
|12.72
|13.65
|13.14
|-18.20
|-10.56
|-6.48
|Filtra Consultants & Engineers
|-0.83
|2.65
|8.33
|-11.35
|-10.69
|19.66
|37.28
|DRA Consultants
|-7.84
|0.35
|-12.52
|17.59
|-28.99
|-12.01
|2.61
|Otco International
|1.58
|28.75
|0.98
|37.88
|39.19
|26.73
|9.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tarini International has declined 31.73% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), K P Energy (-34.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Tarini International has underperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and Power Mech Projects (43.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.47
|7.73
|10
|7.51
|7.69
|20
|7.89
|7.81
|50
|8.34
|8.21
|100
|8.98
|9.35
|200
|12.2
|11.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tarini International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:03 PM IST IST
|Tarini International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 30, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Tarini International - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Half And Finan
|Apr 30, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Tarini International - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Half And Financial Year Ended 31St March
|Apr 23, 2026, 06:03 AM IST IST
|Tarini International - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Result
|Apr 21, 2026, 06:40 PM IST IST
|Tarini International - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Tarini International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1999PLC097993 and registration number is 097993. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Architectural and engineering activities and related technical consultancy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tarini International is ₹8.54 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Tarini International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tarini International is ₹11.10 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tarini International are ₹8.75 and ₹7.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tarini International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tarini International is ₹14.50 and 52-week low of Tarini International is ₹6.01 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Tarini International has shown returns of 6.75% over the past day, -5.95% for the past month, -3.06% over 3 months, -31.73% over 1 year, 7.01% across 3 years, and -15.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tarini International are 31.63 and 0.40 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global