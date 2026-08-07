Here's the live share price of DRA Consultants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DRA Consultants
|-7.84
|0.35
|-12.52
|17.59
|-28.99
|-12.01
|2.61
|Rites
|9.43
|-0.51
|2.47
|2.49
|-6.65
|0.75
|11.50
|Power Mech Projects
|0.53
|-0.59
|0.24
|17.28
|-18.59
|7.17
|43.61
|K P Energy
|-1.30
|-5.92
|-25.71
|-4.93
|-34.05
|33.13
|84.81
|SEPC
|4.57
|-7.49
|-24.17
|-36.75
|-46.21
|-22.41
|4.33
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|1.80
|-6.67
|-6.47
|-4.19
|-11.25
|-8.57
|2.28
|Om Infra
|-2.79
|-3.18
|-12.84
|-9.30
|-24.21
|12.93
|21.46
|Zodiac Energy
|-0.97
|-6.27
|-22.20
|-6.00
|-42.47
|25.95
|50.81
|Sharika Enterprises
|3.14
|-3.42
|44.04
|47.51
|8.18
|41.55
|10.91
|H.M. Electro Mech
|14.79
|12.72
|13.65
|13.14
|-18.20
|-10.56
|-6.48
|Filtra Consultants & Engineers
|-0.83
|2.65
|8.33
|-11.35
|-10.69
|19.66
|37.28
|Otco International
|1.58
|28.75
|0.98
|37.88
|39.19
|26.73
|9.31
|Tarini International
|16.83
|-5.95
|-3.06
|-6.97
|-31.73
|7.01
|-15.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, DRA Consultants has declined 28.99% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), K P Energy (-34.05%). From a 5 year perspective, DRA Consultants has underperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and Power Mech Projects (43.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.04
|17.79
|10
|17.95
|17.9
|20
|18.23
|17.77
|50
|16.64
|17.45
|100
|17.58
|18.68
|200
|22.73
|22.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, DRA Consultants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 04:42 PM IST IST
|DRA Consultants - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, July 22, 2026.
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:14 AM IST IST
|DRA Consultants - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Of The Board Meeting On 22Nd July, 2026
|Jul 12, 2026, 04:28 AM IST IST
|DRA Consultants - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 03:11 AM IST IST
|DRA Consultants - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, 16Th Day Of July, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|DRA Consultants - Results- Financial Results For March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
DRA Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93090MH2009PLC192183 and registration number is 192183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DRA Consultants is ₹17.05 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The DRA Consultants is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of DRA Consultants is ₹18.70 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of DRA Consultants are ₹17.05 and ₹16.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DRA Consultants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DRA Consultants is ₹25.50 and 52-week low of DRA Consultants is ₹11.55 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The DRA Consultants has shown returns of -6.58% over the past day, 0.35% for the past month, -12.52% over 3 months, -28.99% over 1 year, -12.01% across 3 years, and 2.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DRA Consultants are 6.47 and 0.52 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global