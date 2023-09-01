Follow Us

DRA CONSULTANTS LTD.

Sector : Project Consultancy/Turnkey | Smallcap | BSE
₹33.09 Closed
9.973
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

DRA Consultants Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.06₹33.09
₹33.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.15₹41.00
₹33.09
Open Price
₹32.49
Prev. Close
₹30.09
Volume
1,07,500

DRA Consultants Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.1
  • R235.11
  • R337.13
  • Pivot
    32.08
  • S131.07
  • S229.05
  • S328.04

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.2129.35
  • 1028.7928.51
  • 2029.8227.42
  • 5028.1626.31
  • 10022.5825.45
  • 20019.9323.9

DRA Consultants Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.7437.9311.6848.72-2.68154.54107.46
11.009.6433.7352.4370.17109.08127.63
7.38-10.3731.70107.15202.39883.38332.85
11.8213.2480.54112.58-2.652,001.802,129.74
-1.85-1.4574.91-0.1564.74230.62-8.02
0.99-0.679.7719.85-4.64150.81114.22
25.2643.99158.67214.97177.841,198.69394.43
1.468.8643.4361.1262.77266.4852.90
1.46-1.7621.2626.19-8.96290.97290.97
10.3353.93212.77425.39397.164,526.391,248.58
0-0.60-2.78-2.78-1.13-27.08-6.42
-1.1712.4113.00-1.1762.04267.01145.37
-0.16-9.48-12.905.61-33.3014.21-41.42
7.832.211.7329.40-2.1273.92-52.60
3.379.4513.26-3.52-6.13-56.03-60.23

DRA Consultants Ltd. Share Holdings

DRA Consultants Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
03 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About DRA Consultants Ltd.

DRA Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93090MH2009PLC192183 and registration number is 192183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Chhaganlal Rathi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Uma Dinesh Rathi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Dinesh Rathi
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Siddhi Dinesh Rathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manavendra Jayapal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anish Narendra Nashine
    Independent Director

FAQs on DRA Consultants Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of DRA Consultants Ltd.?

The market cap of DRA Consultants Ltd. is ₹36.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of DRA Consultants Ltd.?

P/E ratio of DRA Consultants Ltd. is 9.31 and PB ratio of DRA Consultants Ltd. is 1.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of DRA Consultants Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DRA Consultants Ltd. is ₹33.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DRA Consultants Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DRA Consultants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DRA Consultants Ltd. is ₹41.00 and 52-week low of DRA Consultants Ltd. is ₹17.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

