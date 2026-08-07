What is the share price of DRA Consultants? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DRA Consultants is ₹17.05 as on .

What kind of stock is DRA Consultants? The DRA Consultants is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DRA Consultants? The market cap of DRA Consultants is ₹18.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of DRA Consultants? Today’s highest and lowest price of DRA Consultants are ₹17.05 and ₹16.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DRA Consultants? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DRA Consultants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DRA Consultants is ₹25.50 and 52-week low of DRA Consultants is ₹11.55 as on .

How has the DRA Consultants performed historically in terms of returns? The DRA Consultants has shown returns of -6.58% over the past day, 0.35% for the past month, -12.52% over 3 months, -28.99% over 1 year, -12.01% across 3 years, and 2.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DRA Consultants? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DRA Consultants are 6.47 and 0.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global