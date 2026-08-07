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DRA Consultants Share Price

NSE
BSE

DRA CONSULTANTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of DRA Consultants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.05 Closed
-6.58₹ -1.20
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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DRA Consultants Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.01₹17.05
₹17.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.55₹25.50
₹17.05
Open Price
₹16.01
Prev. Close
₹18.25
Volume
7,500

Source: Dion Global

DRA Consultants Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DRA Consultants		-7.840.35-12.5217.59-28.99-12.012.61
Rites		9.43-0.512.472.49-6.650.7511.50
Power Mech Projects		0.53-0.590.2417.28-18.597.1743.61
K P Energy		-1.30-5.92-25.71-4.93-34.0533.1384.81
SEPC		4.57-7.49-24.17-36.75-46.21-22.414.33
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		1.80-6.67-6.47-4.19-11.25-8.572.28
Om Infra		-2.79-3.18-12.84-9.30-24.2112.9321.46
Zodiac Energy		-0.97-6.27-22.20-6.00-42.4725.9550.81
Sharika Enterprises		3.14-3.4244.0447.518.1841.5510.91
H.M. Electro Mech		14.7912.7213.6513.14-18.20-10.56-6.48
Filtra Consultants & Engineers		-0.832.658.33-11.35-10.6919.6637.28
Otco International		1.5828.750.9837.8839.1926.739.31
Tarini International		16.83-5.95-3.06-6.97-31.737.01-15.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, DRA Consultants has declined 28.99% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), K P Energy (-34.05%). From a 5 year perspective, DRA Consultants has underperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and Power Mech Projects (43.61%).

DRA Consultants Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

DRA Consultants Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.0417.79
1017.9517.9
2018.2317.77
5016.6417.45
10017.5818.68
20022.7322.58

Source: Dion Global

DRA Consultants Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, DRA Consultants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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DRA Consultants Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 04:42 PM IST ISTDRA Consultants - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday, July 22, 2026.
Jul 16, 2026, 12:14 AM IST ISTDRA Consultants - Board Meeting Intimation for Rescheduling Of The Board Meeting On 22Nd July, 2026
Jul 12, 2026, 04:28 AM IST ISTDRA Consultants - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 03:11 AM IST ISTDRA Consultants - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, 16Th Day Of July, 2026
May 28, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTDRA Consultants - Results- Financial Results For March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About DRA Consultants

DRA Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93090MH2009PLC192183 and registration number is 192183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Chhaganlal Rathi
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Aditya Dinesh Rathi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Uma Dinesh Rathi
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Siddhi Dinesh Rathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manavendra Jayapal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Renuka Saurabh Borole
    Independent Director

FAQs on DRA Consultants Share Price

What is the share price of DRA Consultants?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DRA Consultants is ₹17.05 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is DRA Consultants?

The DRA Consultants is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of DRA Consultants?

The market cap of DRA Consultants is ₹18.70 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of DRA Consultants?

Today’s highest and lowest price of DRA Consultants are ₹17.05 and ₹16.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of DRA Consultants?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DRA Consultants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DRA Consultants is ₹25.50 and 52-week low of DRA Consultants is ₹11.55 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the DRA Consultants performed historically in terms of returns?

The DRA Consultants has shown returns of -6.58% over the past day, 0.35% for the past month, -12.52% over 3 months, -28.99% over 1 year, -12.01% across 3 years, and 2.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of DRA Consultants?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of DRA Consultants are 6.47 and 0.52 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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