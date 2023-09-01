Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.74
|37.93
|11.68
|48.72
|-2.68
|154.54
|107.46
|11.00
|9.64
|33.73
|52.43
|70.17
|109.08
|127.63
|7.38
|-10.37
|31.70
|107.15
|202.39
|883.38
|332.85
|11.82
|13.24
|80.54
|112.58
|-2.65
|2,001.80
|2,129.74
|-1.85
|-1.45
|74.91
|-0.15
|64.74
|230.62
|-8.02
|0.99
|-0.67
|9.77
|19.85
|-4.64
|150.81
|114.22
|25.26
|43.99
|158.67
|214.97
|177.84
|1,198.69
|394.43
|1.46
|8.86
|43.43
|61.12
|62.77
|266.48
|52.90
|1.46
|-1.76
|21.26
|26.19
|-8.96
|290.97
|290.97
|10.33
|53.93
|212.77
|425.39
|397.16
|4,526.39
|1,248.58
|0
|-0.60
|-2.78
|-2.78
|-1.13
|-27.08
|-6.42
|-1.17
|12.41
|13.00
|-1.17
|62.04
|267.01
|145.37
|-0.16
|-9.48
|-12.90
|5.61
|-33.30
|14.21
|-41.42
|7.83
|2.21
|1.73
|29.40
|-2.12
|73.92
|-52.60
|3.37
|9.45
|13.26
|-3.52
|-6.13
|-56.03
|-60.23
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|03 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
DRA Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93090MH2009PLC192183 and registration number is 192183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of DRA Consultants Ltd. is ₹36.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of DRA Consultants Ltd. is 9.31 and PB ratio of DRA Consultants Ltd. is 1.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for DRA Consultants Ltd. is ₹33.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which DRA Consultants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of DRA Consultants Ltd. is ₹41.00 and 52-week low of DRA Consultants Ltd. is ₹17.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.