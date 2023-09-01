What is the Market Cap of K P Energy Ltd.? The market cap of K P Energy Ltd. is ₹1,154.07 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of K P Energy Ltd.? P/E ratio of K P Energy Ltd. is 23.56 and PB ratio of K P Energy Ltd. is 13.95 as on .

What is the share price of K P Energy Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K P Energy Ltd. is ₹519.15 as on .