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K P Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

K P ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of K P Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹302.70 Closed
-0.62₹ -1.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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K P Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹300.25₹307.95
₹302.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹242.00₹469.90
₹302.70
Open Price
₹304.65
Prev. Close
₹304.60
Volume
17,377

Source: Dion Global

K P Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
K P Energy		-1.30-5.92-25.71-4.93-34.0533.1384.81
Rites		9.43-0.512.472.49-6.650.7511.50
Power Mech Projects		0.53-0.590.2417.28-18.597.1743.61
SEPC		4.57-7.49-24.17-36.75-46.21-22.414.33
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		1.80-6.67-6.47-4.19-11.25-8.572.28
Om Infra		-2.79-3.18-12.84-9.30-24.2112.9321.46
Zodiac Energy		-0.97-6.27-22.20-6.00-42.4725.9550.81
Sharika Enterprises		3.14-3.4244.0447.518.1841.5510.91
H.M. Electro Mech		14.7912.7213.6513.14-18.20-10.56-6.48
Filtra Consultants & Engineers		-0.832.658.33-11.35-10.6919.6637.28
DRA Consultants		-7.840.35-12.5217.59-28.99-12.012.61
Otco International		1.5828.750.9837.8839.1926.739.31
Tarini International		16.83-5.95-3.06-6.97-31.737.01-15.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, K P Energy has declined 34.05% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), SEPC (-46.21%). From a 5 year perspective, K P Energy has outperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and Power Mech Projects (43.61%).

K P Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

K P Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5310.33313.66
10308.62313.26
20315.99317.06
50335.85327.18
100329.26332.51
200340.27348.13

Source: Dion Global

K P Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, K P Energy saw a drop in promoter holding to 45.30%, while DII stake increased to 1.03%, FII holding fell to 0.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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K P Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTK P Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 07, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTK P Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTK P Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
Aug 02, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTK P Energy - Intimation Regarding Execution Of Power Purchase Agreement With GUVNL For 100 MW Grid Connected Wind Power Proje
Jul 16, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTK P Energy - Intimation Regarding Grant Of Stock Options Under KP Energy Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2023

Source: Dion Global

About K P Energy

K P Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100GJ2010PLC059169 and registration number is 059169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1487.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Bhadrabala D Joshi
    Chairman (Non - Executive) & Non Independent Direc
  • Dr. Farukbhai G Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Affan Faruk Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amitkumar Subhashchandra Khandelwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhupendra Vadilal Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Venu Birappa
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Neethimani Karunamoorthy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kundanlal Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dukhabandhu Rath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on K P Energy Share Price

What is the share price of K P Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K P Energy is ₹302.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is K P Energy?

The K P Energy is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of K P Energy?

The market cap of K P Energy is ₹2,052.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of K P Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of K P Energy are ₹307.95 and ₹300.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of K P Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K P Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K P Energy is ₹469.90 and 52-week low of K P Energy is ₹242.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the K P Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The K P Energy has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, -5.92% for the past month, -25.71% over 3 months, -34.05% over 1 year, 33.13% across 3 years, and 84.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of K P Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of K P Energy are 11.31 and 3.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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