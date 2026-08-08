What is the share price of K P Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K P Energy is ₹302.70 as on .

What kind of stock is K P Energy? The K P Energy is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of K P Energy? The market cap of K P Energy is ₹2,052.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of K P Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of K P Energy are ₹307.95 and ₹300.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of K P Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K P Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K P Energy is ₹469.90 and 52-week low of K P Energy is ₹242.00 as on .

How has the K P Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The K P Energy has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, -5.92% for the past month, -25.71% over 3 months, -34.05% over 1 year, 33.13% across 3 years, and 84.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of K P Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of K P Energy are 11.31 and 3.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global