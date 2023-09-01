Follow Us

K P Energy Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

K P ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Project Consultancy/Turnkey | Smallcap | BSE
₹519.15 Closed
524.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

K P Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹510.00₹519.15
₹519.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹143.05₹503.50
₹519.15
Open Price
₹510.00
Prev. Close
₹494.45
Volume
2,01,624

K P Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1522.2
  • R2525.25
  • R3531.35
  • Pivot
    516.1
  • S1513.05
  • S2506.95
  • S3503.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5396.65459.64
  • 10401.59431.63
  • 20402.17404.9
  • 50388.28362.09
  • 100289.75312.37
  • 200271.52258.37

K P Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
25.2643.99158.67214.97177.841,198.69394.43
11.009.6433.7352.4370.17109.08127.63
7.38-10.3731.70107.15202.39883.38332.85
11.8213.2480.54112.58-2.652,001.802,129.74
-1.85-1.4574.91-0.1564.74230.62-8.02
0.99-0.679.7719.85-4.64150.81114.22
1.468.8643.4361.1262.77266.4852.90
1.46-1.7621.2626.19-8.96290.97290.97
10.3353.93212.77425.39397.164,526.391,248.58
0-0.60-2.78-2.78-1.13-27.08-6.42
6.7437.9311.6848.72-2.68154.54107.46
-1.1712.4113.00-1.1762.04267.01145.37
-0.16-9.48-12.905.61-33.3014.21-41.42
7.832.211.7329.40-2.1273.92-52.60
3.379.4513.26-3.52-6.13-56.03-60.23

K P Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

K P Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
05 Jan, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend

About K P Energy Ltd.

K P Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100GJ2010PLC059169 and registration number is 059169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 250.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Bhadrabala Dhimantrai Joshi
    Non Exe. Non Ind Chairperson
  • Mr. Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish Ashwin Mithani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Affan Faruk Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhupendra Vadilal Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Arvindkumar Tribhovandas Patadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Venu Birappa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Neethimani Karunamoorthy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on K P Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of K P Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of K P Energy Ltd. is ₹1,154.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of K P Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of K P Energy Ltd. is 23.56 and PB ratio of K P Energy Ltd. is 13.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of K P Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K P Energy Ltd. is ₹519.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of K P Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K P Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K P Energy Ltd. is ₹503.50 and 52-week low of K P Energy Ltd. is ₹143.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

