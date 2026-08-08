Here's the live share price of K P Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|K P Energy
|-1.30
|-5.92
|-25.71
|-4.93
|-34.05
|33.13
|84.81
|Rites
|9.43
|-0.51
|2.47
|2.49
|-6.65
|0.75
|11.50
|Power Mech Projects
|0.53
|-0.59
|0.24
|17.28
|-18.59
|7.17
|43.61
|SEPC
|4.57
|-7.49
|-24.17
|-36.75
|-46.21
|-22.41
|4.33
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|1.80
|-6.67
|-6.47
|-4.19
|-11.25
|-8.57
|2.28
|Om Infra
|-2.79
|-3.18
|-12.84
|-9.30
|-24.21
|12.93
|21.46
|Zodiac Energy
|-0.97
|-6.27
|-22.20
|-6.00
|-42.47
|25.95
|50.81
|Sharika Enterprises
|3.14
|-3.42
|44.04
|47.51
|8.18
|41.55
|10.91
|H.M. Electro Mech
|14.79
|12.72
|13.65
|13.14
|-18.20
|-10.56
|-6.48
|Filtra Consultants & Engineers
|-0.83
|2.65
|8.33
|-11.35
|-10.69
|19.66
|37.28
|DRA Consultants
|-7.84
|0.35
|-12.52
|17.59
|-28.99
|-12.01
|2.61
|Otco International
|1.58
|28.75
|0.98
|37.88
|39.19
|26.73
|9.31
|Tarini International
|16.83
|-5.95
|-3.06
|-6.97
|-31.73
|7.01
|-15.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, K P Energy has declined 34.05% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), SEPC (-46.21%). From a 5 year perspective, K P Energy has outperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and Power Mech Projects (43.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|310.33
|313.66
|10
|308.62
|313.26
|20
|315.99
|317.06
|50
|335.85
|327.18
|100
|329.26
|332.51
|200
|340.27
|348.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, K P Energy saw a drop in promoter holding to 45.30%, while DII stake increased to 1.03%, FII holding fell to 0.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|K P Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|K P Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|K P Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|K P Energy - Intimation Regarding Execution Of Power Purchase Agreement With GUVNL For 100 MW Grid Connected Wind Power Proje
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|K P Energy - Intimation Regarding Grant Of Stock Options Under KP Energy Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2023
Source: Dion Global
K P Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100GJ2010PLC059169 and registration number is 059169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of utility projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1487.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K P Energy is ₹302.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The K P Energy is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of K P Energy is ₹2,052.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of K P Energy are ₹307.95 and ₹300.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K P Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K P Energy is ₹469.90 and 52-week low of K P Energy is ₹242.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The K P Energy has shown returns of -0.62% over the past day, -5.92% for the past month, -25.71% over 3 months, -34.05% over 1 year, 33.13% across 3 years, and 84.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of K P Energy are 11.31 and 3.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.
Source: Dion Global