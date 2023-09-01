Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|25.26
|43.99
|158.67
|214.97
|177.84
|1,198.69
|394.43
|11.00
|9.64
|33.73
|52.43
|70.17
|109.08
|127.63
|7.38
|-10.37
|31.70
|107.15
|202.39
|883.38
|332.85
|11.82
|13.24
|80.54
|112.58
|-2.65
|2,001.80
|2,129.74
|-1.85
|-1.45
|74.91
|-0.15
|64.74
|230.62
|-8.02
|0.99
|-0.67
|9.77
|19.85
|-4.64
|150.81
|114.22
|1.46
|8.86
|43.43
|61.12
|62.77
|266.48
|52.90
|1.46
|-1.76
|21.26
|26.19
|-8.96
|290.97
|290.97
|10.33
|53.93
|212.77
|425.39
|397.16
|4,526.39
|1,248.58
|0
|-0.60
|-2.78
|-2.78
|-1.13
|-27.08
|-6.42
|6.74
|37.93
|11.68
|48.72
|-2.68
|154.54
|107.46
|-1.17
|12.41
|13.00
|-1.17
|62.04
|267.01
|145.37
|-0.16
|-9.48
|-12.90
|5.61
|-33.30
|14.21
|-41.42
|7.83
|2.21
|1.73
|29.40
|-2.12
|73.92
|-52.60
|3.37
|9.45
|13.26
|-3.52
|-6.13
|-56.03
|-60.23
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|05 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 2nd Interim Dividend
K P Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100GJ2010PLC059169 and registration number is 059169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of power plants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 250.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of K P Energy Ltd. is ₹1,154.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of K P Energy Ltd. is 23.56 and PB ratio of K P Energy Ltd. is 13.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K P Energy Ltd. is ₹519.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K P Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K P Energy Ltd. is ₹503.50 and 52-week low of K P Energy Ltd. is ₹143.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.