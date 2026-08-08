What is the share price of Om Infra? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Om Infra is ₹87.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Om Infra? The Om Infra is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Om Infra? The market cap of Om Infra is ₹842.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Om Infra? Today’s highest and lowest price of Om Infra are ₹90.55 and ₹86.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Om Infra? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Om Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Om Infra is ₹143.60 and 52-week low of Om Infra is ₹71.72 as on .

How has the Om Infra performed historically in terms of returns? The Om Infra has shown returns of -2.57% over the past day, -3.18% for the past month, -12.84% over 3 months, -24.21% over 1 year, 12.93% across 3 years, and 21.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Om Infra? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Om Infra are 40.99 and 1.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global