Here's the live share price of Om Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Om Infra
|-2.79
|-3.18
|-12.84
|-9.30
|-24.21
|12.93
|21.46
|Rites
|9.43
|-0.51
|2.47
|2.49
|-6.65
|0.75
|11.50
|Power Mech Projects
|0.53
|-0.59
|0.24
|17.28
|-18.59
|7.17
|43.61
|K P Energy
|-1.30
|-5.92
|-25.71
|-4.93
|-34.05
|33.13
|84.81
|SEPC
|4.57
|-7.49
|-24.17
|-36.75
|-46.21
|-22.41
|4.33
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|1.80
|-6.67
|-6.47
|-4.19
|-11.25
|-8.57
|2.28
|Zodiac Energy
|-0.97
|-6.27
|-22.20
|-6.00
|-42.47
|25.95
|50.81
|Sharika Enterprises
|3.14
|-3.42
|44.04
|47.51
|8.18
|41.55
|10.91
|H.M. Electro Mech
|14.79
|12.72
|13.65
|13.14
|-18.20
|-10.56
|-6.48
|Filtra Consultants & Engineers
|-0.83
|2.65
|8.33
|-11.35
|-10.69
|19.66
|37.28
|DRA Consultants
|-7.84
|0.35
|-12.52
|17.59
|-28.99
|-12.01
|2.61
|Otco International
|1.58
|28.75
|0.98
|37.88
|39.19
|26.73
|9.31
|Tarini International
|16.83
|-5.95
|-3.06
|-6.97
|-31.73
|7.01
|-15.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Om Infra has declined 24.21% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), K P Energy (-34.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Om Infra has outperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and Power Mech Projects (43.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|90.05
|89.93
|10
|88.83
|89.54
|20
|89.12
|89.1
|50
|87.59
|88.63
|100
|88.3
|89.52
|200
|93.49
|95.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Om Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.11%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|37,72,048
|1.04
|33.35
|1,40,571
|0
|1.24
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:18 PM IST IST
|Om Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Alo
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Om Infra - Discontinuation Of Credit Rating Services With CARE Ratings Limited
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:26 PM IST IST
|Om Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Om Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Om Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Om Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27203RJ1971PLC003414 and registration number is 003414. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other civil engineering projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 468.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Om Infra is ₹87.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Om Infra is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Om Infra is ₹842.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Om Infra are ₹90.55 and ₹86.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Om Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Om Infra is ₹143.60 and 52-week low of Om Infra is ₹71.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Om Infra has shown returns of -2.57% over the past day, -3.18% for the past month, -12.84% over 3 months, -24.21% over 1 year, 12.93% across 3 years, and 21.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Om Infra are 40.99 and 1.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.57 per annum.
Source: Dion Global