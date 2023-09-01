Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Om Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27203RJ1971PLC003414 and registration number is 003414. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other civil engineering projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 289.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Om Infra Ltd. is ₹593.71 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Om Infra Ltd. is 14.03 and PB ratio of Om Infra Ltd. is 0.81 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Om Infra Ltd. is ₹61.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Om Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Om Infra Ltd. is ₹62.90 and 52-week low of Om Infra Ltd. is ₹29.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.