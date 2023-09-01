What is the Market Cap of Om Infra Ltd.? The market cap of Om Infra Ltd. is ₹593.71 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Om Infra Ltd.? P/E ratio of Om Infra Ltd. is 14.03 and PB ratio of Om Infra Ltd. is 0.81 as on .

What is the share price of Om Infra Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Om Infra Ltd. is ₹61.65 as on .