Om Infra Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OM INFRA LTD.

Sector : Project Consultancy/Turnkey | Smallcap | NSE
₹61.65 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Om Infra Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.65₹62.00
₹61.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.70₹62.90
₹61.65
Open Price
₹62.00
Prev. Close
₹61.65
Volume
1,57,029

Om Infra Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R161.88
  • R262.12
  • R362.23
  • Pivot
    61.77
  • S161.53
  • S261.42
  • S361.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 535.361.01
  • 1035.3759.52
  • 2035.3657.58
  • 5036.4953.55
  • 10034.5449.32
  • 20038.6945.06

Om Infra Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.8811.3845.9266.4065.95279.3855.49
10.889.5933.8752.4370.06108.97127.80
7.31-10.3931.47106.94201.62882.34331.89
11.7113.4141.4441.4441.4441.4441.44
-1.72-1.0476.54-0.3165.01233.86-8.27
1.21-0.2810.1420.36-4.40151.56114.79
-9.0530.9429.0221.1425.26418.41425.58
0.32-1.0621.4526.82-7.611,368.02835.19
-1.96-3.9320.60-14.15-47.84138.33170.54
4.3225.9226.2746.0858.5198.9352.04
-6.2616.9334.35-6.60126.51108.3986.06

Om Infra Ltd. Share Holdings

Om Infra Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Om Infra Ltd.

Om Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27203RJ1971PLC003414 and registration number is 003414. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other civil engineering projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 289.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dharam Prakash Kothari
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Kothari
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Vikas Kothari
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Gopi Raman Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Saloni Kala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Om Infra Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Om Infra Ltd.?

The market cap of Om Infra Ltd. is ₹593.71 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Om Infra Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Om Infra Ltd. is 14.03 and PB ratio of Om Infra Ltd. is 0.81 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Om Infra Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Om Infra Ltd. is ₹61.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Om Infra Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Om Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Om Infra Ltd. is ₹62.90 and 52-week low of Om Infra Ltd. is ₹29.70 as on Aug 31, 2023.

