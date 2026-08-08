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Om Infra Share Price

NSE
BSE

OM INFRA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Om Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹87.50 Closed
-2.57₹ -2.31
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Om Infra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹86.90₹90.55
₹87.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.72₹143.60
₹87.50
Open Price
₹90.55
Prev. Close
₹89.81
Volume
8,286

Source: Dion Global

Om Infra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Om Infra		-2.79-3.18-12.84-9.30-24.2112.9321.46
Rites		9.43-0.512.472.49-6.650.7511.50
Power Mech Projects		0.53-0.590.2417.28-18.597.1743.61
K P Energy		-1.30-5.92-25.71-4.93-34.0533.1384.81
SEPC		4.57-7.49-24.17-36.75-46.21-22.414.33
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		1.80-6.67-6.47-4.19-11.25-8.572.28
Zodiac Energy		-0.97-6.27-22.20-6.00-42.4725.9550.81
Sharika Enterprises		3.14-3.4244.0447.518.1841.5510.91
H.M. Electro Mech		14.7912.7213.6513.14-18.20-10.56-6.48
Filtra Consultants & Engineers		-0.832.658.33-11.35-10.6919.6637.28
DRA Consultants		-7.840.35-12.5217.59-28.99-12.012.61
Otco International		1.5828.750.9837.8839.1926.739.31
Tarini International		16.83-5.95-3.06-6.97-31.737.01-15.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Om Infra has declined 24.21% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), K P Energy (-34.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Om Infra has outperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and Power Mech Projects (43.61%).

Om Infra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Om Infra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
590.0589.93
1088.8389.54
2089.1289.1
5087.5988.63
10088.389.52
20093.4995.07

Source: Dion Global

Om Infra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Om Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.11%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Om Infra Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
37,72,0481.0433.35
1,40,57101.24

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Om Infra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:18 PM IST ISTOm Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Alo
Jul 31, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTOm Infra - Discontinuation Of Credit Rating Services With CARE Ratings Limited
Jul 28, 2026, 01:26 PM IST ISTOm Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 17, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTOm Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 14, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTOm Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Om Infra

Om Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27203RJ1971PLC003414 and registration number is 003414. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other civil engineering projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 468.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dharam Prakash Kothari
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sunil Kothari
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Vikas Kothari
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Gopi Raman Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Saloni Kala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramakanta Tripathy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Om Infra Share Price

What is the share price of Om Infra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Om Infra is ₹87.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Om Infra?

The Om Infra is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Om Infra?

The market cap of Om Infra is ₹842.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Om Infra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Om Infra are ₹90.55 and ₹86.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Om Infra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Om Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Om Infra is ₹143.60 and 52-week low of Om Infra is ₹71.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Om Infra performed historically in terms of returns?

The Om Infra has shown returns of -2.57% over the past day, -3.18% for the past month, -12.84% over 3 months, -24.21% over 1 year, 12.93% across 3 years, and 21.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Om Infra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Om Infra are 40.99 and 1.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.57 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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