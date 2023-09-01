What is the Market Cap of Sharika Enterprises Ltd.? The market cap of Sharika Enterprises Ltd. is ₹26.89 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sharika Enterprises Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sharika Enterprises Ltd. is -8.22 and PB ratio of Sharika Enterprises Ltd. is 1.12 as on .

What is the share price of Sharika Enterprises Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharika Enterprises Ltd. is ₹6.21 as on .