Sharika Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHARIKA ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Project Consultancy/Turnkey | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.21 Closed
0.810.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sharika Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.00₹6.25
₹6.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.21₹11.00
₹6.21
Open Price
₹6.16
Prev. Close
₹6.16
Volume
49,399

Sharika Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.31
  • R26.4
  • R36.56
  • Pivot
    6.15
  • S16.06
  • S25.9
  • S35.81

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.746.17
  • 107.766.19
  • 207.936.26
  • 508.96.41
  • 1009.856.52
  • 20014.527.11

Sharika Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.16-9.48-12.905.61-33.3014.21-41.42
11.009.6433.7352.4370.17109.08127.63
7.38-10.3731.70107.15202.39883.38332.85
11.8213.2480.54112.58-2.652,001.802,129.74
-1.85-1.4574.91-0.1564.74230.62-8.02
0.99-0.679.7719.85-4.64150.81114.22
25.2643.99158.67214.97177.841,198.69394.43
1.468.8643.4361.1262.77266.4852.90
1.46-1.7621.2626.19-8.96290.97290.97
10.3353.93212.77425.39397.164,526.391,248.58
0-0.60-2.78-2.78-1.13-27.08-6.42
6.7437.9311.6848.72-2.68154.54107.46
-1.1712.4113.00-1.1762.04267.01145.37
7.832.211.7329.40-2.1273.92-52.60
3.379.4513.26-3.52-6.13-56.03-60.23

Sharika Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Sharika Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sharika Enterprises Ltd.

Sharika Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51311DL1998PLC093690 and registration number is 093690. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajinder Kaul
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Bhan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arun Kaul
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Verma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Koul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjeet Verma Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Kaul
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pinki Kumari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sharika Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sharika Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Sharika Enterprises Ltd. is ₹26.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sharika Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sharika Enterprises Ltd. is -8.22 and PB ratio of Sharika Enterprises Ltd. is 1.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sharika Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharika Enterprises Ltd. is ₹6.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharika Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharika Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharika Enterprises Ltd. is ₹11.00 and 52-week low of Sharika Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

