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Sharika Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHARIKA ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Sharika Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.38 Closed
1.88₹ 0.34
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sharika Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.68₹18.40
₹18.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.26₹22.69
₹18.38
Open Price
₹18.40
Prev. Close
₹18.04
Volume
4,659

Source: Dion Global

Sharika Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sharika Enterprises		3.14-3.4244.0447.518.1841.5510.91
Rites		9.43-0.512.472.49-6.650.7511.50
Power Mech Projects		0.53-0.590.2417.28-18.597.1743.61
K P Energy		-1.30-5.92-25.71-4.93-34.0533.1384.81
SEPC		4.57-7.49-24.17-36.75-46.21-22.414.33
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		1.80-6.67-6.47-4.19-11.25-8.572.28
Om Infra		-2.79-3.18-12.84-9.30-24.2112.9321.46
Zodiac Energy		-0.97-6.27-22.20-6.00-42.4725.9550.81
H.M. Electro Mech		14.7912.7213.6513.14-18.20-10.56-6.48
Filtra Consultants & Engineers		-0.832.658.33-11.35-10.6919.6637.28
DRA Consultants		-7.840.35-12.5217.59-28.99-12.012.61
Otco International		1.5828.750.9837.8839.1926.739.31
Tarini International		16.83-5.95-3.06-6.97-31.737.01-15.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sharika Enterprises has gained 8.18% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), K P Energy (-34.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharika Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and Power Mech Projects (43.61%).

Sharika Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sharika Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.917.95
1018.618.27
2019.0718.52
5017.2717.47
10014.4615.95
20013.9915.21

Source: Dion Global

Sharika Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sharika Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sharika Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTSharika Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Quarterly Results For The Quarter
Jul 22, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTSharika Enterprises - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 20, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTSharika Enterprises - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 18, 2026, 03:08 AM IST ISTSharika Enterprises - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 16, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTSharika Enterprises - Intimation Of 2Nd Corrigendum To The Notice Of EGM Dated June 23, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sharika Enterprises

Sharika Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51311UP1998PLC206404 and registration number is 206404. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajinder Kaul
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Verma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Koul
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Saroj Chelluri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sharika Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Sharika Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharika Enterprises is ₹18.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sharika Enterprises?

The Sharika Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sharika Enterprises?

The market cap of Sharika Enterprises is ₹79.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sharika Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharika Enterprises are ₹18.40 and ₹17.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharika Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharika Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharika Enterprises is ₹22.69 and 52-week low of Sharika Enterprises is ₹8.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sharika Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sharika Enterprises has shown returns of 1.88% over the past day, -3.42% for the past month, 44.04% over 3 months, 8.18% over 1 year, 41.55% across 3 years, and 10.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sharika Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharika Enterprises are -7.86 and 5.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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