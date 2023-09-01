Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.16
|-9.48
|-12.90
|5.61
|-33.30
|14.21
|-41.42
|11.00
|9.64
|33.73
|52.43
|70.17
|109.08
|127.63
|7.38
|-10.37
|31.70
|107.15
|202.39
|883.38
|332.85
|11.82
|13.24
|80.54
|112.58
|-2.65
|2,001.80
|2,129.74
|-1.85
|-1.45
|74.91
|-0.15
|64.74
|230.62
|-8.02
|0.99
|-0.67
|9.77
|19.85
|-4.64
|150.81
|114.22
|25.26
|43.99
|158.67
|214.97
|177.84
|1,198.69
|394.43
|1.46
|8.86
|43.43
|61.12
|62.77
|266.48
|52.90
|1.46
|-1.76
|21.26
|26.19
|-8.96
|290.97
|290.97
|10.33
|53.93
|212.77
|425.39
|397.16
|4,526.39
|1,248.58
|0
|-0.60
|-2.78
|-2.78
|-1.13
|-27.08
|-6.42
|6.74
|37.93
|11.68
|48.72
|-2.68
|154.54
|107.46
|-1.17
|12.41
|13.00
|-1.17
|62.04
|267.01
|145.37
|7.83
|2.21
|1.73
|29.40
|-2.12
|73.92
|-52.60
|3.37
|9.45
|13.26
|-3.52
|-6.13
|-56.03
|-60.23
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sharika Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51311DL1998PLC093690 and registration number is 093690. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sharika Enterprises Ltd. is ₹26.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sharika Enterprises Ltd. is -8.22 and PB ratio of Sharika Enterprises Ltd. is 1.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharika Enterprises Ltd. is ₹6.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharika Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharika Enterprises Ltd. is ₹11.00 and 52-week low of Sharika Enterprises Ltd. is ₹4.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.