What is the share price of Sharika Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharika Enterprises is ₹18.38 as on .

What kind of stock is Sharika Enterprises? The Sharika Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sharika Enterprises? The market cap of Sharika Enterprises is ₹79.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sharika Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharika Enterprises are ₹18.40 and ₹17.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharika Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharika Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharika Enterprises is ₹22.69 and 52-week low of Sharika Enterprises is ₹8.26 as on .

How has the Sharika Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Sharika Enterprises has shown returns of 1.88% over the past day, -3.42% for the past month, 44.04% over 3 months, 8.18% over 1 year, 41.55% across 3 years, and 10.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sharika Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharika Enterprises are -7.86 and 5.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global