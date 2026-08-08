Here's the live share price of Sharika Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sharika Enterprises
|3.14
|-3.42
|44.04
|47.51
|8.18
|41.55
|10.91
|Rites
|9.43
|-0.51
|2.47
|2.49
|-6.65
|0.75
|11.50
|Power Mech Projects
|0.53
|-0.59
|0.24
|17.28
|-18.59
|7.17
|43.61
|K P Energy
|-1.30
|-5.92
|-25.71
|-4.93
|-34.05
|33.13
|84.81
|SEPC
|4.57
|-7.49
|-24.17
|-36.75
|-46.21
|-22.41
|4.33
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|1.80
|-6.67
|-6.47
|-4.19
|-11.25
|-8.57
|2.28
|Om Infra
|-2.79
|-3.18
|-12.84
|-9.30
|-24.21
|12.93
|21.46
|Zodiac Energy
|-0.97
|-6.27
|-22.20
|-6.00
|-42.47
|25.95
|50.81
|H.M. Electro Mech
|14.79
|12.72
|13.65
|13.14
|-18.20
|-10.56
|-6.48
|Filtra Consultants & Engineers
|-0.83
|2.65
|8.33
|-11.35
|-10.69
|19.66
|37.28
|DRA Consultants
|-7.84
|0.35
|-12.52
|17.59
|-28.99
|-12.01
|2.61
|Otco International
|1.58
|28.75
|0.98
|37.88
|39.19
|26.73
|9.31
|Tarini International
|16.83
|-5.95
|-3.06
|-6.97
|-31.73
|7.01
|-15.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sharika Enterprises has gained 8.18% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), K P Energy (-34.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharika Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and Power Mech Projects (43.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.9
|17.95
|10
|18.6
|18.27
|20
|19.07
|18.52
|50
|17.27
|17.47
|100
|14.46
|15.95
|200
|13.99
|15.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sharika Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:45 PM IST IST
|Sharika Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Quarterly Results For The Quarter
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Sharika Enterprises - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Sharika Enterprises - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 18, 2026, 03:08 AM IST IST
|Sharika Enterprises - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Sharika Enterprises - Intimation Of 2Nd Corrigendum To The Notice Of EGM Dated June 23, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Sharika Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51311UP1998PLC206404 and registration number is 206404. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharika Enterprises is ₹18.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sharika Enterprises is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sharika Enterprises is ₹79.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharika Enterprises are ₹18.40 and ₹17.68.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharika Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharika Enterprises is ₹22.69 and 52-week low of Sharika Enterprises is ₹8.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sharika Enterprises has shown returns of 1.88% over the past day, -3.42% for the past month, 44.04% over 3 months, 8.18% over 1 year, 41.55% across 3 years, and 10.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharika Enterprises are -7.86 and 5.99 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global