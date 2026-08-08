Here's the live share price of Zodiac Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zodiac Energy
|-0.97
|-6.27
|-22.20
|-6.00
|-42.47
|25.95
|50.81
|Rites
|9.43
|-0.51
|2.47
|2.49
|-6.65
|0.75
|11.50
|Power Mech Projects
|0.53
|-0.59
|0.24
|17.28
|-18.59
|7.17
|43.61
|K P Energy
|-1.30
|-5.92
|-25.71
|-4.93
|-34.05
|33.13
|84.81
|SEPC
|4.57
|-7.49
|-24.17
|-36.75
|-46.21
|-22.41
|4.33
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|1.80
|-6.67
|-6.47
|-4.19
|-11.25
|-8.57
|2.28
|Om Infra
|-2.79
|-3.18
|-12.84
|-9.30
|-24.21
|12.93
|21.46
|Sharika Enterprises
|3.14
|-3.42
|44.04
|47.51
|8.18
|41.55
|10.91
|H.M. Electro Mech
|14.79
|12.72
|13.65
|13.14
|-18.20
|-10.56
|-6.48
|Filtra Consultants & Engineers
|-0.83
|2.65
|8.33
|-11.35
|-10.69
|19.66
|37.28
|DRA Consultants
|-7.84
|0.35
|-12.52
|17.59
|-28.99
|-12.01
|2.61
|Otco International
|1.58
|28.75
|0.98
|37.88
|39.19
|26.73
|9.31
|Tarini International
|16.83
|-5.95
|-3.06
|-6.97
|-31.73
|7.01
|-15.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zodiac Energy has declined 42.47% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), K P Energy (-34.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Zodiac Energy has outperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and Power Mech Projects (43.61%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|247.94
|253.37
|10
|251.19
|253.35
|20
|258.6
|257.31
|50
|273.89
|268.06
|100
|276.98
|277.78
|200
|293.88
|302.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zodiac Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.20%, FII holding fell to 0.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Zodiac Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result For The Quart
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:19 PM IST IST
|Zodiac Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Zodiac Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Zodiac Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Zodiac Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Zodiac Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1992PLC017694 and registration number is 017694. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 543.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac Energy is ₹250.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zodiac Energy is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zodiac Energy is ₹379.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zodiac Energy are ₹256.25 and ₹250.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zodiac Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zodiac Energy is ₹452.00 and 52-week low of Zodiac Energy is ₹204.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zodiac Energy has shown returns of -1.73% over the past day, -6.27% for the past month, -22.2% over 3 months, -42.47% over 1 year, 25.95% across 3 years, and 50.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zodiac Energy are 18.02 and 3.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.
Source: Dion Global