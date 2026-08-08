What is the share price of Zodiac Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac Energy is ₹250.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Zodiac Energy? The Zodiac Energy is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zodiac Energy? The market cap of Zodiac Energy is ₹379.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zodiac Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zodiac Energy are ₹256.25 and ₹250.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zodiac Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zodiac Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zodiac Energy is ₹452.00 and 52-week low of Zodiac Energy is ₹204.00 as on .

How has the Zodiac Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Zodiac Energy has shown returns of -1.73% over the past day, -6.27% for the past month, -22.2% over 3 months, -42.47% over 1 year, 25.95% across 3 years, and 50.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zodiac Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zodiac Energy are 18.02 and 3.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global