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Zodiac Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZODIAC ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Zodiac Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹250.45 Closed
-1.73₹ -4.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Zodiac Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹250.45₹256.25
₹250.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹204.00₹452.00
₹250.45
Open Price
₹250.45
Prev. Close
₹254.85
Volume
651

Source: Dion Global

Zodiac Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zodiac Energy		-0.97-6.27-22.20-6.00-42.4725.9550.81
Rites		9.43-0.512.472.49-6.650.7511.50
Power Mech Projects		0.53-0.590.2417.28-18.597.1743.61
K P Energy		-1.30-5.92-25.71-4.93-34.0533.1384.81
SEPC		4.57-7.49-24.17-36.75-46.21-22.414.33
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		1.80-6.67-6.47-4.19-11.25-8.572.28
Om Infra		-2.79-3.18-12.84-9.30-24.2112.9321.46
Sharika Enterprises		3.14-3.4244.0447.518.1841.5510.91
H.M. Electro Mech		14.7912.7213.6513.14-18.20-10.56-6.48
Filtra Consultants & Engineers		-0.832.658.33-11.35-10.6919.6637.28
DRA Consultants		-7.840.35-12.5217.59-28.99-12.012.61
Otco International		1.5828.750.9837.8839.1926.739.31
Tarini International		16.83-5.95-3.06-6.97-31.737.01-15.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zodiac Energy has declined 42.47% compared to peers like Rites (-6.65%), Power Mech Projects (-18.59%), K P Energy (-34.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Zodiac Energy has outperformed peers relative to Rites (11.50%) and Power Mech Projects (43.61%).

Zodiac Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zodiac Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5247.94253.37
10251.19253.35
20258.6257.31
50273.89268.06
100276.98277.78
200293.88302.97

Source: Dion Global

Zodiac Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zodiac Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.20%, FII holding fell to 0.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Zodiac Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTZodiac Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result For The Quart
Aug 01, 2026, 05:19 PM IST ISTZodiac Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 31, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTZodiac Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 21, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTZodiac Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 15, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTZodiac Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Zodiac Energy

Zodiac Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1992PLC017694 and registration number is 017694. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 543.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kunjbihari Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Parul Kunjbihari Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jaxay Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Lalitchandra Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhaval Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Arvindbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ambar Jayantilal Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaiminbhai Jagdishbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Zodiac Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Zodiac Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac Energy is ₹250.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zodiac Energy?

The Zodiac Energy is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zodiac Energy?

The market cap of Zodiac Energy is ₹379.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zodiac Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zodiac Energy are ₹256.25 and ₹250.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zodiac Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zodiac Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zodiac Energy is ₹452.00 and 52-week low of Zodiac Energy is ₹204.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zodiac Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zodiac Energy has shown returns of -1.73% over the past day, -6.27% for the past month, -22.2% over 3 months, -42.47% over 1 year, 25.95% across 3 years, and 50.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zodiac Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zodiac Energy are 18.02 and 3.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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