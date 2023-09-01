Follow Us

Zodiac Energy Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ZODIAC ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Project Consultancy/Turnkey | Smallcap | NSE
₹126.25 Closed
0.160.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Zodiac Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹123.05₹127.95
₹126.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.00₹165.00
₹126.25
Open Price
₹126.95
Prev. Close
₹126.05
Volume
14,021

Zodiac Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1127.35
  • R2130.1
  • R3132.25
  • Pivot
    125.2
  • S1122.45
  • S2120.3
  • S3117.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5143.05125.48
  • 10143.27125
  • 20144.09124.71
  • 50143.5124.2
  • 100133.01122.04
  • 200117.8119.25

Zodiac Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.32-1.0621.4526.82-7.611,368.02835.19
10.889.5933.8752.4370.06108.97127.80
7.31-10.3931.47106.94201.62882.34331.89
11.7113.4141.4441.4441.4441.4441.44
-1.72-1.0476.54-0.3165.01233.86-8.27
1.21-0.2810.1420.36-4.40151.56114.79
3.8811.3845.9266.4065.95279.3855.49
-9.0530.9429.0221.1425.26418.41425.58
-1.96-3.9320.60-14.15-47.84138.33170.54
4.3225.9226.2746.0858.5198.9352.04
-6.2616.9334.35-6.60126.51108.3986.06

Zodiac Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

Zodiac Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Zodiac Energy Ltd.

Zodiac Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909GJ1992PLC017694 and registration number is 017694. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pranav Mehta
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Kunjbihari Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Parul Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bhargav Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dhaval Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaxay Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Zodiac Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zodiac Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of Zodiac Energy Ltd. is ₹184.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zodiac Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zodiac Energy Ltd. is 35.42 and PB ratio of Zodiac Energy Ltd. is 5.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zodiac Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac Energy Ltd. is ₹126.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zodiac Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zodiac Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zodiac Energy Ltd. is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Zodiac Energy Ltd. is ₹85.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

