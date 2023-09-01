What is the Market Cap of Zodiac Energy Ltd.? The market cap of Zodiac Energy Ltd. is ₹184.75 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zodiac Energy Ltd.? P/E ratio of Zodiac Energy Ltd. is 35.42 and PB ratio of Zodiac Energy Ltd. is 5.12 as on .

What is the share price of Zodiac Energy Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac Energy Ltd. is ₹126.25 as on .