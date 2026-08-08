Here's the live share price of Nalwa Sons Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nalwa Sons Investments
|2.13
|4.51
|-5.10
|-11.10
|-14.09
|29.85
|25.30
|Jio Financial Services
|0.37
|5.90
|2.53
|-4.40
|-20.87
|0.74
|0.44
|Summit Securities
|0.23
|-2.46
|-8.18
|-17.25
|-24.25
|16.64
|14.42
|PNB Gilts
|-4.27
|-7.51
|10.82
|-0.44
|-21.93
|8.05
|1.89
|Vardhman Holdings
|5.88
|-0.39
|-4.22
|6.94
|-7.15
|8.98
|2.13
|Jindal Photo
|0.43
|-7.62
|-6.30
|-24.74
|27.34
|46.62
|61.34
|BEML Land Assets
|-0.49
|-7.41
|-17.00
|-10.96
|-16.22
|2.93
|-9.03
|Naperol Investments
|-0.23
|-2.99
|-7.84
|5.16
|-35.65
|-24.57
|-21.97
|Industrial Investment Trust
|14.39
|7.69
|-11.56
|3.18
|-13.83
|12.41
|16.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nalwa Sons Investments has declined 14.09% compared to peers like Jio Financial Services (-20.87%), Summit Securities (-24.25%), PNB Gilts (-21.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Nalwa Sons Investments has outperformed peers relative to Jio Financial Services (0.44%) and Summit Securities (14.42%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5,533.21
|5,614.52
|10
|5,519.9
|5,566.33
|20
|5,465.71
|5,529.33
|50
|5,526.8
|5,537.52
|100
|5,539.09
|5,648.95
|200
|6,069.63
|5,897.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nalwa Sons Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.16%, FII holding unchanged at 6.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Nalwa Sons Inv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Nalwa Sons Inv. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulations 30 And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requiremen
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Nalwa Sons Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulations 30 And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:41 PM IST IST
|Nalwa Sons Inv. - Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:38 PM IST IST
|Nalwa Sons Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listi
Source: Dion Global
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1970PLC146414 and registration number is 146414. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nalwa Sons Investments is ₹5,643.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nalwa Sons Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nalwa Sons Investments is ₹2,898.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nalwa Sons Investments are ₹5,703.50 and ₹5,636.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nalwa Sons Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nalwa Sons Investments is ₹8,777.60 and 52-week low of Nalwa Sons Investments is ₹4,659.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nalwa Sons Investments has shown returns of -1.09% over the past day, 4.51% for the past month, -5.1% over 3 months, -14.09% over 1 year, 29.85% across 3 years, and 25.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nalwa Sons Investments are 53.17 and 0.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global