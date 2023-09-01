Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.55
|-4.76
|14.62
|21.40
|70.99
|238.08
|102.65
|1.51
|0.70
|3.98
|18.94
|1.94
|100.90
|168.74
|0.70
|-3.68
|4.44
|12.69
|-12.99
|138.14
|127.65
|4.31
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.02
|367.53
|273.87
|1.63
|-1.22
|4.97
|16.45
|28.03
|177.12
|141.55
|2.38
|-4.66
|-7.71
|11.79
|-9.46
|4.17
|23.32
|2.57
|3.15
|35.58
|56.51
|43.84
|170.71
|49.38
|0.14
|-6.37
|12.01
|31.33
|20.72
|8.81
|211.96
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.67
|1.12
|1.73
|17.27
|44.62
|123.08
|1.12
|3.39
|15.67
|33.28
|33.97
|13.90
|55.37
|109.11
|-4.86
|3.59
|19.21
|40.29
|34.01
|1,030.48
|177.92
|4.07
|-4.64
|20.60
|40.19
|59.56
|104.75
|-24.53
|-0.29
|-0.83
|2.57
|12.48
|24.51
|68.98
|62.77
|1.78
|7.48
|37.80
|38.50
|5.04
|-20.48
|-64.12
|1.52
|-3.94
|34.37
|36.40
|72.90
|562.07
|-17.38
|-0.08
|-4.94
|12.72
|45.72
|43.42
|101.66
|269.77
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.31
|48.62
|48.62
|48.62
|0.61
|-1.78
|27.50
|32.42
|24.85
|29.23
|88.65
|3.65
|-0.11
|18.35
|64.86
|46.67
|120.51
|63.39
Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1970PLC146414 and registration number is 146414. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. is ₹1,306.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. is 13.91 and PB ratio of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. is 0.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. is ₹2,543.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. is ₹2,780.00 and 52-week low of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. is ₹1,475.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.