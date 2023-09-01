What is the Market Cap of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd.? The market cap of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. is ₹1,306.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. is 13.91 and PB ratio of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. is 0.17 as on .

What is the share price of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. is ₹2,543.20 as on .