Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NALWA SONS INVESTMENTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,543.20 Closed
0.5814.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,521.00₹2,565.00
₹2,543.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,475.20₹2,780.00
₹2,543.20
Open Price
₹2,521.00
Prev. Close
₹2,528.65
Volume
3,148

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,566.17
  • R22,587.58
  • R32,610.17
  • Pivot
    2,543.58
  • S12,522.17
  • S22,499.58
  • S32,478.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,084.612,535.85
  • 101,886.242,540.98
  • 201,750.222,536.29
  • 501,639.762,469.92
  • 1001,503.072,373.09
  • 2001,590.362,234.19

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.55-4.7614.6221.4070.99238.08102.65
1.510.703.9818.941.94100.90168.74
0.70-3.684.4412.69-12.99138.14127.65
4.31-0.148.1447.2343.02367.53273.87
1.63-1.224.9716.4528.03177.12141.55
2.38-4.66-7.7111.79-9.464.1723.32
2.573.1535.5856.5143.84170.7149.38
0.14-6.3712.0131.3320.728.81211.96
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.671.121.7317.2744.62123.081.12
3.3915.6733.2833.9713.9055.37109.11
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.07-4.6420.6040.1959.56104.75-24.53
-0.29-0.832.5712.4824.5168.9862.77
1.787.4837.8038.505.04-20.48-64.12
1.52-3.9434.3736.4072.90562.07-17.38
-0.08-4.9412.7245.7243.42101.66269.77
-2.060.8933.8033.3148.6248.6248.62
0.61-1.7827.5032.4224.8529.2388.65
3.65-0.1118.3564.8646.67120.5163.39

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. Share Holdings

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Information regarding issuance of duplicate share certificate - Pursuant to Regulation 39 (3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:57 PM

About Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd.

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1970PLC146414 and registration number is 146414. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Garg
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mahender Kumar Goel
    Director
  • Mr. Nrender Garg
    Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Shrivastava
    Director
  • Mr. Kanwaljit Singh Thind
    Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Parkash Jindal
    Director

FAQs on Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd.?

The market cap of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. is ₹1,306.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. is 13.91 and PB ratio of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. is 0.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. is ₹2,543.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. is ₹2,780.00 and 52-week low of Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. is ₹1,475.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

