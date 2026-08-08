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Nalwa Sons Investments Share Price

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BSE

NALWA SONS INVESTMENTS

Jindal O P Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Nalwa Sons Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,643.50 Closed
-1.09₹ -62.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nalwa Sons Investments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,636.55₹5,703.50
₹5,643.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,659.15₹8,777.60
₹5,643.50
Open Price
₹5,703.50
Prev. Close
₹5,705.75
Volume
180

Source: Dion Global

Nalwa Sons Investments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nalwa Sons Investments		2.134.51-5.10-11.10-14.0929.8525.30
Jio Financial Services		0.375.902.53-4.40-20.870.740.44
Summit Securities		0.23-2.46-8.18-17.25-24.2516.6414.42
PNB Gilts		-4.27-7.5110.82-0.44-21.938.051.89
Vardhman Holdings		5.88-0.39-4.226.94-7.158.982.13
Jindal Photo		0.43-7.62-6.30-24.7427.3446.6261.34
BEML Land Assets		-0.49-7.41-17.00-10.96-16.222.93-9.03
Naperol Investments		-0.23-2.99-7.845.16-35.65-24.57-21.97
Industrial Investment Trust		14.397.69-11.563.18-13.8312.4116.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nalwa Sons Investments has declined 14.09% compared to peers like Jio Financial Services (-20.87%), Summit Securities (-24.25%), PNB Gilts (-21.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Nalwa Sons Investments has outperformed peers relative to Jio Financial Services (0.44%) and Summit Securities (14.42%).

Nalwa Sons Investments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nalwa Sons Investments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55,533.215,614.52
105,519.95,566.33
205,465.715,529.33
505,526.85,537.52
1005,539.095,648.95
2006,069.635,897.14

Source: Dion Global

Nalwa Sons Investments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nalwa Sons Investments remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.16%, FII holding unchanged at 6.20%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nalwa Sons Investments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTNalwa Sons Inv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 08, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTNalwa Sons Inv. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulations 30 And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requiremen
Aug 08, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTNalwa Sons Inv. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulations 30 And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations
Jul 31, 2026, 07:41 PM IST ISTNalwa Sons Inv. - Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure
Jul 31, 2026, 07:38 PM IST ISTNalwa Sons Inv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listi

Source: Dion Global

About Nalwa Sons Investments

Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993DL1970PLC146414 and registration number is 146414. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities of holding companies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahender Kumar Goel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jagdeep Bhargava
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Goyal
    Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Shrivastava
    Director
  • Mr. Kanwaljit Singh Thind
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Khandelwal
    Director

FAQs on Nalwa Sons Investments Share Price

What is the share price of Nalwa Sons Investments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nalwa Sons Investments is ₹5,643.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nalwa Sons Investments?

The Nalwa Sons Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nalwa Sons Investments?

The market cap of Nalwa Sons Investments is ₹2,898.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nalwa Sons Investments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nalwa Sons Investments are ₹5,703.50 and ₹5,636.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nalwa Sons Investments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nalwa Sons Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nalwa Sons Investments is ₹8,777.60 and 52-week low of Nalwa Sons Investments is ₹4,659.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nalwa Sons Investments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nalwa Sons Investments has shown returns of -1.09% over the past day, 4.51% for the past month, -5.1% over 3 months, -14.09% over 1 year, 29.85% across 3 years, and 25.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nalwa Sons Investments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nalwa Sons Investments are 53.17 and 0.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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