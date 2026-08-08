What is the share price of Nalwa Sons Investments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nalwa Sons Investments is ₹5,643.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Nalwa Sons Investments? The Nalwa Sons Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nalwa Sons Investments? The market cap of Nalwa Sons Investments is ₹2,898.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nalwa Sons Investments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nalwa Sons Investments are ₹5,703.50 and ₹5,636.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nalwa Sons Investments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nalwa Sons Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nalwa Sons Investments is ₹8,777.60 and 52-week low of Nalwa Sons Investments is ₹4,659.15 as on .

How has the Nalwa Sons Investments performed historically in terms of returns? The Nalwa Sons Investments has shown returns of -1.09% over the past day, 4.51% for the past month, -5.1% over 3 months, -14.09% over 1 year, 29.85% across 3 years, and 25.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nalwa Sons Investments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nalwa Sons Investments are 53.17 and 0.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global