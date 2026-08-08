What is the share price of Summit Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Summit Securities is ₹1,503.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Summit Securities? The Summit Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Summit Securities? The market cap of Summit Securities is ₹1,639.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Summit Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Summit Securities are ₹1,513.80 and ₹1,495.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Summit Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Summit Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Summit Securities is ₹2,559.00 and 52-week low of Summit Securities is ₹1,306.50 as on .

How has the Summit Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Summit Securities has shown returns of -0.4% over the past day, -2.46% for the past month, -8.18% over 3 months, -24.25% over 1 year, 16.64% across 3 years, and 14.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Summit Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Summit Securities are 13.69 and 0.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global