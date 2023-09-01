Follow Us

Summit Securities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUMMIT SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹906.25 Closed
-0.06-0.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Summit Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹896.10₹938.00
₹906.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹530.10₹985.00
₹906.25
Open Price
₹910.95
Prev. Close
₹906.75
Volume
18,514

Summit Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1931.5
  • R2955.7
  • R3973.4
  • Pivot
    913.8
  • S1889.6
  • S2871.9
  • S3847.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5615.86908.06
  • 10617.55910.72
  • 20615.66905.18
  • 50617.87853.84
  • 100590.41784.72
  • 200619.31719.32

Summit Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.18-4.4831.5452.9250.59126.6410.77
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Summit Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Summit Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Summit Securities Ltd.

Summit Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921MH1997PLC194571 and registration number is 194571. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh D Chandak
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Ms. Shweta Musale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. H N Singh Rajpoot
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prem Kapil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. A V Nerurkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. H C Dalal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Jain
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Summit Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Summit Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Summit Securities Ltd. is ₹987.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Summit Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Summit Securities Ltd. is 54.49 and PB ratio of Summit Securities Ltd. is 0.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Summit Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Summit Securities Ltd. is ₹906.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Summit Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Summit Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Summit Securities Ltd. is ₹985.00 and 52-week low of Summit Securities Ltd. is ₹530.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

