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Summit Securities Share Price

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BSE

SUMMIT SECURITIES

R P Goenka Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Summit Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,503.55 Closed
-0.40₹ -6.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Summit Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,495.00₹1,513.80
₹1,503.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,306.50₹2,559.00
₹1,503.55
Open Price
₹1,509.65
Prev. Close
₹1,509.65
Volume
361

Source: Dion Global

Summit Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Summit Securities		0.23-2.46-8.18-17.25-24.2516.6414.42
Jio Financial Services		0.375.902.53-4.40-20.870.740.44
Nalwa Sons Investments		2.134.51-5.10-11.10-14.0929.8525.30
PNB Gilts		-4.27-7.5110.82-0.44-21.938.051.89
Vardhman Holdings		5.88-0.39-4.226.94-7.158.982.13
Jindal Photo		0.43-7.62-6.30-24.7427.3446.6261.34
BEML Land Assets		-0.49-7.41-17.00-10.96-16.222.93-9.03
Naperol Investments		-0.23-2.99-7.845.16-35.65-24.57-21.97
Industrial Investment Trust		14.397.69-11.563.18-13.8312.4116.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Summit Securities has declined 24.25% compared to peers like Jio Financial Services (-20.87%), Nalwa Sons Investments (-14.09%), PNB Gilts (-21.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Summit Securities has outperformed peers relative to Jio Financial Services (0.44%) and Nalwa Sons Investments (25.30%).

Summit Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Summit Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,499.171,521.47
101,499.451,514.86
201,515.011,515.54
501,527.551,531.55
1001,548.51,584.04
2001,759.91,703.75

Source: Dion Global

Summit Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Summit Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.46%, FII holding fell to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Summit Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:43 PM IST ISTSummit Securities - Unaudited Financial Results Q1 FY27
Aug 04, 2026, 07:35 PM IST ISTSummit Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On August 04, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 01:21 AM IST ISTSummit Securities - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTSummit Securities - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 27, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTSummit Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter En

Source: Dion Global

About Summit Securities

Summit Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921MH1997PLC194571 and registration number is 194571. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Chandak
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Ms. Shweta Ratnakar Musale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hari Narain Singh Rajpoot
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kamalakar Tamhane
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohin Feroze Bomanji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Summit Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Summit Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Summit Securities is ₹1,503.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Summit Securities?

The Summit Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Summit Securities?

The market cap of Summit Securities is ₹1,639.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Summit Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Summit Securities are ₹1,513.80 and ₹1,495.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Summit Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Summit Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Summit Securities is ₹2,559.00 and 52-week low of Summit Securities is ₹1,306.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Summit Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Summit Securities has shown returns of -0.4% over the past day, -2.46% for the past month, -8.18% over 3 months, -24.25% over 1 year, 16.64% across 3 years, and 14.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Summit Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Summit Securities are 13.69 and 0.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Summit Securities News

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