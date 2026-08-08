Here's the live share price of Summit Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Summit Securities
|0.23
|-2.46
|-8.18
|-17.25
|-24.25
|16.64
|14.42
|Jio Financial Services
|0.37
|5.90
|2.53
|-4.40
|-20.87
|0.74
|0.44
|Nalwa Sons Investments
|2.13
|4.51
|-5.10
|-11.10
|-14.09
|29.85
|25.30
|PNB Gilts
|-4.27
|-7.51
|10.82
|-0.44
|-21.93
|8.05
|1.89
|Vardhman Holdings
|5.88
|-0.39
|-4.22
|6.94
|-7.15
|8.98
|2.13
|Jindal Photo
|0.43
|-7.62
|-6.30
|-24.74
|27.34
|46.62
|61.34
|BEML Land Assets
|-0.49
|-7.41
|-17.00
|-10.96
|-16.22
|2.93
|-9.03
|Naperol Investments
|-0.23
|-2.99
|-7.84
|5.16
|-35.65
|-24.57
|-21.97
|Industrial Investment Trust
|14.39
|7.69
|-11.56
|3.18
|-13.83
|12.41
|16.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Summit Securities has declined 24.25% compared to peers like Jio Financial Services (-20.87%), Nalwa Sons Investments (-14.09%), PNB Gilts (-21.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Summit Securities has outperformed peers relative to Jio Financial Services (0.44%) and Nalwa Sons Investments (25.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,499.17
|1,521.47
|10
|1,499.45
|1,514.86
|20
|1,515.01
|1,515.54
|50
|1,527.55
|1,531.55
|100
|1,548.5
|1,584.04
|200
|1,759.9
|1,703.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Summit Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.46%, FII holding fell to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:43 PM IST IST
|Summit Securities - Unaudited Financial Results Q1 FY27
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:35 PM IST IST
|Summit Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On August 04, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:21 AM IST IST
|Summit Securities - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|Summit Securities - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Summit Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter En
Source: Dion Global
Summit Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/01/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921MH1997PLC194571 and registration number is 194571. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Summit Securities is ₹1,503.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Summit Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Summit Securities is ₹1,639.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Summit Securities are ₹1,513.80 and ₹1,495.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Summit Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Summit Securities is ₹2,559.00 and 52-week low of Summit Securities is ₹1,306.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Summit Securities has shown returns of -0.4% over the past day, -2.46% for the past month, -8.18% over 3 months, -24.25% over 1 year, 16.64% across 3 years, and 14.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Summit Securities are 13.69 and 0.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global