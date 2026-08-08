What is the share price of Vardhman Holdings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Holdings is ₹3,560.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Vardhman Holdings? The Vardhman Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Holdings? The market cap of Vardhman Holdings is ₹1,136.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vardhman Holdings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vardhman Holdings are ₹3,658.00 and ₹3,550.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vardhman Holdings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Holdings is ₹4,289.85 and 52-week low of Vardhman Holdings is ₹2,870.40 as on .

How has the Vardhman Holdings performed historically in terms of returns? The Vardhman Holdings has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, -0.39% for the past month, -4.22% over 3 months, -7.15% over 1 year, 8.98% across 3 years, and 2.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vardhman Holdings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vardhman Holdings are 4.52 and 0.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.14 per annum.

Source: Dion Global