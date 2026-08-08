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Vardhman Holdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

VARDHMAN HOLDINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Vardhman Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,560.00 Closed
0.26₹ 9.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vardhman Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,550.00₹3,658.00
₹3,560.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,870.40₹4,289.85
₹3,560.00
Open Price
₹3,590.50
Prev. Close
₹3,550.90
Volume
152

Source: Dion Global

Vardhman Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vardhman Holdings		5.88-0.39-4.226.94-7.158.982.13
Jio Financial Services		0.375.902.53-4.40-20.870.740.44
Nalwa Sons Investments		2.134.51-5.10-11.10-14.0929.8525.30
Summit Securities		0.23-2.46-8.18-17.25-24.2516.6414.42
PNB Gilts		-4.27-7.5110.82-0.44-21.938.051.89
Jindal Photo		0.43-7.62-6.30-24.7427.3446.6261.34
BEML Land Assets		-0.49-7.41-17.00-10.96-16.222.93-9.03
Naperol Investments		-0.23-2.99-7.845.16-35.65-24.57-21.97
Industrial Investment Trust		14.397.69-11.563.18-13.8312.4116.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vardhman Holdings has declined 7.15% compared to peers like Jio Financial Services (-20.87%), Nalwa Sons Investments (-14.09%), Summit Securities (-24.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Vardhman Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Jio Financial Services (0.44%) and Nalwa Sons Investments (25.30%).

Vardhman Holdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vardhman Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,420.183,401.48
103,467.473,435.91
203,509.273,469.14
503,512.313,468.45
1003,380.333,460.3
2003,535.883,521.8

Source: Dion Global

Vardhman Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vardhman Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.05%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vardhman Holdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:25 PM IST ISTVardhman Holdings - Results - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
Aug 05, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTVardhman Holdings - Demat Report For The Month Ended 31St July, 2026.
Aug 03, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTVardhman Holdings - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter E
Jul 07, 2026, 06:34 PM IST ISTVardhman Holdings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTVardhman Holdings - Demat Report For The Month Ended 30Th June, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Vardhman Holdings

Vardhman Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PB1962PLC002463 and registration number is 002463. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shri Paul Oswal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manjul Pahwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devendrabhushan Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachit Jain
    Director
  • Mrs. Suchita Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Vikas Kumar
    Director
  • Ms. Pooja Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Parampal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anila Nair
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vardhman Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of Vardhman Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Holdings is ₹3,560.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vardhman Holdings?

The Vardhman Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Holdings?

The market cap of Vardhman Holdings is ₹1,136.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vardhman Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vardhman Holdings are ₹3,658.00 and ₹3,550.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vardhman Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Holdings is ₹4,289.85 and 52-week low of Vardhman Holdings is ₹2,870.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vardhman Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vardhman Holdings has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, -0.39% for the past month, -4.22% over 3 months, -7.15% over 1 year, 8.98% across 3 years, and 2.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vardhman Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vardhman Holdings are 4.52 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.14 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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