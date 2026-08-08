Here's the live share price of Vardhman Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vardhman Holdings
|5.88
|-0.39
|-4.22
|6.94
|-7.15
|8.98
|2.13
|Jio Financial Services
|0.37
|5.90
|2.53
|-4.40
|-20.87
|0.74
|0.44
|Nalwa Sons Investments
|2.13
|4.51
|-5.10
|-11.10
|-14.09
|29.85
|25.30
|Summit Securities
|0.23
|-2.46
|-8.18
|-17.25
|-24.25
|16.64
|14.42
|PNB Gilts
|-4.27
|-7.51
|10.82
|-0.44
|-21.93
|8.05
|1.89
|Jindal Photo
|0.43
|-7.62
|-6.30
|-24.74
|27.34
|46.62
|61.34
|BEML Land Assets
|-0.49
|-7.41
|-17.00
|-10.96
|-16.22
|2.93
|-9.03
|Naperol Investments
|-0.23
|-2.99
|-7.84
|5.16
|-35.65
|-24.57
|-21.97
|Industrial Investment Trust
|14.39
|7.69
|-11.56
|3.18
|-13.83
|12.41
|16.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vardhman Holdings has declined 7.15% compared to peers like Jio Financial Services (-20.87%), Nalwa Sons Investments (-14.09%), Summit Securities (-24.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Vardhman Holdings has underperformed peers relative to Jio Financial Services (0.44%) and Nalwa Sons Investments (25.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,420.18
|3,401.48
|10
|3,467.47
|3,435.91
|20
|3,509.27
|3,469.14
|50
|3,512.31
|3,468.45
|100
|3,380.33
|3,460.3
|200
|3,535.88
|3,521.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vardhman Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.05%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:25 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Holdings - Results - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Holdings - Demat Report For The Month Ended 31St July, 2026.
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Holdings - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter E
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:34 PM IST IST
|Vardhman Holdings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|Vardhman Holdings - Demat Report For The Month Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Vardhman Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PB1962PLC002463 and registration number is 002463. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Holdings is ₹3,560.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vardhman Holdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vardhman Holdings is ₹1,136.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vardhman Holdings are ₹3,658.00 and ₹3,550.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Holdings is ₹4,289.85 and 52-week low of Vardhman Holdings is ₹2,870.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vardhman Holdings has shown returns of 0.26% over the past day, -0.39% for the past month, -4.22% over 3 months, -7.15% over 1 year, 8.98% across 3 years, and 2.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vardhman Holdings are 4.52 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.14 per annum.
Source: Dion Global