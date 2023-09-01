Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.55
|3.50
|10.13
|7.44
|-3.59
|107.50
|5.32
|1.51
|0.70
|3.98
|18.94
|1.94
|100.90
|168.74
|0.70
|-3.68
|4.44
|12.69
|-12.99
|138.14
|127.65
|4.31
|-0.14
|8.14
|47.23
|43.02
|367.53
|273.87
|1.63
|-1.22
|4.97
|16.45
|28.03
|177.12
|141.55
|2.38
|-4.66
|-7.71
|11.79
|-9.46
|4.17
|23.32
|2.57
|3.15
|35.58
|56.51
|43.84
|170.71
|49.38
|0.14
|-6.37
|12.01
|31.33
|20.72
|8.81
|211.96
|2.42
|-6.14
|7.13
|21.12
|61.78
|200.33
|30.52
|1.67
|1.12
|1.73
|17.27
|44.62
|123.08
|1.12
|3.39
|15.67
|33.28
|33.97
|13.90
|55.37
|109.11
|-4.86
|3.59
|19.21
|40.29
|34.01
|1,030.48
|177.92
|4.07
|-4.64
|20.60
|40.19
|59.56
|104.75
|-24.53
|-0.29
|-0.83
|2.57
|12.48
|24.51
|68.98
|62.77
|1.78
|7.48
|37.80
|38.50
|5.04
|-20.48
|-64.12
|1.52
|-3.94
|34.37
|36.40
|72.90
|562.07
|-17.38
|-0.08
|-4.94
|12.72
|45.72
|43.42
|101.66
|269.77
|-2.06
|0.89
|33.80
|33.31
|48.62
|48.62
|48.62
|0.61
|-1.78
|27.50
|32.42
|24.85
|29.23
|88.65
|3.65
|-0.11
|18.35
|64.86
|46.67
|120.51
|63.39
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vardhman Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PB1962PLC002463 and registration number is 002463. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 114.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vardhman Holdings Ltd. is ₹926.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vardhman Holdings Ltd. is 117.12 and PB ratio of Vardhman Holdings Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Holdings Ltd. is ₹2,902.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Holdings Ltd. is ₹3,870.00 and 52-week low of Vardhman Holdings Ltd. is ₹2,452.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.