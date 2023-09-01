Follow Us

Vardhman Holdings Ltd. Share Price

VARDHMAN HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹2,902.65 Closed
0.7220.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vardhman Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,879.00₹2,912.00
₹2,902.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,452.00₹3,870.00
₹2,902.65
Open Price
₹2,897.00
Prev. Close
₹2,882.00
Volume
534

Vardhman Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,916.37
  • R22,930.68
  • R32,949.37
  • Pivot
    2,897.68
  • S12,883.37
  • S22,864.68
  • S32,850.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,060.852,884.85
  • 103,071.552,873.15
  • 203,102.272,854.43
  • 503,093.32,825.51
  • 1002,968.992,802.05
  • 2003,283.692,824.18

Vardhman Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.553.5010.137.44-3.59107.505.32
1.510.703.9818.941.94100.90168.74
0.70-3.684.4412.69-12.99138.14127.65
4.31-0.148.1447.2343.02367.53273.87
1.63-1.224.9716.4528.03177.12141.55
2.38-4.66-7.7111.79-9.464.1723.32
2.573.1535.5856.5143.84170.7149.38
0.14-6.3712.0131.3320.728.81211.96
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.671.121.7317.2744.62123.081.12
3.3915.6733.2833.9713.9055.37109.11
-4.863.5919.2140.2934.011,030.48177.92
4.07-4.6420.6040.1959.56104.75-24.53
-0.29-0.832.5712.4824.5168.9862.77
1.787.4837.8038.505.04-20.48-64.12
1.52-3.9434.3736.4072.90562.07-17.38
-0.08-4.9412.7245.7243.42101.66269.77
-2.060.8933.8033.3148.6248.6248.62
0.61-1.7827.5032.4224.8529.2388.65
3.65-0.1118.3564.8646.67120.5163.39

Vardhman Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

Vardhman Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vardhman Holdings Ltd.

Vardhman Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/12/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111PB1962PLC002463 and registration number is 002463. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 114.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shri Paul Oswal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shakun Oswal
    Director
  • Mr. Sachit Jain
    Director
  • Mrs. Suchita Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Kumar Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Rai Singal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sat Pal Kanwar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Apinder Sodhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Om Parkash Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manjul Pahwa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Devendrabhushan Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vardhman Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of Vardhman Holdings Ltd. is ₹926.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vardhman Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vardhman Holdings Ltd. is 117.12 and PB ratio of Vardhman Holdings Ltd. is 1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vardhman Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Holdings Ltd. is ₹2,902.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vardhman Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Holdings Ltd. is ₹3,870.00 and 52-week low of Vardhman Holdings Ltd. is ₹2,452.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

