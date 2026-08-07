Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Jindal O P group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Jindal O P group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Jindal Saw
|269.60
|3.90
|1.47
|161.47
|Jindal Stainless
|735.00
|2.90
|0.40
|10.56
|Jindal Steel
|1097.80
|-2.20
|-0.20
|15.46
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Nalwa Sons Investments
|5643.50
|-62.25
|-1.09
|0.18
|Hexa Tradex
|163.00
|-1.90
|-1.15
|0.04
|JITF Infralogistics
|330.10
|-6.90
|-2.05
|0.77
The top gainers among the Jindal O P group stocks today are Jindal Saw (up 1.47%) and Jindal Stainless (up 0.40%). On the other hand, the top losers include JITF Infralogistics (down 2.05%) and Hexa Tradex (down 1.15%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Jindal O P Group has a strong presence across industries, including iron and steel, and finance.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Jindal O P group here.
Aside of the Jindal O P Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.