MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1933PLC001998 and registration number is 001998. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. is ₹241.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. is 5.84 and PB ratio of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. is 0.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. is ₹107.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. is ₹123.20 and 52-week low of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. is ₹66.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.