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Industrial Investment Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT TRUST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Industrial Investment Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹144.25 Closed
1.84₹ 2.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Industrial Investment Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹141.95₹146.35
₹144.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹119.20₹229.20
₹144.25
Open Price
₹142.00
Prev. Close
₹141.65
Volume
7,875

Source: Dion Global

Industrial Investment Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Industrial Investment Trust		14.397.69-11.563.18-13.8312.4116.23
Jio Financial Services		0.375.902.53-4.40-20.870.740.44
Nalwa Sons Investments		2.134.51-5.10-11.10-14.0929.8525.30
Summit Securities		0.23-2.46-8.18-17.25-24.2516.6414.42
PNB Gilts		-4.27-7.5110.82-0.44-21.938.051.89
Vardhman Holdings		5.88-0.39-4.226.94-7.158.982.13
Jindal Photo		0.43-7.62-6.30-24.7427.3446.6261.34
BEML Land Assets		-0.49-7.41-17.00-10.96-16.222.93-9.03
Naperol Investments		-0.23-2.99-7.845.16-35.65-24.57-21.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Industrial Investment Trust has declined 13.83% compared to peers like Jio Financial Services (-20.87%), Nalwa Sons Investments (-14.09%), Summit Securities (-24.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Industrial Investment Trust has outperformed peers relative to Jio Financial Services (0.44%) and Nalwa Sons Investments (25.30%).

Industrial Investment Trust Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Industrial Investment Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5136.24139.41
10133.03136.66
20130.7134.56
50136.56137
100143.12142.46
200154.81156.49

Source: Dion Global

Industrial Investment Trust Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Industrial Investment Trust saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.41%, while DII stake decreased to 1.40%, FII holding fell to 4.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Industrial Investment Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:40 PM IST ISTIndustrial Inv.Trust - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Public Announcement-Buyback of Shares
Aug 07, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTIndustrial Inv.Trust - Buy-Back Offer
Aug 06, 2026, 02:33 AM IST ISTIndustrial Inv.Trust - Record Date For Buyback Of Equity Shares Of The Company
Aug 06, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTIndustrial Inv.Trust - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Aug 06, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTIndustrial Inv.Trust - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Industrial Investment Trust

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1933PLC001998 and registration number is 001998. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -17.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Bidhubhusan Samal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Bipin Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sujata Chattopadhyay
    Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Rangarajan
    Director
  • Mr. Milind S Desai
    Director
  • Mr. Shankar N Mokashi
    Director
  • Mr. S Thiruvenkatachari
    Director

FAQs on Industrial Investment Trust Share Price

What is the share price of Industrial Investment Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Industrial Investment Trust is ₹144.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Industrial Investment Trust?

The Industrial Investment Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Industrial Investment Trust?

The market cap of Industrial Investment Trust is ₹325.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Industrial Investment Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Industrial Investment Trust are ₹146.35 and ₹141.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Industrial Investment Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Industrial Investment Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Industrial Investment Trust is ₹229.20 and 52-week low of Industrial Investment Trust is ₹119.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Industrial Investment Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The Industrial Investment Trust has shown returns of 1.84% over the past day, 7.69% for the past month, -11.56% over 3 months, -13.83% over 1 year, 12.41% across 3 years, and 16.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Industrial Investment Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Industrial Investment Trust are -44.01 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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