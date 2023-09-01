Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT TRUST LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹107.15 Closed
4.544.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹102.00₹107.60
₹107.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.55₹123.20
₹107.15
Open Price
₹102.50
Prev. Close
₹102.50
Volume
4,903

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1107.73
  • R2110.47
  • R3113.33
  • Pivot
    104.87
  • S1102.13
  • S299.27
  • S396.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 576.68103.48
  • 1077.4103.96
  • 2074.05104.38
  • 5072.78104.51
  • 10081.99101.62
  • 20087.0996.62

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.373.4612.7920.0252.7392.493.51
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. Share Holdings

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Industrial Investment Trust Ltd.

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1933PLC001998 and registration number is 001998. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. B Samal
    Chairman
  • Ms. Sujata Chattopadhyay
    Director
  • Mr. Bipin Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Venkatesan Narayanan
    Director
  • Mr. Milind S Desai
    Director
  • Mr. Shankar Narayan Mokashi
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Industrial Investment Trust Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd.?

The market cap of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. is ₹241.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. is 5.84 and PB ratio of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. is 0.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. is ₹107.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. is ₹123.20 and 52-week low of Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. is ₹66.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data