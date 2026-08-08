Here's the live share price of Industrial Investment Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Industrial Investment Trust
|14.39
|7.69
|-11.56
|3.18
|-13.83
|12.41
|16.23
|Jio Financial Services
|0.37
|5.90
|2.53
|-4.40
|-20.87
|0.74
|0.44
|Nalwa Sons Investments
|2.13
|4.51
|-5.10
|-11.10
|-14.09
|29.85
|25.30
|Summit Securities
|0.23
|-2.46
|-8.18
|-17.25
|-24.25
|16.64
|14.42
|PNB Gilts
|-4.27
|-7.51
|10.82
|-0.44
|-21.93
|8.05
|1.89
|Vardhman Holdings
|5.88
|-0.39
|-4.22
|6.94
|-7.15
|8.98
|2.13
|Jindal Photo
|0.43
|-7.62
|-6.30
|-24.74
|27.34
|46.62
|61.34
|BEML Land Assets
|-0.49
|-7.41
|-17.00
|-10.96
|-16.22
|2.93
|-9.03
|Naperol Investments
|-0.23
|-2.99
|-7.84
|5.16
|-35.65
|-24.57
|-21.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Industrial Investment Trust has declined 13.83% compared to peers like Jio Financial Services (-20.87%), Nalwa Sons Investments (-14.09%), Summit Securities (-24.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Industrial Investment Trust has outperformed peers relative to Jio Financial Services (0.44%) and Nalwa Sons Investments (25.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|136.24
|139.41
|10
|133.03
|136.66
|20
|130.7
|134.56
|50
|136.56
|137
|100
|143.12
|142.46
|200
|154.81
|156.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Industrial Investment Trust saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.41%, while DII stake decreased to 1.40%, FII holding fell to 4.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:40 PM IST IST
|Industrial Inv.Trust - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Public Announcement-Buyback of Shares
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|Industrial Inv.Trust - Buy-Back Offer
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:33 AM IST IST
|Industrial Inv.Trust - Record Date For Buyback Of Equity Shares Of The Company
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Industrial Inv.Trust - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Industrial Inv.Trust - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Industrial Investment Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1933PLC001998 and registration number is 001998. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -17.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Industrial Investment Trust is ₹144.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Industrial Investment Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Industrial Investment Trust is ₹325.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Industrial Investment Trust are ₹146.35 and ₹141.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Industrial Investment Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Industrial Investment Trust is ₹229.20 and 52-week low of Industrial Investment Trust is ₹119.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Industrial Investment Trust has shown returns of 1.84% over the past day, 7.69% for the past month, -11.56% over 3 months, -13.83% over 1 year, 12.41% across 3 years, and 16.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Industrial Investment Trust are -44.01 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global