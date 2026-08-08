What is the share price of Industrial Investment Trust? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Industrial Investment Trust is ₹144.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Industrial Investment Trust? The Industrial Investment Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Industrial Investment Trust? The market cap of Industrial Investment Trust is ₹325.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Industrial Investment Trust? Today’s highest and lowest price of Industrial Investment Trust are ₹146.35 and ₹141.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Industrial Investment Trust? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Industrial Investment Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Industrial Investment Trust is ₹229.20 and 52-week low of Industrial Investment Trust is ₹119.20 as on .

How has the Industrial Investment Trust performed historically in terms of returns? The Industrial Investment Trust has shown returns of 1.84% over the past day, 7.69% for the past month, -11.56% over 3 months, -13.83% over 1 year, 12.41% across 3 years, and 16.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Industrial Investment Trust? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Industrial Investment Trust are -44.01 and 0.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global