Here's the live share price of Jindal Photo along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jindal Photo
|0.43
|-7.62
|-6.30
|-24.74
|27.34
|46.62
|61.34
|Jio Financial Services
|0.37
|5.90
|2.53
|-4.40
|-20.87
|0.74
|0.44
|Nalwa Sons Investments
|2.13
|4.51
|-5.10
|-11.10
|-14.09
|29.85
|25.30
|Summit Securities
|0.23
|-2.46
|-8.18
|-17.25
|-24.25
|16.64
|14.42
|PNB Gilts
|-4.27
|-7.51
|10.82
|-0.44
|-21.93
|8.05
|1.89
|Vardhman Holdings
|5.88
|-0.39
|-4.22
|6.94
|-7.15
|8.98
|2.13
|BEML Land Assets
|-0.49
|-7.41
|-17.00
|-10.96
|-16.22
|2.93
|-9.03
|Naperol Investments
|-0.23
|-2.99
|-7.84
|5.16
|-35.65
|-24.57
|-21.97
|Industrial Investment Trust
|14.39
|7.69
|-11.56
|3.18
|-13.83
|12.41
|16.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jindal Photo has gained 27.34% compared to peers like Jio Financial Services (-20.87%), Nalwa Sons Investments (-14.09%), Summit Securities (-24.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Photo has outperformed peers relative to Jio Financial Services (0.44%) and Nalwa Sons Investments (25.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,063.15
|1,063.25
|10
|1,066.05
|1,071.46
|20
|1,104.93
|1,087.36
|50
|1,093.87
|1,101.09
|100
|1,101.91
|1,129.41
|200
|1,258.17
|1,142.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jindal Photo remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Jindal Photo - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Jindal Photo - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Re-Appointment Of Mr. Manoj Kumar Rastogi As Managing Director
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Jindal Photo - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 17, 2026, 03:23 AM IST IST
|Jindal Photo - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
|Jul 16, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Jindal Photo - Updates on Delisting Offer (Offer Price)
Source: Dion Global
Jindal Photo Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33209UP2004PLC095076 and registration number is 000198. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Investment Company. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Photo is ₹1,062.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jindal Photo is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jindal Photo is ₹1,089.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Photo are ₹1,085.30 and ₹1,058.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Photo stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Photo is ₹1,634.80 and 52-week low of Jindal Photo is ₹791.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jindal Photo has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, -7.62% for the past month, -6.3% over 3 months, 27.34% over 1 year, 46.62% across 3 years, and 61.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Photo are -47.82 and 1.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global