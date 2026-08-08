What is the share price of Jindal Photo? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Photo is ₹1,062.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Jindal Photo? The Jindal Photo is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Photo? The market cap of Jindal Photo is ₹1,089.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jindal Photo? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Photo are ₹1,085.30 and ₹1,058.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Photo? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Photo stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Photo is ₹1,634.80 and 52-week low of Jindal Photo is ₹791.10 as on .

How has the Jindal Photo performed historically in terms of returns? The Jindal Photo has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, -7.62% for the past month, -6.3% over 3 months, 27.34% over 1 year, 46.62% across 3 years, and 61.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jindal Photo? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Photo are -47.82 and 1.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global