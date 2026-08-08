Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Jindal Photo Share Price

NSE
BSE

JINDAL PHOTO

Jindal BC Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Jindal Photo along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,062.00 Closed
-0.41₹ -4.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Jindal Photo Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,058.85₹1,085.30
₹1,062.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹791.10₹1,634.80
₹1,062.00
Open Price
₹1,063.90
Prev. Close
₹1,066.35
Volume
52

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Photo Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jindal Photo		0.43-7.62-6.30-24.7427.3446.6261.34
Jio Financial Services		0.375.902.53-4.40-20.870.740.44
Nalwa Sons Investments		2.134.51-5.10-11.10-14.0929.8525.30
Summit Securities		0.23-2.46-8.18-17.25-24.2516.6414.42
PNB Gilts		-4.27-7.5110.82-0.44-21.938.051.89
Vardhman Holdings		5.88-0.39-4.226.94-7.158.982.13
BEML Land Assets		-0.49-7.41-17.00-10.96-16.222.93-9.03
Naperol Investments		-0.23-2.99-7.845.16-35.65-24.57-21.97
Industrial Investment Trust		14.397.69-11.563.18-13.8312.4116.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jindal Photo has gained 27.34% compared to peers like Jio Financial Services (-20.87%), Nalwa Sons Investments (-14.09%), Summit Securities (-24.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Jindal Photo has outperformed peers relative to Jio Financial Services (0.44%) and Nalwa Sons Investments (25.30%).

Jindal Photo Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Photo Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,063.151,063.25
101,066.051,071.46
201,104.931,087.36
501,093.871,101.09
1001,101.911,129.41
2001,258.171,142.45

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Photo Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jindal Photo remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Jindal Photo Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTJindal Photo - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 04, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTJindal Photo - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Re-Appointment Of Mr. Manoj Kumar Rastogi As Managing Director
Jul 17, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTJindal Photo - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 17, 2026, 03:23 AM IST ISTJindal Photo - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
Jul 16, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTJindal Photo - Updates on Delisting Offer (Offer Price)

Source: Dion Global

About Jindal Photo

Jindal Photo Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33209UP2004PLC095076 and registration number is 000198. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Investment Company. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Rastogi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Radhey Shyam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Chander Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Geeta Gilotra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Matai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Agarwal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Jindal Photo Share Price

What is the share price of Jindal Photo?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Photo is ₹1,062.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jindal Photo?

The Jindal Photo is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Photo?

The market cap of Jindal Photo is ₹1,089.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jindal Photo?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jindal Photo are ₹1,085.30 and ₹1,058.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Photo?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Photo stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Photo is ₹1,634.80 and 52-week low of Jindal Photo is ₹791.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jindal Photo performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jindal Photo has shown returns of -0.41% over the past day, -7.62% for the past month, -6.3% over 3 months, 27.34% over 1 year, 46.62% across 3 years, and 61.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jindal Photo?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jindal Photo are -47.82 and 1.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Jindal Photo News

More Jindal Photo News
Market Pulse