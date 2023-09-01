Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.12
|9.18
|1.65
|18.27
|30.02
|2,723.66
|933.24
|-0.11
|-2.32
|2.77
|0.62
|-24.90
|102.22
|566.06
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jindal Photo Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33209UP2004PLC095076 and registration number is 000198. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Photographic & Allied Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jindal Photo Ltd. is ₹379.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jindal Photo Ltd. is 2.41 and PB ratio of Jindal Photo Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Photo Ltd. is ₹369.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Photo Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Photo Ltd. is ₹428.00 and 52-week low of Jindal Photo Ltd. is ₹265.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.