Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Jindal Photo Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JINDAL PHOTO LTD.

Sector : Photographic & Allied Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹369.90 Closed
2.378.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jindal Photo Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹359.65₹375.00
₹369.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹265.00₹428.00
₹369.90
Open Price
₹364.00
Prev. Close
₹361.35
Volume
30,095

Jindal Photo Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1377.08
  • R2383.72
  • R3392.43
  • Pivot
    368.37
  • S1361.73
  • S2353.02
  • S3346.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5372.61357.72
  • 10357.96351.35
  • 20348.05345.47
  • 50322.52344.2
  • 100268.69342.04
  • 200273.02330.82

Jindal Photo Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.129.181.6518.2730.022,723.66933.24
-0.11-2.322.770.62-24.90102.22566.06

Jindal Photo Ltd. Share Holdings

Jindal Photo Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jindal Photo Ltd.

Jindal Photo Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33209UP2004PLC095076 and registration number is 000198. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Photographic & Allied Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Rastogi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vinumon Kizhakkeveetil Govindan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Radhey Shyam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Chander Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Geeta Gilotra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Matai
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Jindal Photo Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Photo Ltd.?

The market cap of Jindal Photo Ltd. is ₹379.46 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jindal Photo Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jindal Photo Ltd. is 2.41 and PB ratio of Jindal Photo Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jindal Photo Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jindal Photo Ltd. is ₹369.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jindal Photo Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jindal Photo Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jindal Photo Ltd. is ₹428.00 and 52-week low of Jindal Photo Ltd. is ₹265.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data