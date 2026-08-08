Here's the live share price of Shyam Century Ferrous along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shyam Century Ferrous
|-3.28
|-13.15
|-15.49
|-13.45
|-33.86
|-38.17
|-20.44
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|1.50
|7.76
|-0.13
|0.96
|103.08
|61.51
|28.36
|Maithan Alloys
|-1.45
|-3.56
|-5.19
|-8.21
|-8.19
|-4.13
|-3.94
|Nagpur Power & Industries
|18.71
|21.17
|17.18
|14.10
|64.89
|38.02
|26.99
|Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese
|1.61
|9.61
|-0.36
|2.12
|-24.07
|-0.66
|8.73
|Chrome Silicon
|-2.33
|6.91
|-4.65
|-1.89
|-11.02
|-6.24
|12.11
|Facor Alloys
|-4.19
|0.29
|19.51
|20.77
|-2.00
|-21.53
|-9.04
|Impex Ferro Tech
|20.82
|34.30
|92.31
|83.62
|67.53
|-3.08
|24.42
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shyam Century Ferrous has declined 33.86% compared to peers like Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (103.08%), Maithan Alloys (-8.19%), Nagpur Power & Industries (64.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Shyam Century Ferrous has underperformed peers relative to Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (28.36%) and Maithan Alloys (-3.94%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.16
|5.27
|10
|5.23
|5.27
|20
|5.43
|5.33
|50
|5.29
|5.34
|100
|5.14
|5.38
|200
|5.61
|5.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shyam Century Ferrous saw a rise in promoter holding to 49.67%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Shyam Century Ferro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:36 PM IST IST
|Shyam Century Ferro - Fixation Of Book Closure
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Shyam Century Ferro - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting (AGM) Date & Book Closure Date
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|Shyam Century Ferro - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|Shyam Century Ferro - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 6Th August, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Meghalaya, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310ML2011PLC008578 and registration number is 008578. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyam Century Ferrous is ₹5.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shyam Century Ferrous is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shyam Century Ferrous is ₹106.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shyam Century Ferrous are ₹5.11 and ₹5.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyam Century Ferrous stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyam Century Ferrous is ₹9.79 and 52-week low of Shyam Century Ferrous is ₹3.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shyam Century Ferrous has shown returns of -1.76% over the past day, -13.15% for the past month, -15.49% over 3 months, -33.86% over 1 year, -38.17% across 3 years, and -20.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shyam Century Ferrous are 7.25 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.98 per annum.
Source: Dion Global