Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.27
|2.01
|16.62
|13.69
|-5.79
|402.47
|122.40
|5.05
|-7.71
|10.36
|15.80
|2.50
|94.70
|78.20
|3.73
|7.74
|8.62
|-3.01
|0.45
|82.76
|82.76
|-3.51
|-6.78
|-6.78
|1.85
|-46.08
|292.86
|450.00
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend & Buy Back
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Meghalaya, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310ML2011PLC008578 and registration number is 008578. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 207.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. is ₹431.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. is 19.92 and PB ratio of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. is 2.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. is ₹20.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. is ₹27.25 and 52-week low of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. is ₹15.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.