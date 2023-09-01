Follow Us

SHYAM CENTURY FERROUS LTD.

Sector : Ferro Alloys | Smallcap | NSE
₹20.35 Closed
7.391.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.90₹21.00
₹20.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.30₹27.25
₹20.35
Open Price
₹19.10
Prev. Close
₹18.95
Volume
19,96,734

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.27
  • R222.18
  • R323.37
  • Pivot
    20.08
  • S119.17
  • S217.98
  • S317.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.0919.01
  • 1022.2219.07
  • 2022.6219.25
  • 5022.9219.32
  • 10022.3419.23
  • 20022.4819.45

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.272.0116.6213.69-5.79402.47122.40
5.05-7.7110.3615.802.5094.7078.20
3.737.748.62-3.010.4582.7682.76
-3.51-6.78-6.781.85-46.08292.86450.00

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. Share Holdings

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingInterim Dividend & Buy Back

About Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd.

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Meghalaya, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310ML2011PLC008578 and registration number is 008578. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 207.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Vimalkumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumanta Kumar Patra
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Plistina Dkhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirmalya Bhattacharyya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd.?

The market cap of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. is ₹431.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. is 19.92 and PB ratio of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. is 2.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. is ₹20.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. is ₹27.25 and 52-week low of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. is ₹15.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

