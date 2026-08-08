What is the share price of Shyam Century Ferrous? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyam Century Ferrous is ₹5.02 as on .

What kind of stock is Shyam Century Ferrous? The Shyam Century Ferrous is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shyam Century Ferrous? The market cap of Shyam Century Ferrous is ₹106.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shyam Century Ferrous? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shyam Century Ferrous are ₹5.11 and ₹5.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shyam Century Ferrous? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyam Century Ferrous stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyam Century Ferrous is ₹9.79 and 52-week low of Shyam Century Ferrous is ₹3.49 as on .

How has the Shyam Century Ferrous performed historically in terms of returns? The Shyam Century Ferrous has shown returns of -1.76% over the past day, -13.15% for the past month, -15.49% over 3 months, -33.86% over 1 year, -38.17% across 3 years, and -20.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shyam Century Ferrous? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shyam Century Ferrous are 7.25 and 0.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.98 per annum.

Source: Dion Global