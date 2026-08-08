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Shyam Century Ferrous Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHYAM CENTURY FERROUS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Shyam Century Ferrous along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.02 Closed
-1.76₹ -0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shyam Century Ferrous Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.02₹5.11
₹5.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.49₹9.79
₹5.02
Open Price
₹5.11
Prev. Close
₹5.11
Volume
980

Source: Dion Global

Shyam Century Ferrous Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shyam Century Ferrous		-3.28-13.15-15.49-13.45-33.86-38.17-20.44
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		1.507.76-0.130.96103.0861.5128.36
Maithan Alloys		-1.45-3.56-5.19-8.21-8.19-4.13-3.94
Nagpur Power & Industries		18.7121.1717.1814.1064.8938.0226.99
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese		1.619.61-0.362.12-24.07-0.668.73
Chrome Silicon		-2.336.91-4.65-1.89-11.02-6.2412.11
Facor Alloys		-4.190.2919.5120.77-2.00-21.53-9.04
Impex Ferro Tech		20.8234.3092.3183.6267.53-3.0824.42

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shyam Century Ferrous has declined 33.86% compared to peers like Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (103.08%), Maithan Alloys (-8.19%), Nagpur Power & Industries (64.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Shyam Century Ferrous has underperformed peers relative to Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (28.36%) and Maithan Alloys (-3.94%).

Shyam Century Ferrous Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shyam Century Ferrous Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.165.27
105.235.27
205.435.33
505.295.34
1005.145.38
2005.615.94

Source: Dion Global

Shyam Century Ferrous Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shyam Century Ferrous saw a rise in promoter holding to 49.67%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shyam Century Ferrous Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTShyam Century Ferro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Aug 06, 2026, 08:36 PM IST ISTShyam Century Ferro - Fixation Of Book Closure
Aug 06, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTShyam Century Ferro - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting (AGM) Date & Book Closure Date
Aug 06, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTShyam Century Ferro - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Aug 06, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTShyam Century Ferro - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 6Th August, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Shyam Century Ferrous

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Meghalaya, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310ML2011PLC008578 and registration number is 008578. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Vimalkumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Agarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Ibaridor Katherine War
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirmalya Bhattacharyya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shyam Century Ferrous Share Price

What is the share price of Shyam Century Ferrous?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shyam Century Ferrous is ₹5.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shyam Century Ferrous?

The Shyam Century Ferrous is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shyam Century Ferrous?

The market cap of Shyam Century Ferrous is ₹106.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shyam Century Ferrous?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shyam Century Ferrous are ₹5.11 and ₹5.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shyam Century Ferrous?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shyam Century Ferrous stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shyam Century Ferrous is ₹9.79 and 52-week low of Shyam Century Ferrous is ₹3.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shyam Century Ferrous performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shyam Century Ferrous has shown returns of -1.76% over the past day, -13.15% for the past month, -15.49% over 3 months, -33.86% over 1 year, -38.17% across 3 years, and -20.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shyam Century Ferrous?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shyam Century Ferrous are 7.25 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 5.98 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shyam Century Ferrous News

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