Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

IMPEX FERRO TECH LTD.

Sector : Ferro Alloys | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.75 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.75₹2.75
₹2.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.95₹6.20
₹2.75
Open Price
₹2.75
Prev. Close
₹2.75
Volume
3,436

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.75
  • R22.75
  • R32.75
  • Pivot
    2.75
  • S12.75
  • S22.75
  • S32.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.222.79
  • 105.242.88
  • 205.292.97
  • 505.373.01
  • 1007.073.13
  • 2004.963.45

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.51-6.78-6.781.85-46.08292.86450.00
4.72-8.0110.0115.432.1794.0777.62
6.792.5117.1914.25-5.32404.94123.50
3.737.748.62-3.010.4582.7682.76

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. Share Holdings

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Mar, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Impex Ferro Tech Ltd.

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101WB1995PLC071996 and registration number is 071996. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 298.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Subham Bhagat
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ranjeet Kumar Burnwal
    Additional Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sujata Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Debasish Mukherjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharat Malik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aritro Roy
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Impex Ferro Tech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd.?

The market cap of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. is ₹24.18 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. is -0.77 and PB ratio of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. is -0.09 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. is ₹2.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. is ₹6.20 and 52-week low of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. is ₹1.95 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data