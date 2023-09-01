Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.51
|-6.78
|-6.78
|1.85
|-46.08
|292.86
|450.00
|4.72
|-8.01
|10.01
|15.43
|2.17
|94.07
|77.62
|6.79
|2.51
|17.19
|14.25
|-5.32
|404.94
|123.50
|3.73
|7.74
|8.62
|-3.01
|0.45
|82.76
|82.76
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101WB1995PLC071996 and registration number is 071996. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 298.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. is ₹24.18 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. is -0.77 and PB ratio of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. is -0.09 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. is ₹2.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. is ₹6.20 and 52-week low of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. is ₹1.95 as on Aug 31, 2023.