What is the share price of Impex Ferro Tech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Impex Ferro Tech is ₹3.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Impex Ferro Tech? The Impex Ferro Tech is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Impex Ferro Tech? The market cap of Impex Ferro Tech is ₹28.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Impex Ferro Tech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Impex Ferro Tech are ₹3.25 and ₹3.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Impex Ferro Tech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Impex Ferro Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Impex Ferro Tech is ₹3.10 and 52-week low of Impex Ferro Tech is ₹1.30 as on .

How has the Impex Ferro Tech performed historically in terms of returns? The Impex Ferro Tech has shown returns of 4.84% over the past day, 34.3% for the past month, 92.31% over 3 months, 67.53% over 1 year, -3.08% across 3 years, and 24.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Impex Ferro Tech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Impex Ferro Tech are -4.45 and -0.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global