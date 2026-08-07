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Impex Ferro Tech Share Price

NSE
BSE

IMPEX FERRO TECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Impex Ferro Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.25 Closed
4.84₹ 0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Impex Ferro Tech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.25₹3.25
₹3.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.30₹3.10
₹3.25
Open Price
₹3.25
Prev. Close
₹3.10
Volume
19,158

Source: Dion Global

Impex Ferro Tech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Impex Ferro Tech		20.8234.3092.3183.6267.53-3.0824.42
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		1.507.76-0.130.96103.0861.5128.36
Maithan Alloys		-1.45-3.56-5.19-8.21-8.19-4.13-3.94
Nagpur Power & Industries		18.7121.1717.1814.1064.8938.0226.99
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese		1.619.61-0.362.12-24.07-0.668.73
Shyam Century Ferrous		-3.28-13.15-15.49-13.45-33.86-38.17-20.44
Chrome Silicon		-2.336.91-4.65-1.89-11.02-6.2412.11
Facor Alloys		-4.190.2919.5120.77-2.00-21.53-9.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Impex Ferro Tech has gained 67.53% compared to peers like Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (103.08%), Maithan Alloys (-8.19%), Nagpur Power & Industries (64.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Impex Ferro Tech has outperformed peers relative to Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (28.36%) and Maithan Alloys (-3.94%).

Impex Ferro Tech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Impex Ferro Tech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.532.75
102.482.6
202.22.38
501.872.07
1001.781.92
2001.851.95

Source: Dion Global

Impex Ferro Tech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Impex Ferro Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Impex Ferro Tech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTImpex Ferro Tech - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 07, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTImpex Ferro Tech - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 04, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTImpex Ferro Tech - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jun 22, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTImpex Ferro Tech - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jun 19, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTImpex Ferro Tech - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors

Source: Dion Global

About Impex Ferro Tech

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101WB1995PLC071996 and registration number is 071996. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Subham Bhagat
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Debasish Mukherjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharat Malik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aritro Roy
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Impex Ferro Tech Share Price

What is the share price of Impex Ferro Tech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Impex Ferro Tech is ₹3.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Impex Ferro Tech?

The Impex Ferro Tech is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Impex Ferro Tech?

The market cap of Impex Ferro Tech is ₹28.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Impex Ferro Tech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Impex Ferro Tech are ₹3.25 and ₹3.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Impex Ferro Tech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Impex Ferro Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Impex Ferro Tech is ₹3.10 and 52-week low of Impex Ferro Tech is ₹1.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Impex Ferro Tech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Impex Ferro Tech has shown returns of 4.84% over the past day, 34.3% for the past month, 92.31% over 3 months, 67.53% over 1 year, -3.08% across 3 years, and 24.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Impex Ferro Tech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Impex Ferro Tech are -4.45 and -0.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Impex Ferro Tech News

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