Here's the live share price of Impex Ferro Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Impex Ferro Tech
|20.82
|34.30
|92.31
|83.62
|67.53
|-3.08
|24.42
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|1.50
|7.76
|-0.13
|0.96
|103.08
|61.51
|28.36
|Maithan Alloys
|-1.45
|-3.56
|-5.19
|-8.21
|-8.19
|-4.13
|-3.94
|Nagpur Power & Industries
|18.71
|21.17
|17.18
|14.10
|64.89
|38.02
|26.99
|Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese
|1.61
|9.61
|-0.36
|2.12
|-24.07
|-0.66
|8.73
|Shyam Century Ferrous
|-3.28
|-13.15
|-15.49
|-13.45
|-33.86
|-38.17
|-20.44
|Chrome Silicon
|-2.33
|6.91
|-4.65
|-1.89
|-11.02
|-6.24
|12.11
|Facor Alloys
|-4.19
|0.29
|19.51
|20.77
|-2.00
|-21.53
|-9.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Impex Ferro Tech has gained 67.53% compared to peers like Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (103.08%), Maithan Alloys (-8.19%), Nagpur Power & Industries (64.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Impex Ferro Tech has outperformed peers relative to Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (28.36%) and Maithan Alloys (-3.94%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.53
|2.75
|10
|2.48
|2.6
|20
|2.2
|2.38
|50
|1.87
|2.07
|100
|1.78
|1.92
|200
|1.85
|1.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Impex Ferro Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Impex Ferro Tech - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Impex Ferro Tech - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 04, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Impex Ferro Tech - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jun 22, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Impex Ferro Tech - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jun 19, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Impex Ferro Tech - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Source: Dion Global
Impex Ferro Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101WB1995PLC071996 and registration number is 071996. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Impex Ferro Tech is ₹3.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Impex Ferro Tech is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Impex Ferro Tech is ₹28.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Impex Ferro Tech are ₹3.25 and ₹3.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Impex Ferro Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Impex Ferro Tech is ₹3.10 and 52-week low of Impex Ferro Tech is ₹1.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Impex Ferro Tech has shown returns of 4.84% over the past day, 34.3% for the past month, 92.31% over 3 months, 67.53% over 1 year, -3.08% across 3 years, and 24.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Impex Ferro Tech are -4.45 and -0.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global