Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.16
|5.91
|6.17
|-3.62
|-17.21
|149.40
|90.76
|4.82
|-8.32
|9.89
|15.58
|2.08
|94.65
|77.25
|6.14
|2.10
|16.71
|13.85
|-5.38
|409.75
|122.36
|10.75
|10.75
|9.12
|-3.76
|-6.78
|445.59
|206.61
|4.97
|-3.95
|20.61
|-0.38
|-20.66
|175.33
|-56.90
|2.35
|-6.86
|11.84
|2.37
|0.42
|144.85
|-1.04
|0
|-6.98
|-5.08
|0
|-45.31
|258.97
|391.23
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100MH1996PLC104361 and registration number is 104361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. is ₹92.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. is 37.48 and PB ratio of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. is 1.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. is ₹70.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. is ₹110.00 and 52-week low of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. is ₹59.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.