What is the share price of Nagpur Power & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagpur Power & Industries is ₹178.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Nagpur Power & Industries? The Nagpur Power & Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nagpur Power & Industries? The market cap of Nagpur Power & Industries is ₹233.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nagpur Power & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nagpur Power & Industries are ₹187.00 and ₹169.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nagpur Power & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagpur Power & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagpur Power & Industries is ₹187.00 and 52-week low of Nagpur Power & Industries is ₹80.16 as on .

How has the Nagpur Power & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Nagpur Power & Industries has shown returns of 7.33% over the past day, 21.17% for the past month, 17.18% over 3 months, 64.89% over 1 year, 38.02% across 3 years, and 26.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nagpur Power & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nagpur Power & Industries are -109.14 and 2.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global