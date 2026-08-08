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Nagpur Power & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

NAGPUR POWER & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Nagpur Power & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹178.00 Closed
7.33₹ 12.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nagpur Power & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹169.90₹187.00
₹178.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.16₹187.00
₹178.00
Open Price
₹171.20
Prev. Close
₹165.85
Volume
25,279

Source: Dion Global

Nagpur Power & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nagpur Power & Industries		18.7121.1717.1814.1064.8938.0226.99
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		1.507.76-0.130.96103.0861.5128.36
Maithan Alloys		-1.45-3.56-5.19-8.21-8.19-4.13-3.94
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese		1.619.61-0.362.12-24.07-0.668.73
Shyam Century Ferrous		-3.28-13.15-15.49-13.45-33.86-38.17-20.44
Chrome Silicon		-2.336.91-4.65-1.89-11.02-6.2412.11
Facor Alloys		-4.190.2919.5120.77-2.00-21.53-9.04
Impex Ferro Tech		20.8234.3092.3183.6267.53-3.0824.42

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nagpur Power & Industries has gained 64.89% compared to peers like Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (103.08%), Maithan Alloys (-8.19%), Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese (-24.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Nagpur Power & Industries has outperformed peers relative to Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (28.36%) and Maithan Alloys (-3.94%).

Nagpur Power & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nagpur Power & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5145.03150.08
10147.16148.54
20146.66147.43
50145.64146.71
100148.35145.12
200134.59138.96

Source: Dion Global

Nagpur Power & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nagpur Power & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.73%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nagpur Power & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTNagpur Power & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On Thursday, August 13, 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTNagpur Power & Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTNagpur Power & Ind. - Intimation Of Appointment Of Internal Auditors Of The Company For FY 2026-27
May 29, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTNagpur Power & Ind. - Re-Appointment Of Whole Time Director Designated As Executive Chairman
May 29, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTNagpur Power & Ind. - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Nagpur Power & Industries

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100MH1996PLC104361 and registration number is 104361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gautam Premnath Khandelwal
    Exe.Chairman & W T D
  • Ms. Nidhi Narayan Salampuria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajit Ranchhoddas Kantelia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Virat Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyam Bapurao Kanbargi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nagpur Power & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Nagpur Power & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagpur Power & Industries is ₹178.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nagpur Power & Industries?

The Nagpur Power & Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nagpur Power & Industries?

The market cap of Nagpur Power & Industries is ₹233.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nagpur Power & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nagpur Power & Industries are ₹187.00 and ₹169.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nagpur Power & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagpur Power & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagpur Power & Industries is ₹187.00 and 52-week low of Nagpur Power & Industries is ₹80.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nagpur Power & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nagpur Power & Industries has shown returns of 7.33% over the past day, 21.17% for the past month, 17.18% over 3 months, 64.89% over 1 year, 38.02% across 3 years, and 26.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nagpur Power & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nagpur Power & Industries are -109.14 and 2.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nagpur Power & Industries News

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