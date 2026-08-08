Here's the live share price of Nagpur Power & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nagpur Power & Industries
|18.71
|21.17
|17.18
|14.10
|64.89
|38.02
|26.99
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|1.50
|7.76
|-0.13
|0.96
|103.08
|61.51
|28.36
|Maithan Alloys
|-1.45
|-3.56
|-5.19
|-8.21
|-8.19
|-4.13
|-3.94
|Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese
|1.61
|9.61
|-0.36
|2.12
|-24.07
|-0.66
|8.73
|Shyam Century Ferrous
|-3.28
|-13.15
|-15.49
|-13.45
|-33.86
|-38.17
|-20.44
|Chrome Silicon
|-2.33
|6.91
|-4.65
|-1.89
|-11.02
|-6.24
|12.11
|Facor Alloys
|-4.19
|0.29
|19.51
|20.77
|-2.00
|-21.53
|-9.04
|Impex Ferro Tech
|20.82
|34.30
|92.31
|83.62
|67.53
|-3.08
|24.42
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nagpur Power & Industries has gained 64.89% compared to peers like Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (103.08%), Maithan Alloys (-8.19%), Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese (-24.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Nagpur Power & Industries has outperformed peers relative to Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (28.36%) and Maithan Alloys (-3.94%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|145.03
|150.08
|10
|147.16
|148.54
|20
|146.66
|147.43
|50
|145.64
|146.71
|100
|148.35
|145.12
|200
|134.59
|138.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nagpur Power & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 6.73%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Nagpur Power & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On Thursday, August 13, 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|Nagpur Power & Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Nagpur Power & Ind. - Intimation Of Appointment Of Internal Auditors Of The Company For FY 2026-27
|May 29, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Nagpur Power & Ind. - Re-Appointment Of Whole Time Director Designated As Executive Chairman
|May 29, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Nagpur Power & Ind. - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100MH1996PLC104361 and registration number is 104361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagpur Power & Industries is ₹178.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nagpur Power & Industries is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nagpur Power & Industries is ₹233.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nagpur Power & Industries are ₹187.00 and ₹169.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagpur Power & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagpur Power & Industries is ₹187.00 and 52-week low of Nagpur Power & Industries is ₹80.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nagpur Power & Industries has shown returns of 7.33% over the past day, 21.17% for the past month, 17.18% over 3 months, 64.89% over 1 year, 38.02% across 3 years, and 26.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nagpur Power & Industries are -109.14 and 2.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global