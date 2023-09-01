What is the Market Cap of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. is ₹92.43 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. is 37.48 and PB ratio of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. is 1.19 as on .

What is the share price of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. is ₹70.58 as on .