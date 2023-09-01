Follow Us

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. Share Price

NAGPUR POWER & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Ferro Alloys | Smallcap | BSE
₹70.58 Closed
1.861.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.00₹71.59
₹70.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.01₹110.00
₹70.58
Open Price
₹69.29
Prev. Close
₹69.29
Volume
9,596

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R171.37
  • R273.27
  • R374.96
  • Pivot
    69.68
  • S167.78
  • S266.09
  • S364.19

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58070.16
  • 1079.6170.01
  • 2077.8369.18
  • 5078.5268.16
  • 10068.1768.71
  • 20065.0869.54

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.165.916.17-3.62-17.21149.4090.76
4.82-8.329.8915.582.0894.6577.25
6.142.1016.7113.85-5.38409.75122.36
10.7510.759.12-3.76-6.78445.59206.61
4.97-3.9520.61-0.38-20.66175.33-56.90
2.35-6.8611.842.370.42144.85-1.04
0-6.98-5.080-45.31258.97391.23

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd.

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100MH1996PLC104361 and registration number is 104361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ferro-alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gautam Khandelwal
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Nimis Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Virat Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Salampuria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajit Kantelia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyam Kanbargi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. is ₹92.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. is 37.48 and PB ratio of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. is 1.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. is ₹70.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. is ₹110.00 and 52-week low of Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd. is ₹59.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

