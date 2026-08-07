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Chrome Silicon Share Price

NSE
BSE

CHROME SILICON

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of Chrome Silicon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.00 Closed
-3.53₹ -1.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Chrome Silicon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.00₹45.00
₹41.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.72₹57.70
₹41.00
Open Price
₹45.00
Prev. Close
₹42.50
Volume
223

Source: Dion Global

Chrome Silicon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Chrome Silicon		-2.336.91-4.65-1.89-11.02-6.2412.11
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		1.57.76-0.130.96103.0861.5128.36
Maithan Alloys		-1.45-3.56-5.19-8.21-8.19-4.13-3.94
Nagpur Power & Industries		18.7121.1717.1814.164.8938.0226.99
Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese		1.619.61-0.362.12-24.07-0.668.73
Shyam Century Ferrous		-3.28-13.15-15.49-13.45-33.86-38.17-20.44
Facor Alloys		-4.190.2919.5120.77-2-21.53-9.04
Impex Ferro Tech		20.8234.392.3183.6267.53-3.0824.42

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Chrome Silicon has declined 11.02% compared to peers like Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (103.08%), Maithan Alloys (-8.19%), Nagpur Power & Industries (64.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Chrome Silicon has outperformed peers relative to Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (28.36%) and Maithan Alloys (-3.94%).

Chrome Silicon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Chrome Silicon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
542.441.77
1041.9141.64
2040.5641.19
5041.5241.22
10041.8741.89
20043.5542.86

Source: Dion Global

Chrome Silicon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Chrome Silicon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Chrome Silicon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:38 PM IST ISTChrome Silicon - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On 14.08.2026
Jul 30, 2026, 09:38 PM IST ISTChrome Silicon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 23, 2026, 01:49 AM IST ISTChrome Silicon - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jun 18, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTChrome Silicon - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
May 30, 2026, 02:17 AM IST ISTChrome Silicon - The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Chrome Silicon

Chrome Silicon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101TG1981PLC003223 and registration number is 003223. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ferro Alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Indoori Narsing Rao
    Chairman
  • Mr. P V Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. M Priyanka
    Director
  • Mr. P Raju
    Director
  • Mrs. M Sri Mani
    Director
  • Mr. Hirak Kumar Basu
    Director

FAQs on Chrome Silicon Share Price

What is the share price of Chrome Silicon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chrome Silicon is ₹41.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Chrome Silicon?

The Chrome Silicon is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chrome Silicon?

The market cap of Chrome Silicon is ₹67.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Chrome Silicon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Chrome Silicon are ₹45.00 and ₹41.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chrome Silicon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chrome Silicon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chrome Silicon is ₹57.70 and 52-week low of Chrome Silicon is ₹36.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Chrome Silicon performed historically in terms of returns?

The Chrome Silicon has shown returns of -3.53% over the past day, 6.91% for the past month, -4.65% over 3 months, -11.02% over 1 year, -6.24% across 3 years, and 12.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chrome Silicon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chrome Silicon are 0.00 and -1.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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