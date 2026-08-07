What is the share price of Chrome Silicon? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chrome Silicon is ₹41.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Chrome Silicon? The Chrome Silicon is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Chrome Silicon? The market cap of Chrome Silicon is ₹67.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Chrome Silicon? Today’s highest and lowest price of Chrome Silicon are ₹45.00 and ₹41.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Chrome Silicon? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chrome Silicon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chrome Silicon is ₹57.70 and 52-week low of Chrome Silicon is ₹36.72 as on .

How has the Chrome Silicon performed historically in terms of returns? The Chrome Silicon has shown returns of -3.53% over the past day, 6.91% for the past month, -4.65% over 3 months, -11.02% over 1 year, -6.24% across 3 years, and 12.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Chrome Silicon? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chrome Silicon are 0.00 and -1.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global