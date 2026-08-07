Here's the live share price of Chrome Silicon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Chrome Silicon
|-2.33
|6.91
|-4.65
|-1.89
|-11.02
|-6.24
|12.11
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|1.5
|7.76
|-0.13
|0.96
|103.08
|61.51
|28.36
|Maithan Alloys
|-1.45
|-3.56
|-5.19
|-8.21
|-8.19
|-4.13
|-3.94
|Nagpur Power & Industries
|18.71
|21.17
|17.18
|14.1
|64.89
|38.02
|26.99
|Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese
|1.61
|9.61
|-0.36
|2.12
|-24.07
|-0.66
|8.73
|Shyam Century Ferrous
|-3.28
|-13.15
|-15.49
|-13.45
|-33.86
|-38.17
|-20.44
|Facor Alloys
|-4.19
|0.29
|19.51
|20.77
|-2
|-21.53
|-9.04
|Impex Ferro Tech
|20.82
|34.3
|92.31
|83.62
|67.53
|-3.08
|24.42
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Chrome Silicon has declined 11.02% compared to peers like Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (103.08%), Maithan Alloys (-8.19%), Nagpur Power & Industries (64.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Chrome Silicon has outperformed peers relative to Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (28.36%) and Maithan Alloys (-3.94%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|42.4
|41.77
|10
|41.91
|41.64
|20
|40.56
|41.19
|50
|41.52
|41.22
|100
|41.87
|41.89
|200
|43.55
|42.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Chrome Silicon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:38 PM IST IST
|Chrome Silicon - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On 14.08.2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:38 PM IST IST
|Chrome Silicon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 23, 2026, 01:49 AM IST IST
|Chrome Silicon - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jun 18, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Chrome Silicon - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|May 30, 2026, 02:17 AM IST IST
|Chrome Silicon - The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Chrome Silicon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101TG1981PLC003223 and registration number is 003223. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ferro Alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Chrome Silicon is ₹41.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chrome Silicon is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Chrome Silicon is ₹67.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Chrome Silicon are ₹45.00 and ₹41.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Chrome Silicon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Chrome Silicon is ₹57.70 and 52-week low of Chrome Silicon is ₹36.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Chrome Silicon has shown returns of -3.53% over the past day, 6.91% for the past month, -4.65% over 3 months, -11.02% over 1 year, -6.24% across 3 years, and 12.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Chrome Silicon are 0.00 and -1.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global