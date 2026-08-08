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List of Water Management Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of water management companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on water management stocks here.

Water Management Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions		77.809.9714.7019.50
Kalpataru Projects International		1318.0024.051.869.63
Praj Industries		325.255.751.8060.53
NCC		145.601.851.29503.65
KNR Constructions		141.951.751.2593.71
Indian Hume Pipe Company		389.804.451.150.60
Jash Engineering		496.003.250.663.89
KEC International		480.002.050.4359.13
Larsen & Toubro		4045.00-5.00-0.1256.85
Denta Water and Infra Solutions		334.40-0.95-0.286.71
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Enviro Infra Engineers		213.95-1.65-0.7769.27
Concord Enviro Systems		274.35-2.75-0.999.90
Va Tech Wabag		1957.05-34.50-1.7315.40
Ion Exchange (India)		371.60-15.25-3.9470.79
PNC Infratech		224.00-15.90-6.631160.72
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Water Management sector stocks today are Shashwat Furnishing Solutions (up 14.70%) and Kalpataru Projects International (up 1.86%). On the other hand, the top losers include PNC Infratech (down 6.63%) and Ion Exchange (India) (down 3.94%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Water Management sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Water Management Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Kotak Infrastructure & Economic Reform Fund15.81Larsen & Toubro11.53
Franklin Build India Fund14.20Larsen & Toubro4.82

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