Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of water management companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on water management stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Shashwat Furnishing Solutions
|77.80
|9.97
|14.70
|19.50
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1318.00
|24.05
|1.86
|9.63
|Praj Industries
|325.25
|5.75
|1.80
|60.53
|NCC
|145.60
|1.85
|1.29
|503.65
|KNR Constructions
|141.95
|1.75
|1.25
|93.71
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|389.80
|4.45
|1.15
|0.60
|Jash Engineering
|496.00
|3.25
|0.66
|3.89
|KEC International
|480.00
|2.05
|0.43
|59.13
|Larsen & Toubro
|4045.00
|-5.00
|-0.12
|56.85
|Denta Water and Infra Solutions
|334.40
|-0.95
|-0.28
|6.71
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|213.95
|-1.65
|-0.77
|69.27
|Concord Enviro Systems
|274.35
|-2.75
|-0.99
|9.90
|Va Tech Wabag
|1957.05
|-34.50
|-1.73
|15.40
|Ion Exchange (India)
|371.60
|-15.25
|-3.94
|70.79
|PNC Infratech
|224.00
|-15.90
|-6.63
|1160.72
The top gainers among the Water Management sector stocks today are Shashwat Furnishing Solutions (up 14.70%) and Kalpataru Projects International (up 1.86%). On the other hand, the top losers include PNC Infratech (down 6.63%) and Ion Exchange (India) (down 3.94%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Water Management sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Kotak Infrastructure & Economic Reform Fund
|15.81
|Larsen & Toubro
|11.53
|Franklin Build India Fund
|14.20
|Larsen & Toubro
|4.82