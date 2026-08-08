Here's the live share price of Wheels India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Wheels India
|-1.23
|-8.25
|4.66
|56.73
|92.97
|25.60
|9.69
|Steel Strips Wheels
|-0.71
|27.51
|44.66
|38.12
|41.31
|8.75
|14.54
|Enkei Wheels (India)
|7.54
|7.53
|-9.65
|-15.92
|-20.81
|-11.56
|0.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Wheels India has gained 92.97% compared to peers like Steel Strips Wheels (41.31%), Enkei Wheels (India) (-20.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Wheels India has outperformed peers relative to Steel Strips Wheels (14.54%) and Enkei Wheels (India) (0.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,417.35
|1,421.31
|10
|1,437.44
|1,430.74
|20
|1,456.33
|1,454.75
|50
|1,535.28
|1,454.95
|100
|1,327.04
|1,349.84
|200
|1,095.72
|1,179.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Wheels India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.39%, FII holding rose to 1.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|8,54,340
|0.75
|152.59
|5,38,883
|0.65
|96.24
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Wheels India - Newspaper Advertisement - Regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR)
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|Wheels India - Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results, Limited Review Report, Results Press Release for June 30, 2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Wheels India - Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Wheels India - Newspaper advertisement regarding Postal Ballot
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:06 PM IST IST
|Wheels India - Outcome of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Wheels India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35921TN1960PLC004175 and registration number is 004175. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5098.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wheels India is ₹1,388.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wheels India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Wheels India is ₹3,393.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Wheels India are ₹1,411.10 and ₹1,382.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wheels India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wheels India is ₹1,813.90 and 52-week low of Wheels India is ₹705.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wheels India has shown returns of -1.23% over the past day, -8.25% for the past month, 4.66% over 3 months, 92.97% over 1 year, 25.6% across 3 years, and 9.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wheels India are 20.76 and 3.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.04 per annum.
Source: Dion Global