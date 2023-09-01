Follow Us

Wheels India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

WHEELS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Dr. Trans & Steer - Wheels | Smallcap | NSE
₹725.65 Closed
2.7919.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Wheels India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹707.10₹730.40
₹725.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹432.30₹850.95
₹725.65
Open Price
₹709.15
Prev. Close
₹705.95
Volume
33,030

Wheels India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1734.6
  • R2744.15
  • R3757.9
  • Pivot
    720.85
  • S1711.3
  • S2697.55
  • S3688

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5625.92714.54
  • 10620.54718.61
  • 20618.36724.45
  • 50653.64718.12
  • 100649.59680.2
  • 200636.74644.22

Wheels India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.72-6.5916.4140.586.2777.19-31.05
7.183.5264.3266.0840.60435.82109.77

Wheels India Ltd. Share Holdings

Wheels India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund15,09,4060.91114.76
HDFC Multi Cap Fund9,86,3880.9875
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund8,50,0000.9964.63
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund5,07,6862.0638.6
Bandhan Core Equity Fund3,69,039128.06

Wheels India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend

About Wheels India Ltd.

Wheels India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35921TN1960PLC004175 and registration number is 004175. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3686.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Ram
    Chairman
  • Mr. Srivats Ram
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Viji
    Director
  • Mr. S Prasad
    Director
  • Mr. Aroon Raman
    Director
  • Mr. R Raghuttama Rao
    Director
  • Ms. Sumithra Gomatam
    Director
  • Mr. Rishikesha T Krishnan
    Director

FAQs on Wheels India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Wheels India Ltd.?

The market cap of Wheels India Ltd. is ₹1,746.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Wheels India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Wheels India Ltd. is 25.75 and PB ratio of Wheels India Ltd. is 2.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Wheels India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wheels India Ltd. is ₹725.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wheels India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wheels India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wheels India Ltd. is ₹850.95 and 52-week low of Wheels India Ltd. is ₹432.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

