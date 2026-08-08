What is the share price of Wheels India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wheels India is ₹1,388.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Wheels India? The Wheels India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wheels India? The market cap of Wheels India is ₹3,393.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Wheels India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Wheels India are ₹1,411.10 and ₹1,382.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wheels India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wheels India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wheels India is ₹1,813.90 and 52-week low of Wheels India is ₹705.05 as on .

How has the Wheels India performed historically in terms of returns? The Wheels India has shown returns of -1.23% over the past day, -8.25% for the past month, 4.66% over 3 months, 92.97% over 1 year, 25.6% across 3 years, and 9.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wheels India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wheels India are 20.76 and 3.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global