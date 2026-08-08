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Wheels India Share Price

NSE
BSE

WHEELS INDIA

TSF Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Wheels India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,388.90 Closed
-1.23₹ -17.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Wheels India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,382.00₹1,411.10
₹1,388.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹705.05₹1,813.90
₹1,388.90
Open Price
₹1,400.50
Prev. Close
₹1,406.20
Volume
3,824

Source: Dion Global

Wheels India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Wheels India		-1.23-8.254.6656.7392.9725.609.69
Steel Strips Wheels		-0.7127.5144.6638.1241.318.7514.54
Enkei Wheels (India)		7.547.53-9.65-15.92-20.81-11.560.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Wheels India has gained 92.97% compared to peers like Steel Strips Wheels (41.31%), Enkei Wheels (India) (-20.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Wheels India has outperformed peers relative to Steel Strips Wheels (14.54%) and Enkei Wheels (India) (0.46%).

Wheels India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Wheels India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,417.351,421.31
101,437.441,430.74
201,456.331,454.75
501,535.281,454.95
1001,327.041,349.84
2001,095.721,179.95

Source: Dion Global

Wheels India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Wheels India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.39%, FII holding rose to 1.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Wheels India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
8,54,3400.75152.59
5,38,8830.6596.24

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Wheels India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTWheels India - Newspaper Advertisement - Regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR)
Jul 28, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTWheels India - Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results, Limited Review Report, Results Press Release for June 30, 2026
Jul 13, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTWheels India - Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 13, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTWheels India - Newspaper advertisement regarding Postal Ballot
Jul 10, 2026, 07:06 PM IST ISTWheels India - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Wheels India

Wheels India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35921TN1960PLC004175 and registration number is 004175. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5098.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S Ram
    Chairman
  • Mr. Srivats Ram
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Viji
    Director
  • Ms. Sumithra Gomatam
    Director
  • Mr. R Raghuttama Rao
    Director
  • Mr. Rishikesha T Krishnan
    Director
  • Mr. M P Vijay Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Wheels India Share Price

What is the share price of Wheels India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wheels India is ₹1,388.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Wheels India?

The Wheels India is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wheels India?

The market cap of Wheels India is ₹3,393.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Wheels India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Wheels India are ₹1,411.10 and ₹1,382.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wheels India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wheels India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wheels India is ₹1,813.90 and 52-week low of Wheels India is ₹705.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Wheels India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Wheels India has shown returns of -1.23% over the past day, -8.25% for the past month, 4.66% over 3 months, 92.97% over 1 year, 25.6% across 3 years, and 9.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wheels India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wheels India are 20.76 and 3.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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