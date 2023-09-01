Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.72
|-6.59
|16.41
|40.58
|6.27
|77.19
|-31.05
|7.18
|3.52
|64.32
|66.08
|40.60
|435.82
|109.77
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Tax Saver Fund
|15,09,406
|0.91
|114.76
|HDFC Multi Cap Fund
|9,86,388
|0.98
|75
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|8,50,000
|0.99
|64.63
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|5,07,686
|2.06
|38.6
|Bandhan Core Equity Fund
|3,69,039
|1
|28.06
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
Wheels India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35921TN1960PLC004175 and registration number is 004175. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3686.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Wheels India Ltd. is ₹1,746.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Wheels India Ltd. is 25.75 and PB ratio of Wheels India Ltd. is 2.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wheels India Ltd. is ₹725.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wheels India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wheels India Ltd. is ₹850.95 and 52-week low of Wheels India Ltd. is ₹432.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.