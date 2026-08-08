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Southern Gas Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOUTHERN GAS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Southern Gas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.00 Closed
5.00₹ 1.19
As on Aug 18, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Southern Gas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.00₹25.00
₹25.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.81₹25.00
₹25.00
Open Price
₹25.00
Prev. Close
₹23.81
Volume
20

Source: Dion Global

Southern Gas Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Southern Gas		05.005.005.005.00-40.42-26.71
Linde India		4.95-0.86-9.7812.598.3311.2931.65
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases		9.7311.42-0.814.87-45.07-18.84-11.77
Refex Industries		-2.03-14.7412.3623.73-29.0625.8460.42
Stallion India Fluorochemicals		-1.3540.5653.9363.91135.4433.7719.07
Rajasthan Securities		-0.371.5118.1165.6938.2795.9641.27
Mapro Industries		20.39173.9954.1541.488.812.851.70
National Oxygen		4.993.29-27.18-29.00-54.43-13.001.97
Bhagawati Gas		-9.4118.65158.471,296.341,296.34140.8069.43
Bhagawati Oxygen		6.1115.551.87-11.78-10.960.62-5.78
Gagan Gases		-2.02-4.0053.27-9.91-7.1613.826.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Southern Gas has gained 5.00% compared to peers like Linde India (8.33%), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-45.07%), Refex Industries (-29.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Southern Gas has underperformed peers relative to Linde India (31.65%) and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-11.77%).

Southern Gas Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Southern Gas Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
552.2660.46
10123.830
20149.990
5066.090
10033.050
20016.520

Source: Dion Global

Southern Gas Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Southern Gas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 13.94%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 19.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Southern Gas Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTSouthern Gas - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quar
Jul 15, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTSouthern Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Jul 10, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTSouthern Gas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTSouthern Gas - GENERAL UPDATE
May 28, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTSouthern Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Southern Gas

Southern Gas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40200KL1963PLC002023 and registration number is 000562. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of liquefied or compressed inorganic industrial or medical gases (elemental gases, liquid or compressed air, refrigerant gases, mixed industrial gases etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gautam V Pai Kakode
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Motilal Sanvlo Keny
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Purushottam S Mantri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ninad Gurudas Kamat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Govind Vithal Kamat
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Yogita Gautam Pai Kakode
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Southern Gas Share Price

What is the share price of Southern Gas?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Gas is ₹25.00 as on Aug 18, 2025.

What kind of stock is Southern Gas?

The Southern Gas is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Southern Gas?

The market cap of Southern Gas is ₹0.06 Cr as on Aug 18, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Southern Gas?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Southern Gas are ₹25.00 and ₹25.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Southern Gas?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Gas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Gas is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Southern Gas is ₹23.81 as on Aug 18, 2025.

How has the Southern Gas performed historically in terms of returns?

The Southern Gas has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 5.0% over 1 year, -40.42% across 3 years, and -26.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Southern Gas?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Southern Gas are 0.02 and 0.00 on Aug 18, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 240.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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