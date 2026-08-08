Here's the live share price of Southern Gas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Southern Gas
|0
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|-40.42
|-26.71
|Linde India
|4.95
|-0.86
|-9.78
|12.59
|8.33
|11.29
|31.65
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
|9.73
|11.42
|-0.81
|4.87
|-45.07
|-18.84
|-11.77
|Refex Industries
|-2.03
|-14.74
|12.36
|23.73
|-29.06
|25.84
|60.42
|Stallion India Fluorochemicals
|-1.35
|40.56
|53.93
|63.91
|135.44
|33.77
|19.07
|Rajasthan Securities
|-0.37
|1.51
|18.11
|65.69
|38.27
|95.96
|41.27
|Mapro Industries
|20.39
|173.99
|54.15
|41.48
|8.81
|2.85
|1.70
|National Oxygen
|4.99
|3.29
|-27.18
|-29.00
|-54.43
|-13.00
|1.97
|Bhagawati Gas
|-9.41
|18.65
|158.47
|1,296.34
|1,296.34
|140.80
|69.43
|Bhagawati Oxygen
|6.11
|15.55
|1.87
|-11.78
|-10.96
|0.62
|-5.78
|Gagan Gases
|-2.02
|-4.00
|53.27
|-9.91
|-7.16
|13.82
|6.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Southern Gas has gained 5.00% compared to peers like Linde India (8.33%), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-45.07%), Refex Industries (-29.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Southern Gas has underperformed peers relative to Linde India (31.65%) and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-11.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|52.26
|60.46
|10
|123.83
|0
|20
|149.99
|0
|50
|66.09
|0
|100
|33.05
|0
|200
|16.52
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Southern Gas remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 13.94%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 19.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Southern Gas - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quar
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Southern Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|Southern Gas - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Southern Gas - GENERAL UPDATE
|May 28, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Southern Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Southern Gas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40200KL1963PLC002023 and registration number is 000562. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of liquefied or compressed inorganic industrial or medical gases (elemental gases, liquid or compressed air, refrigerant gases, mixed industrial gases etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Gas is ₹25.00 as on Aug 18, 2025.
The Southern Gas is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Southern Gas is ₹0.06 Cr as on Aug 18, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Southern Gas are ₹25.00 and ₹25.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Gas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Gas is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Southern Gas is ₹23.81 as on Aug 18, 2025.
The Southern Gas has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 5.0% over 1 year, -40.42% across 3 years, and -26.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Southern Gas are 0.02 and 0.00 on Aug 18, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 240.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global