What is the share price of Southern Gas? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Southern Gas is ₹25.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Southern Gas? The Southern Gas is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Southern Gas? The market cap of Southern Gas is ₹0.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Southern Gas? Today’s highest and lowest price of Southern Gas are ₹25.00 and ₹25.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Southern Gas? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Southern Gas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Southern Gas is ₹25.00 and 52-week low of Southern Gas is ₹23.81 as on .

How has the Southern Gas performed historically in terms of returns? The Southern Gas has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 5.0% over 1 year, -40.42% across 3 years, and -26.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Southern Gas? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Southern Gas are 0.02 and 0.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 240.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global