NATIONAL OXYGEN LTD.

Sector : Industrial Gases | Smallcap | BSE
₹129.00 Closed
0.480.61
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

National Oxygen Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹122.00₹129.00
₹129.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹62.00₹180.00
₹129.00
Open Price
₹126.00
Prev. Close
₹128.39
Volume
1,907

National Oxygen Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1131.33
  • R2133.67
  • R3138.33
  • Pivot
    126.67
  • S1124.33
  • S2119.67
  • S3117.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5126.14129.05
  • 10127.67124.88
  • 20131.85115.95
  • 50143.73103.39
  • 100132.5498.69
  • 200125.01100.49

National Oxygen Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.0238.7150.1780.02-19.48252.94439.75
10.8031.4264.1175.9193.47814.041,491.14
5.340.99-1.485.7711.7817.8059.54
-3.54-24.2427.94159.71372.291,336.002,666.70
2.825.39-1.58-7.58-2.2286.4445.92
16.5936.4047.9362.7963.70267.6564.32
000-39.42-39.42-39.42-55.97

National Oxygen Ltd. Share Holdings

National Oxygen Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About National Oxygen Ltd.

National Oxygen Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111TN1974PLC006819 and registration number is 006819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Saraf
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gajanand Saraf
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shanmugavadivel Siva
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Saraf
    Director
  • Mrs. Mona Milan Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on National Oxygen Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of National Oxygen Ltd.?

The market cap of National Oxygen Ltd. is ₹61.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of National Oxygen Ltd.?

P/E ratio of National Oxygen Ltd. is -44.65 and PB ratio of National Oxygen Ltd. is -66.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of National Oxygen Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Oxygen Ltd. is ₹129.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Oxygen Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Oxygen Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Oxygen Ltd. is ₹180.00 and 52-week low of National Oxygen Ltd. is ₹62.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

