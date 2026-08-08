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National Oxygen Share Price

NSE
BSE

NATIONAL OXYGEN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of National Oxygen along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.70 Closed
1.26₹ 0.74
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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National Oxygen Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.60₹60.59
₹59.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.50₹138.90
₹59.70
Open Price
₹59.99
Prev. Close
₹58.96
Volume
2,978

Source: Dion Global

National Oxygen Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
National Oxygen		4.993.29-27.18-29.00-54.43-13.001.97
Linde India		4.95-0.86-9.7812.598.3311.2931.65
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases		9.7311.42-0.814.87-45.07-18.84-11.77
Refex Industries		-2.03-14.7412.3623.73-29.0625.8460.42
Stallion India Fluorochemicals		-1.3540.5653.9363.91135.4433.7719.07
Rajasthan Securities		-0.371.5118.1165.6938.2795.9641.27
Mapro Industries		20.39173.9954.1541.488.812.851.70
Bhagawati Gas		-9.4118.65158.471,296.341,296.34140.8069.43
Bhagawati Oxygen		6.1115.551.87-11.78-10.960.62-5.78
Gagan Gases		-2.02-4.0053.27-9.91-7.1613.826.80
Southern Gas		05.005.005.005.00-40.42-26.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, National Oxygen has declined 54.43% compared to peers like Linde India (8.33%), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-45.07%), Refex Industries (-29.06%). From a 5 year perspective, National Oxygen has underperformed peers relative to Linde India (31.65%) and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-11.77%).

National Oxygen Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

National Oxygen Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
555.9258.63
1055.8457.77
205857.85
5061.8260.88
10065.3566.58
20080.0477.76

Source: Dion Global

National Oxygen Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, National Oxygen saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.56%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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National Oxygen Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTNational Oxygen - Notice Of 51St AGM To Be Held On 28.08.2026
Aug 06, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTNational Oxygen - Submission Of Intimation Of Book Closure Date
Aug 06, 2026, 08:09 PM IST ISTNational Oxygen - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 04, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTNational Oxygen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Aug 04, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTNational Oxygen - Board Meeting Outcome for Held On 04Th Of August 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About National Oxygen

National Oxygen Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111TN1974PLC006819 and registration number is 006819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Saraf
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gajanand Saraf
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Saraf
    Director
  • Mr. Shanmugavadivel Siva
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mona Milan Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on National Oxygen Share Price

What is the share price of National Oxygen?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Oxygen is ₹59.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is National Oxygen?

The National Oxygen is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of National Oxygen?

The market cap of National Oxygen is ₹30.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of National Oxygen?

Today’s highest and lowest price of National Oxygen are ₹60.59 and ₹56.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Oxygen?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Oxygen stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Oxygen is ₹138.90 and 52-week low of National Oxygen is ₹42.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the National Oxygen performed historically in terms of returns?

The National Oxygen has shown returns of 1.26% over the past day, 3.29% for the past month, -27.18% over 3 months, -54.43% over 1 year, -13.0% across 3 years, and 1.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of National Oxygen?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Oxygen are 16.39 and -4.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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