Here's the live share price of National Oxygen along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|National Oxygen
|4.99
|3.29
|-27.18
|-29.00
|-54.43
|-13.00
|1.97
|Linde India
|4.95
|-0.86
|-9.78
|12.59
|8.33
|11.29
|31.65
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
|9.73
|11.42
|-0.81
|4.87
|-45.07
|-18.84
|-11.77
|Refex Industries
|-2.03
|-14.74
|12.36
|23.73
|-29.06
|25.84
|60.42
|Stallion India Fluorochemicals
|-1.35
|40.56
|53.93
|63.91
|135.44
|33.77
|19.07
|Rajasthan Securities
|-0.37
|1.51
|18.11
|65.69
|38.27
|95.96
|41.27
|Mapro Industries
|20.39
|173.99
|54.15
|41.48
|8.81
|2.85
|1.70
|Bhagawati Gas
|-9.41
|18.65
|158.47
|1,296.34
|1,296.34
|140.80
|69.43
|Bhagawati Oxygen
|6.11
|15.55
|1.87
|-11.78
|-10.96
|0.62
|-5.78
|Gagan Gases
|-2.02
|-4.00
|53.27
|-9.91
|-7.16
|13.82
|6.80
|Southern Gas
|0
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|-40.42
|-26.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, National Oxygen has declined 54.43% compared to peers like Linde India (8.33%), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-45.07%), Refex Industries (-29.06%). From a 5 year perspective, National Oxygen has underperformed peers relative to Linde India (31.65%) and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-11.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|55.92
|58.63
|10
|55.84
|57.77
|20
|58
|57.85
|50
|61.82
|60.88
|100
|65.35
|66.58
|200
|80.04
|77.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, National Oxygen saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.56%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|National Oxygen - Notice Of 51St AGM To Be Held On 28.08.2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|National Oxygen - Submission Of Intimation Of Book Closure Date
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:09 PM IST IST
|National Oxygen - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|National Oxygen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|National Oxygen - Board Meeting Outcome for Held On 04Th Of August 2026.
Source: Dion Global
National Oxygen Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111TN1974PLC006819 and registration number is 006819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Oxygen is ₹59.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The National Oxygen is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of National Oxygen is ₹30.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of National Oxygen are ₹60.59 and ₹56.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Oxygen stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Oxygen is ₹138.90 and 52-week low of National Oxygen is ₹42.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The National Oxygen has shown returns of 1.26% over the past day, 3.29% for the past month, -27.18% over 3 months, -54.43% over 1 year, -13.0% across 3 years, and 1.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Oxygen are 16.39 and -4.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global