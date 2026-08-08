What is the share price of National Oxygen? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Oxygen is ₹59.70 as on .

What kind of stock is National Oxygen? The National Oxygen is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of National Oxygen? The market cap of National Oxygen is ₹30.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of National Oxygen? Today’s highest and lowest price of National Oxygen are ₹60.59 and ₹56.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Oxygen? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Oxygen stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Oxygen is ₹138.90 and 52-week low of National Oxygen is ₹42.50 as on .

How has the National Oxygen performed historically in terms of returns? The National Oxygen has shown returns of 1.26% over the past day, 3.29% for the past month, -27.18% over 3 months, -54.43% over 1 year, -13.0% across 3 years, and 1.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of National Oxygen? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Oxygen are 16.39 and -4.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global