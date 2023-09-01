Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
National Oxygen Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111TN1974PLC006819 and registration number is 006819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 50.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of National Oxygen Ltd. is ₹61.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of National Oxygen Ltd. is -44.65 and PB ratio of National Oxygen Ltd. is -66.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Oxygen Ltd. is ₹129.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Oxygen Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Oxygen Ltd. is ₹180.00 and 52-week low of National Oxygen Ltd. is ₹62.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.