What is the share price of Bhagawati Oxygen? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhagawati Oxygen is ₹38.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Bhagawati Oxygen? The Bhagawati Oxygen is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhagawati Oxygen? The market cap of Bhagawati Oxygen is ₹8.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhagawati Oxygen? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhagawati Oxygen are ₹38.20 and ₹38.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhagawati Oxygen? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhagawati Oxygen stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhagawati Oxygen is ₹50.00 and 52-week low of Bhagawati Oxygen is ₹31.50 as on .

How has the Bhagawati Oxygen performed historically in terms of returns? The Bhagawati Oxygen has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 15.55% for the past month, 1.87% over 3 months, -10.96% over 1 year, 0.62% across 3 years, and -5.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhagawati Oxygen? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhagawati Oxygen are 2.70 and 1.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global