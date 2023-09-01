What is the Market Cap of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd.? The market cap of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. is ₹8.78 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. is -3.22 and PB ratio of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. is 2.1 as on .

What is the share price of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. is ₹37.94 as on .