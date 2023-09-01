Follow Us

BHAGAWATI OXYGEN LTD.

Sector : Industrial Gases | Smallcap | BSE
₹37.94 Closed
3.661.34
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.30₹38.40
₹37.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.20₹70.80
₹37.94
Open Price
₹36.00
Prev. Close
₹36.60
Volume
2,552

Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.13
  • R240.31
  • R342.23
  • Pivot
    37.21
  • S136.03
  • S234.11
  • S332.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.9836.3
  • 1037.236.43
  • 2037.4336.54
  • 5038.8637.15
  • 10040.3138.56
  • 20049.6740.29

Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.825.39-1.58-7.58-2.2286.4445.92
10.8031.4264.1175.9193.47814.041,491.14
5.340.99-1.485.7711.7817.8059.54
-3.54-24.2427.94159.71372.291,336.002,666.70
-1.0238.7150.1780.02-19.48252.94439.75
16.5936.4047.9362.7963.70267.6564.32
000-39.42-39.42-39.42-55.97

Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. Share Holdings

Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd.

Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1972PLC006203 and registration number is 006203. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Industrial Gases. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S K Sharma
    Chairman
  • Mr. Himanshu Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jaya Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. J C Kaushik
    Director
  • Mr. B B Lal
    Director

FAQs on Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd.?

The market cap of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. is ₹8.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. is -3.22 and PB ratio of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. is 2.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. is ₹37.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. is ₹70.80 and 52-week low of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. is ₹34.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

