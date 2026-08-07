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Bhagawati Oxygen Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHAGAWATI OXYGEN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Bhagawati Oxygen along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.20 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bhagawati Oxygen Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.00₹38.20
₹38.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.50₹50.00
₹38.20
Open Price
₹38.20
Prev. Close
₹38.20
Volume
95

Source: Dion Global

Bhagawati Oxygen Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bhagawati Oxygen		6.1115.551.87-11.78-10.960.62-5.78
Linde India		4.95-0.86-9.7812.598.3311.2931.65
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases		9.7311.42-0.814.87-45.07-18.84-11.77
Refex Industries		-2.03-14.7412.3623.73-29.0625.8460.42
Stallion India Fluorochemicals		-1.3540.5653.9363.91135.4433.7719.07
Rajasthan Securities		-0.371.5118.1165.6938.2795.9641.27
Mapro Industries		20.39173.9954.1541.488.812.851.70
National Oxygen		4.993.29-27.18-29.00-54.43-13.001.97
Bhagawati Gas		-9.4118.65158.471,296.341,296.34140.8069.43
Gagan Gases		-2.02-4.0053.27-9.91-7.1613.826.80
Southern Gas		05.005.005.005.00-40.42-26.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bhagawati Oxygen has declined 10.96% compared to peers like Linde India (8.33%), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-45.07%), Refex Industries (-29.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhagawati Oxygen has underperformed peers relative to Linde India (31.65%) and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-11.77%).

Bhagawati Oxygen Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bhagawati Oxygen Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.3537.61
1036.9337.17
2035.9336.56
5034.8335.89
10035.836.55
20039.0438.62

Source: Dion Global

Bhagawati Oxygen Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bhagawati Oxygen remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 12.99%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bhagawati Oxygen Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:57 PM IST ISTBhagawati Oxygen - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Re
Jul 10, 2026, 09:33 PM IST ISTBhagawati Oxygen - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTBhagawati Oxygen - Audited Financial Result Along With The Auditor Report For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 29, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTBhagawati Oxygen - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting .
May 19, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTBhagawati Oxygen - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Re

Source: Dion Global

About Bhagawati Oxygen

Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1972PLC006203 and registration number is 006203. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Industrial Gases. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S K Sharma
    Chairman
  • Mr. Himanshu Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. B B Lal
    Director
  • Mrs. Jaya Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Rai
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Purohit
    Director

FAQs on Bhagawati Oxygen Share Price

What is the share price of Bhagawati Oxygen?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhagawati Oxygen is ₹38.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bhagawati Oxygen?

The Bhagawati Oxygen is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhagawati Oxygen?

The market cap of Bhagawati Oxygen is ₹8.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhagawati Oxygen?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhagawati Oxygen are ₹38.20 and ₹38.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhagawati Oxygen?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhagawati Oxygen stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhagawati Oxygen is ₹50.00 and 52-week low of Bhagawati Oxygen is ₹31.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bhagawati Oxygen performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bhagawati Oxygen has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 15.55% for the past month, 1.87% over 3 months, -10.96% over 1 year, 0.62% across 3 years, and -5.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhagawati Oxygen?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhagawati Oxygen are 2.70 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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