Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.82
|5.39
|-1.58
|-7.58
|-2.22
|86.44
|45.92
|10.80
|31.42
|64.11
|75.91
|93.47
|814.04
|1,491.14
|5.34
|0.99
|-1.48
|5.77
|11.78
|17.80
|59.54
|-3.54
|-24.24
|27.94
|159.71
|372.29
|1,336.00
|2,666.70
|-1.02
|38.71
|50.17
|80.02
|-19.48
|252.94
|439.75
|16.59
|36.40
|47.93
|62.79
|63.70
|267.65
|64.32
|0
|0
|0
|-39.42
|-39.42
|-39.42
|-55.97
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1972PLC006203 and registration number is 006203. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Industrial Gases. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. is ₹8.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. is -3.22 and PB ratio of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. is 2.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. is ₹37.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. is ₹70.80 and 52-week low of Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. is ₹34.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.