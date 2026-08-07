Here's the live share price of Bhagawati Oxygen along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bhagawati Oxygen
|6.11
|15.55
|1.87
|-11.78
|-10.96
|0.62
|-5.78
|Linde India
|4.95
|-0.86
|-9.78
|12.59
|8.33
|11.29
|31.65
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
|9.73
|11.42
|-0.81
|4.87
|-45.07
|-18.84
|-11.77
|Refex Industries
|-2.03
|-14.74
|12.36
|23.73
|-29.06
|25.84
|60.42
|Stallion India Fluorochemicals
|-1.35
|40.56
|53.93
|63.91
|135.44
|33.77
|19.07
|Rajasthan Securities
|-0.37
|1.51
|18.11
|65.69
|38.27
|95.96
|41.27
|Mapro Industries
|20.39
|173.99
|54.15
|41.48
|8.81
|2.85
|1.70
|National Oxygen
|4.99
|3.29
|-27.18
|-29.00
|-54.43
|-13.00
|1.97
|Bhagawati Gas
|-9.41
|18.65
|158.47
|1,296.34
|1,296.34
|140.80
|69.43
|Gagan Gases
|-2.02
|-4.00
|53.27
|-9.91
|-7.16
|13.82
|6.80
|Southern Gas
|0
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|-40.42
|-26.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bhagawati Oxygen has declined 10.96% compared to peers like Linde India (8.33%), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-45.07%), Refex Industries (-29.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhagawati Oxygen has underperformed peers relative to Linde India (31.65%) and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (-11.77%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.35
|37.61
|10
|36.93
|37.17
|20
|35.93
|36.56
|50
|34.83
|35.89
|100
|35.8
|36.55
|200
|39.04
|38.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bhagawati Oxygen remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 12.99%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:57 PM IST IST
|Bhagawati Oxygen - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Re
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:33 PM IST IST
|Bhagawati Oxygen - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|Bhagawati Oxygen - Audited Financial Result Along With The Auditor Report For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Bhagawati Oxygen - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting .
|May 19, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Bhagawati Oxygen - Board Meeting Intimation for Compliance Of Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Re
Source: Dion Global
Bhagawati Oxygen Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/07/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1972PLC006203 and registration number is 006203. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Industrial Gases. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhagawati Oxygen is ₹38.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhagawati Oxygen is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bhagawati Oxygen is ₹8.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhagawati Oxygen are ₹38.20 and ₹38.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhagawati Oxygen stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhagawati Oxygen is ₹50.00 and 52-week low of Bhagawati Oxygen is ₹31.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhagawati Oxygen has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 15.55% for the past month, 1.87% over 3 months, -10.96% over 1 year, 0.62% across 3 years, and -5.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhagawati Oxygen are 2.70 and 1.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global