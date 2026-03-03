Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Voler Car along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹203.00 Closed
-1.46₹ -3.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Voler Car Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹201.00₹208.50
₹203.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.40₹255.00
₹203.00
Open Price
₹203.00
Prev. Close
₹206.00
Volume
8,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Voler Car has gained 17.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 137.01%.

Voler Car’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Voler Car Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Voler Car		-7.92-10.890.252.58149.3930.4517.29
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		-7.40-7.35-15.65-20.19-15.91-2.518.57
BLS International Services		-6.813.61-18.08-28.04-18.7317.4359.58
LE Travenues Technology		1.22-23.28-34.44-41.5825.980.140.08
Thomas Cook (India)		-6.58-17.79-30.25-43.65-19.9517.6514.10
Easy Trip Planners		-8.7918.20-2.56-6.11-27.63-31.584.17
Yatra Online		-8.95-30.00-39.16-31.9750.26-7.82-4.77
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		-6.40-27.77-39.33-48.19-18.77-31.40-20.24
Wise Travel India		-3.14-3.92-26.45-37.03-27.27-17.73-11.05
Shree OSFM E-Mobility		-6.72-1.38-17.58-38.50-19.353.191.90
TSC India		4.782.34-28.43-45.98-47.83-19.50-12.20

Over the last one year, Voler Car has gained 149.39% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-15.91%), BLS International Services (-18.73%), LE Travenues Technology (25.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Voler Car has outperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (8.57%) and BLS International Services (59.58%).

Voler Car Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Voler Car Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5222.54216.1
10225.56220.63
20229.4222.76
50216.17219.09
100218.23208.45
200174.4172.24

Voler Car Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Voler Car remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.83%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Voler Car Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

About Voler Car

Voler Car Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63040WB2010PLC150637 and registration number is 150637. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tours & Travels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pawan Parasrampuria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Parasrampuria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sachin Punni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Jhawar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shristi Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on Voler Car Share Price

What is the share price of Voler Car?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voler Car is ₹203.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Voler Car?

The Voler Car is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Voler Car?

The market cap of Voler Car is ₹226.21 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Voler Car?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Voler Car are ₹208.50 and ₹201.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Voler Car?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Voler Car stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Voler Car is ₹255.00 and 52-week low of Voler Car is ₹77.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Voler Car performed historically in terms of returns?

The Voler Car has shown returns of -1.46% over the past day, -13.95% for the past month, -0.98% over 3 months, 137.01% over 1 year, 30.45% across 3 years, and 17.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Voler Car?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Voler Car are 0.00 and 5.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

