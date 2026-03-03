Here's the live share price of Voler Car along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Voler Car has gained 17.29% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 137.01%.
Voler Car’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Voler Car
|-7.92
|-10.89
|0.25
|2.58
|149.39
|30.45
|17.29
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|-7.40
|-7.35
|-15.65
|-20.19
|-15.91
|-2.51
|8.57
|BLS International Services
|-6.81
|3.61
|-18.08
|-28.04
|-18.73
|17.43
|59.58
|LE Travenues Technology
|1.22
|-23.28
|-34.44
|-41.58
|25.98
|0.14
|0.08
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-6.58
|-17.79
|-30.25
|-43.65
|-19.95
|17.65
|14.10
|Easy Trip Planners
|-8.79
|18.20
|-2.56
|-6.11
|-27.63
|-31.58
|4.17
|Yatra Online
|-8.95
|-30.00
|-39.16
|-31.97
|50.26
|-7.82
|-4.77
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|-6.40
|-27.77
|-39.33
|-48.19
|-18.77
|-31.40
|-20.24
|Wise Travel India
|-3.14
|-3.92
|-26.45
|-37.03
|-27.27
|-17.73
|-11.05
|Shree OSFM E-Mobility
|-6.72
|-1.38
|-17.58
|-38.50
|-19.35
|3.19
|1.90
|TSC India
|4.78
|2.34
|-28.43
|-45.98
|-47.83
|-19.50
|-12.20
Over the last one year, Voler Car has gained 149.39% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-15.91%), BLS International Services (-18.73%), LE Travenues Technology (25.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Voler Car has outperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (8.57%) and BLS International Services (59.58%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|222.54
|216.1
|10
|225.56
|220.63
|20
|229.4
|222.76
|50
|216.17
|219.09
|100
|218.23
|208.45
|200
|174.4
|172.24
In the latest quarter, Voler Car remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.83%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Voler Car fact sheet for more information
Voler Car Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/2010 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63040WB2010PLC150637 and registration number is 150637. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tours & Travels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Voler Car is ₹203.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Voler Car is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Voler Car is ₹226.21 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Voler Car are ₹208.50 and ₹201.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Voler Car stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Voler Car is ₹255.00 and 52-week low of Voler Car is ₹77.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Voler Car has shown returns of -1.46% over the past day, -13.95% for the past month, -0.98% over 3 months, 137.01% over 1 year, 30.45% across 3 years, and 17.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Voler Car are 0.00 and 5.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.