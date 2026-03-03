Here's the live share price of Shree OSFM E-Mobility along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shree OSFM E-Mobility has gained 1.90% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -25.37%.
Shree OSFM E-Mobility’s current P/E of 11.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree OSFM E-Mobility
|-6.72
|-1.38
|-17.58
|-38.50
|-19.35
|3.19
|1.90
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|-7.40
|-7.35
|-15.65
|-20.19
|-15.91
|-2.51
|8.57
|BLS International Services
|-6.81
|3.61
|-18.08
|-28.04
|-18.73
|17.43
|59.58
|LE Travenues Technology
|1.22
|-23.28
|-34.44
|-41.58
|25.98
|0.14
|0.08
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-6.58
|-17.79
|-30.25
|-43.65
|-19.95
|17.65
|14.10
|Easy Trip Planners
|-8.79
|18.20
|-2.56
|-6.11
|-27.63
|-31.58
|4.17
|Yatra Online
|-8.95
|-30.00
|-39.16
|-31.97
|50.26
|-7.82
|-4.77
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|-6.40
|-27.77
|-39.33
|-48.19
|-18.77
|-31.40
|-20.24
|Wise Travel India
|-3.14
|-3.92
|-26.45
|-37.03
|-27.27
|-17.73
|-11.05
|Voler Car
|-7.92
|-10.89
|0.25
|2.58
|149.39
|30.45
|17.29
|TSC India
|4.78
|2.34
|-28.43
|-45.98
|-47.83
|-19.50
|-12.20
Over the last one year, Shree OSFM E-Mobility has declined 19.35% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-15.91%), BLS International Services (-18.73%), LE Travenues Technology (25.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree OSFM E-Mobility has underperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (8.57%) and BLS International Services (59.58%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|81.6
|79.67
|10
|81.8
|80.3
|20
|79.41
|80.07
|50
|79.54
|82.2
|100
|90.95
|88.76
|200
|101.99
|98.08
In the latest quarter, Shree OSFM E-Mobility saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.98%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shree OSFM E-Mobility fact sheet for more information
Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93090MH2006PLC166545 and registration number is 166545. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tours & Travels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 138.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree OSFM E-Mobility is ₹75.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shree OSFM E-Mobility is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shree OSFM E-Mobility is ₹115.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree OSFM E-Mobility are ₹76.00 and ₹75.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree OSFM E-Mobility stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree OSFM E-Mobility is ₹145.35 and 52-week low of Shree OSFM E-Mobility is ₹69.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shree OSFM E-Mobility has shown returns of -3.6% over the past day, 7.53% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -25.37% over 1 year, 3.19% across 3 years, and 1.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree OSFM E-Mobility are 11.07 and 1.42 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.