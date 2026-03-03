Facebook Pixel Code
Wise Travel India Share Price

NSE
BSE

WISE TRAVEL INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Wise Travel India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹114.00 Closed
-0.09₹ -0.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Wise Travel India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹111.00₹114.00
₹114.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹105.00₹204.00
₹114.00
Open Price
₹112.05
Prev. Close
₹114.10
Volume
8,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Wise Travel India has declined 11.05% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.73%.

Wise Travel India’s current P/E of 10.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Wise Travel India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Wise Travel India		-3.14-3.92-26.45-37.03-27.27-17.73-11.05
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		-7.40-7.35-15.65-20.19-15.91-2.518.57
BLS International Services		-6.813.61-18.08-28.04-18.7317.4359.58
LE Travenues Technology		1.22-23.28-34.44-41.5825.980.140.08
Thomas Cook (India)		-6.58-17.79-30.25-43.65-19.9517.6514.10
Easy Trip Planners		-8.7918.20-2.56-6.11-27.63-31.584.17
Yatra Online		-8.95-30.00-39.16-31.9750.26-7.82-4.77
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		-6.40-27.77-39.33-48.19-18.77-31.40-20.24
Voler Car		-7.92-10.890.252.58149.3930.4517.29
Shree OSFM E-Mobility		-6.72-1.38-17.58-38.50-19.353.191.90
TSC India		4.782.34-28.43-45.98-47.83-19.50-12.20

Over the last one year, Wise Travel India has declined 27.27% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-15.91%), BLS International Services (-18.73%), LE Travenues Technology (25.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Wise Travel India has underperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (8.57%) and BLS International Services (59.58%).

Wise Travel India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Wise Travel India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5117.27115.9
10116.25116.66
20118.78118.42
50125.92125.89
100140.74136.08
200150.57149.16

Wise Travel India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Wise Travel India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.56%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Wise Travel India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Wise Travel India fact sheet for more information

About Wise Travel India

Wise Travel India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63090DL2009PLC189594 and registration number is 189594. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Travel Agen. / Tourism Deve. / Amusement Park. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 525.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Laroia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Kumar Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Hema Bisht
    Director
  • Mr. Akhilesh Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Janardan Prasad Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Minakshi Mahajan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Wise Travel India Share Price

What is the share price of Wise Travel India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wise Travel India is ₹114.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Wise Travel India?

The Wise Travel India is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wise Travel India?

The market cap of Wise Travel India is ₹271.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Wise Travel India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Wise Travel India are ₹114.00 and ₹111.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wise Travel India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wise Travel India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wise Travel India is ₹204.00 and 52-week low of Wise Travel India is ₹105.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Wise Travel India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Wise Travel India has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, -2.48% for the past month, -28.77% over 3 months, -28.73% over 1 year, -17.73% across 3 years, and -11.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wise Travel India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wise Travel India are 10.00 and 1.46 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Wise Travel India News

