Here's the live share price of Wise Travel India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Wise Travel India has declined 11.05% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.73%.
Wise Travel India’s current P/E of 10.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Wise Travel India
|-3.14
|-3.92
|-26.45
|-37.03
|-27.27
|-17.73
|-11.05
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|-7.40
|-7.35
|-15.65
|-20.19
|-15.91
|-2.51
|8.57
|BLS International Services
|-6.81
|3.61
|-18.08
|-28.04
|-18.73
|17.43
|59.58
|LE Travenues Technology
|1.22
|-23.28
|-34.44
|-41.58
|25.98
|0.14
|0.08
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-6.58
|-17.79
|-30.25
|-43.65
|-19.95
|17.65
|14.10
|Easy Trip Planners
|-8.79
|18.20
|-2.56
|-6.11
|-27.63
|-31.58
|4.17
|Yatra Online
|-8.95
|-30.00
|-39.16
|-31.97
|50.26
|-7.82
|-4.77
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|-6.40
|-27.77
|-39.33
|-48.19
|-18.77
|-31.40
|-20.24
|Voler Car
|-7.92
|-10.89
|0.25
|2.58
|149.39
|30.45
|17.29
|Shree OSFM E-Mobility
|-6.72
|-1.38
|-17.58
|-38.50
|-19.35
|3.19
|1.90
|TSC India
|4.78
|2.34
|-28.43
|-45.98
|-47.83
|-19.50
|-12.20
Over the last one year, Wise Travel India has declined 27.27% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-15.91%), BLS International Services (-18.73%), LE Travenues Technology (25.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Wise Travel India has underperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (8.57%) and BLS International Services (59.58%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|117.27
|115.9
|10
|116.25
|116.66
|20
|118.78
|118.42
|50
|125.92
|125.89
|100
|140.74
|136.08
|200
|150.57
|149.16
In the latest quarter, Wise Travel India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.56%, FII holding fell to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Wise Travel India fact sheet for more information
Wise Travel India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63090DL2009PLC189594 and registration number is 189594. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Travel Agen. / Tourism Deve. / Amusement Park. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 525.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wise Travel India is ₹114.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Wise Travel India is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Wise Travel India is ₹271.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Wise Travel India are ₹114.00 and ₹111.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wise Travel India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wise Travel India is ₹204.00 and 52-week low of Wise Travel India is ₹105.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Wise Travel India has shown returns of -0.09% over the past day, -2.48% for the past month, -28.77% over 3 months, -28.73% over 1 year, -17.73% across 3 years, and -11.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wise Travel India are 10.00 and 1.46 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.