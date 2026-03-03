Here's the live share price of TSC India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of TSC India has declined 12.20% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -47.83%.
TSC India’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TSC India
|4.78
|2.34
|-28.43
|-45.98
|-47.83
|-19.50
|-12.20
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|-7.40
|-7.35
|-15.65
|-20.19
|-15.91
|-2.51
|8.57
|BLS International Services
|-6.81
|3.61
|-18.08
|-28.04
|-18.73
|17.43
|59.58
|LE Travenues Technology
|1.22
|-23.28
|-34.44
|-41.58
|25.98
|0.14
|0.08
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-6.58
|-17.79
|-30.25
|-43.65
|-19.95
|17.65
|14.10
|Easy Trip Planners
|-8.79
|18.20
|-2.56
|-6.11
|-27.63
|-31.58
|4.17
|Yatra Online
|-8.95
|-30.00
|-39.16
|-31.97
|50.26
|-7.82
|-4.77
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|-6.40
|-27.77
|-39.33
|-48.19
|-18.77
|-31.40
|-20.24
|Wise Travel India
|-3.14
|-3.92
|-26.45
|-37.03
|-27.27
|-17.73
|-11.05
|Voler Car
|-7.92
|-10.89
|0.25
|2.58
|149.39
|30.45
|17.29
|Shree OSFM E-Mobility
|-6.72
|-1.38
|-17.58
|-38.50
|-19.35
|3.19
|1.90
Over the last one year, TSC India has declined 47.83% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-15.91%), BLS International Services (-18.73%), LE Travenues Technology (25.98%). From a 5 year perspective, TSC India has underperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (8.57%) and BLS International Services (59.58%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.19
|35.65
|10
|35.01
|35.49
|20
|35.28
|36.29
|50
|41.5
|41.15
|100
|50.53
|48.82
|200
|37.72
|0
In the latest quarter, TSC India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.52%, FII holding fell to 0.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the TSC India fact sheet for more information
TSC India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63040PB2003PLC026209 and registration number is 026209. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Tours & Travels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TSC India is ₹37.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The TSC India is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of TSC India is ₹52.33 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TSC India are ₹43.80 and ₹33.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TSC India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TSC India is ₹79.30 and 52-week low of TSC India is ₹33.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The TSC India has shown returns of 2.05% over the past day, -4.49% for the past month, -30.83% over 3 months, -47.83% over 1 year, -19.5% across 3 years, and -12.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TSC India are 0.00 and 1.24 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.