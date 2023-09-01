Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.27
|9.40
|34.09
|10.16
|-1.67
|625.32
|135.16
|9.74
|15.46
|58.46
|70.94
|256.68
|913.11
|587.18
|2.70
|6.01
|53.72
|100.62
|154.62
|1,220.15
|1,098.32
|2.38
|15.59
|83.55
|106.18
|108.36
|99.44
|166.57
|13.43
|4.82
|49.76
|41.55
|62.88
|603.98
|203.18
|-0.89
|48.07
|173.62
|146.24
|146.24
|146.24
|146.24
|3.17
|31.94
|34.01
|57.61
|27.19
|27.19
|27.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shah Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1990PLC014698 and registration number is 014698. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of steel in ingots or other primary forms, and other semi- finished products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 880.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shah Alloys Ltd. is ₹111.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shah Alloys Ltd. is 6.21 and PB ratio of Shah Alloys Ltd. is 1.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shah Alloys Ltd. is ₹56.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shah Alloys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shah Alloys Ltd. is ₹81.00 and 52-week low of Shah Alloys Ltd. is ₹38.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.