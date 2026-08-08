Here's the live share price of Shah Alloys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shah Alloys
|12.87
|4.52
|5.79
|15.23
|29.23
|8.39
|37.34
|Jindal Stainless
|0.08
|5.69
|-4.06
|-6.89
|1.17
|23.22
|35.67
|Usha Martin
|3.82
|1.63
|7.95
|17.90
|47.10
|15.10
|48.21
|Mukand
|0.50
|8.07
|1.98
|10.86
|14.38
|-5.36
|-0.84
|Rajputana Stainless
|9.17
|17.62
|11.60
|35.96
|35.96
|10.78
|6.34
|Panchmahal Steel
|-0.88
|-0.03
|-6.94
|-12.72
|15.88
|34.61
|26.98
|Ashnisha Industries
|-14.04
|21.74
|-19.18
|9.80
|41.84
|-41.99
|39.35
|Welcast Steels
|-1.45
|-1.59
|-6.84
|-7.23
|-39.96
|-4.56
|8.55
|Inducto Steel
|7.43
|-9.17
|12.35
|5.01
|-9.23
|19.05
|24.53
|Unison Metals
|7.81
|-11.54
|-31.68
|-34.91
|-70.89
|-33.26
|-18.53
|Elango Industries
|-0.20
|-18.13
|0.20
|21.26
|-6.03
|14.72
|-2.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shah Alloys has gained 29.23% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (1.17%), Usha Martin (47.10%), Mukand (14.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Shah Alloys has outperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (35.67%) and Usha Martin (48.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|67.33
|68.36
|10
|66.88
|68.17
|20
|69.47
|68.57
|50
|69.38
|68.8
|100
|67.15
|68.33
|200
|68.83
|67.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shah Alloys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:05 PM IST IST
|Shah Alloys - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requireme
|Jul 14, 2026, 01:53 AM IST IST
|Shah Alloys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|Shah Alloys - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 13, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Shah Alloys - Submission Of Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 30, 2026 - Correction Of Clerical Error In Consolida
|May 30, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Shah Alloys - Submission Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result For The Qurter And Financial Year Ended On
Source: Dion Global
Shah Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1990PLC014698 and registration number is 014698. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of steel in ingots or other primary forms, and other semi- finished products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shah Alloys is ₹74.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shah Alloys is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shah Alloys is ₹148.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shah Alloys are ₹74.90 and ₹74.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shah Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shah Alloys is ₹82.22 and 52-week low of Shah Alloys is ₹53.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shah Alloys has shown returns of 5.2% over the past day, 4.52% for the past month, 5.79% over 3 months, 29.23% over 1 year, 8.39% across 3 years, and 37.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shah Alloys are 3.90 and 1.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global