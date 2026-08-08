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Shah Alloys Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHAH ALLOYS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Shah Alloys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹74.90 Closed
5.20₹ 3.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shah Alloys Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹74.90₹74.90
₹74.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.10₹82.22
₹74.90
Open Price
₹74.90
Prev. Close
₹71.20
Volume
371

Source: Dion Global

Shah Alloys Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shah Alloys		12.874.525.7915.2329.238.3937.34
Jindal Stainless		0.085.69-4.06-6.891.1723.2235.67
Usha Martin		3.821.637.9517.9047.1015.1048.21
Mukand		0.508.071.9810.8614.38-5.36-0.84
Rajputana Stainless		9.1717.6211.6035.9635.9610.786.34
Panchmahal Steel		-0.88-0.03-6.94-12.7215.8834.6126.98
Ashnisha Industries		-14.0421.74-19.189.8041.84-41.9939.35
Welcast Steels		-1.45-1.59-6.84-7.23-39.96-4.568.55
Inducto Steel		7.43-9.1712.355.01-9.2319.0524.53
Unison Metals		7.81-11.54-31.68-34.91-70.89-33.26-18.53
Elango Industries		-0.20-18.130.2021.26-6.0314.72-2.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shah Alloys has gained 29.23% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (1.17%), Usha Martin (47.10%), Mukand (14.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Shah Alloys has outperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (35.67%) and Usha Martin (48.21%).

Shah Alloys Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shah Alloys Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
567.3368.36
1066.8868.17
2069.4768.57
5069.3868.8
10067.1568.33
20068.8367.47

Source: Dion Global

Shah Alloys Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shah Alloys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 46.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shah Alloys Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:05 PM IST ISTShah Alloys - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requireme
Jul 14, 2026, 01:53 AM IST ISTShah Alloys - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Jul 10, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTShah Alloys - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 13, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTShah Alloys - Submission Of Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 30, 2026 - Correction Of Clerical Error In Consolida
May 30, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTShah Alloys - Submission Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result For The Qurter And Financial Year Ended On

Source: Dion Global

About Shah Alloys

Shah Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1990PLC014698 and registration number is 014698. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of steel in ingots or other primary forms, and other semi- finished products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra V Shah
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ashok Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prakash Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Jariwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ambalal C Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shefali M Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bipin Gosalia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nipa Jairaj Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shah Alloys Share Price

What is the share price of Shah Alloys?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shah Alloys is ₹74.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shah Alloys?

The Shah Alloys is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shah Alloys?

The market cap of Shah Alloys is ₹148.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shah Alloys?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shah Alloys are ₹74.90 and ₹74.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shah Alloys?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shah Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shah Alloys is ₹82.22 and 52-week low of Shah Alloys is ₹53.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shah Alloys performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shah Alloys has shown returns of 5.2% over the past day, 4.52% for the past month, 5.79% over 3 months, 29.23% over 1 year, 8.39% across 3 years, and 37.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shah Alloys?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shah Alloys are 3.90 and 1.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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