SHAH ALLOYS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Alloys/Special | Smallcap | NSE
₹56.15 Closed
3.031.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Shah Alloys Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.50₹57.90
₹56.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.85₹81.00
₹56.15
Open Price
₹56.30
Prev. Close
₹54.50
Volume
30,224

Shah Alloys Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R157.93
  • R259.62
  • R361.33
  • Pivot
    56.22
  • S154.53
  • S252.82
  • S351.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 560.1755.76
  • 1061.5155.69
  • 2060.9954.62
  • 5057.2351.57
  • 10066.6650.79
  • 20072.0552.81

Shah Alloys Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.279.4034.0910.16-1.67625.32135.16
9.7415.4658.4670.94256.68913.11587.18
2.706.0153.72100.62154.621,220.151,098.32
2.3815.5983.55106.18108.3699.44166.57
13.434.8249.7641.5562.88603.98203.18
-0.8948.07173.62146.24146.24146.24146.24
3.1731.9434.0157.6127.1927.1927.19

Shah Alloys Ltd. Share Holdings

Shah Alloys Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shah Alloys Ltd.

Shah Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1990PLC014698 and registration number is 014698. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of steel in ingots or other primary forms, and other semi- finished products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 880.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra V Shah
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Mrinal Sinha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashok A Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. G M Shaikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tejpal S Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harshad M Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shefali M Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Patel
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Shah Alloys Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shah Alloys Ltd.?

The market cap of Shah Alloys Ltd. is ₹111.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shah Alloys Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shah Alloys Ltd. is 6.21 and PB ratio of Shah Alloys Ltd. is 1.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shah Alloys Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shah Alloys Ltd. is ₹56.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shah Alloys Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shah Alloys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shah Alloys Ltd. is ₹81.00 and 52-week low of Shah Alloys Ltd. is ₹38.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

