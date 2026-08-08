What is the share price of Shah Alloys? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shah Alloys is ₹74.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Shah Alloys? The Shah Alloys is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shah Alloys? The market cap of Shah Alloys is ₹148.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shah Alloys? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shah Alloys are ₹74.90 and ₹74.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shah Alloys? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shah Alloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shah Alloys is ₹82.22 and 52-week low of Shah Alloys is ₹53.10 as on .

How has the Shah Alloys performed historically in terms of returns? The Shah Alloys has shown returns of 5.2% over the past day, 4.52% for the past month, 5.79% over 3 months, 29.23% over 1 year, 8.39% across 3 years, and 37.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shah Alloys? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shah Alloys are 3.90 and 1.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global