Shah Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1990PLC014698 and registration number is 014698. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of steel in ingots or other primary forms, and other semi- finished products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 880.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.