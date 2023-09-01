What is the Market Cap of Ashnisha Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Ashnisha Industries Ltd. is ₹219.47 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashnisha Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ashnisha Industries Ltd. is 304.34 and PB ratio of Ashnisha Industries Ltd. is 9.29 as on .

What is the share price of Ashnisha Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashnisha Industries Ltd. is ₹21.73 as on .