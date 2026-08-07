Here's the live share price of Ashnisha Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ashnisha Industries
|-14.04
|21.74
|-19.18
|9.80
|41.84
|-41.99
|39.35
|Jindal Stainless
|0.08
|5.69
|-4.06
|-6.89
|1.17
|23.22
|35.67
|Usha Martin
|3.82
|1.63
|7.95
|17.90
|47.10
|15.10
|48.21
|Mukand
|0.50
|8.07
|1.98
|10.86
|14.38
|-5.36
|-0.84
|Rajputana Stainless
|9.17
|17.62
|11.60
|35.96
|35.96
|10.78
|6.34
|Panchmahal Steel
|-0.88
|-0.03
|-6.94
|-12.72
|15.88
|34.61
|26.98
|Shah Alloys
|12.87
|4.52
|5.79
|15.23
|29.23
|8.39
|37.34
|Welcast Steels
|-1.45
|-1.59
|-6.84
|-7.23
|-39.96
|-4.56
|8.55
|Inducto Steel
|7.43
|-9.17
|12.35
|5.01
|-9.23
|19.05
|24.53
|Unison Metals
|7.81
|-11.54
|-31.68
|-34.91
|-70.89
|-33.26
|-18.53
|Elango Industries
|-0.20
|-18.13
|0.20
|21.26
|-6.03
|14.72
|-2.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ashnisha Industries has gained 41.84% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (1.17%), Usha Martin (47.10%), Mukand (14.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashnisha Industries has outperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (35.67%) and Usha Martin (48.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.27
|4.12
|10
|3.98
|4.07
|20
|3.88
|3.92
|50
|3.58
|3.76
|100
|3.73
|3.71
|200
|3.57
|3.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ashnisha Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 93.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Ashnisha Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:08 PM IST IST
|Ashnisha Industries - Announcement Under Reg 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Ashnisha Industries - Announcement Under Reg 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Ashnisha Industries - General
|Jul 03, 2026, 05:00 PM IST IST
|Ashnisha Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Ashnisha Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ2009PLC057629 and registration number is 057629. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashnisha Industries is ₹3.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashnisha Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ashnisha Industries is ₹103.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashnisha Industries are ₹3.92 and ₹3.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashnisha Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashnisha Industries is ₹5.36 and 52-week low of Ashnisha Industries is ₹2.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashnisha Industries has shown returns of 4.81% over the past day, 21.74% for the past month, -19.18% over 3 months, 41.84% over 1 year, -41.99% across 3 years, and 39.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashnisha Industries are 426.09 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global