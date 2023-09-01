Follow Us

Ashnisha Industries Ltd. Share Price

ASHNISHA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Alloys/Special | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.73 Closed
-4.98-1.14
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Ashnisha Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.73₹21.73
₹21.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.56₹25.72
₹21.73
Open Price
₹21.73
Prev. Close
₹22.87
Volume
2,67,564

Ashnisha Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.73
  • R221.73
  • R321.73
  • Pivot
    21.73
  • S121.73
  • S221.73
  • S321.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.1823.46
  • 104.8623.1
  • 204.0322.58
  • 502.6821.91
  • 1002.0320.46
  • 2001.4617.15

Ashnisha Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.780.09-4.5729.191,258.126,909.681,669.54
10.3815.6058.8471.11257.15918.20586.33
2.525.7853.41100.14154.031,216.641,093.13
2.2715.2883.34105.59108.0499.03165.38
13.644.7550.7742.0863.76609.33201.78
5.53-3.16-5.740.69-14.57446.26243.97
0.6310.5734.8110.70-0.37606.79137.09
0.12-0.9718.1812.77-7.57115.341.43
-4.15-3.244.00-7.710.81115.19166.75
-1.1421.399.7353.8011.46176.38127.66
27.1072.8428.0835.0034.64255.52227.54

Ashnisha Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Ashnisha Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
23 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Ashnisha Industries Ltd.

Ashnisha Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ2009PLC057629 and registration number is 057629. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok C Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shalin A Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Chandrakant N Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Daxaben M Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ashnisha Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ashnisha Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Ashnisha Industries Ltd. is ₹219.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashnisha Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ashnisha Industries Ltd. is 304.34 and PB ratio of Ashnisha Industries Ltd. is 9.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ashnisha Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashnisha Industries Ltd. is ₹21.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashnisha Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashnisha Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashnisha Industries Ltd. is ₹25.72 and 52-week low of Ashnisha Industries Ltd. is ₹1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

