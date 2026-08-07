What is the share price of Ashnisha Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashnisha Industries is ₹3.92 as on .

What kind of stock is Ashnisha Industries? The Ashnisha Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashnisha Industries? The market cap of Ashnisha Industries is ₹103.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashnisha Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashnisha Industries are ₹3.92 and ₹3.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashnisha Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashnisha Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashnisha Industries is ₹5.36 and 52-week low of Ashnisha Industries is ₹2.57 as on .

How has the Ashnisha Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Ashnisha Industries has shown returns of 4.81% over the past day, 21.74% for the past month, -19.18% over 3 months, 41.84% over 1 year, -41.99% across 3 years, and 39.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashnisha Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashnisha Industries are 426.09 and 0.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global