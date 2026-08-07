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Ashnisha Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASHNISHA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Ashnisha Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.92 Closed
4.81₹ 0.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ashnisha Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.56₹3.92
₹3.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.57₹5.36
₹3.92
Open Price
₹3.56
Prev. Close
₹3.74
Volume
55,92,759

Source: Dion Global

Ashnisha Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ashnisha Industries		-14.0421.74-19.189.8041.84-41.9939.35
Jindal Stainless		0.085.69-4.06-6.891.1723.2235.67
Usha Martin		3.821.637.9517.9047.1015.1048.21
Mukand		0.508.071.9810.8614.38-5.36-0.84
Rajputana Stainless		9.1717.6211.6035.9635.9610.786.34
Panchmahal Steel		-0.88-0.03-6.94-12.7215.8834.6126.98
Shah Alloys		12.874.525.7915.2329.238.3937.34
Welcast Steels		-1.45-1.59-6.84-7.23-39.96-4.568.55
Inducto Steel		7.43-9.1712.355.01-9.2319.0524.53
Unison Metals		7.81-11.54-31.68-34.91-70.89-33.26-18.53
Elango Industries		-0.20-18.130.2021.26-6.0314.72-2.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ashnisha Industries has gained 41.84% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (1.17%), Usha Martin (47.10%), Mukand (14.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashnisha Industries has outperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (35.67%) and Usha Martin (48.21%).

Ashnisha Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ashnisha Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.274.12
103.984.07
203.883.92
503.583.76
1003.733.71
2003.573.65

Source: Dion Global

Ashnisha Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ashnisha Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 93.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ashnisha Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTAshnisha Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Aug 03, 2026, 07:08 PM IST ISTAshnisha Industries - Announcement Under Reg 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015
Jul 21, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTAshnisha Industries - Announcement Under Reg 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015
Jul 10, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTAshnisha Industries - General
Jul 03, 2026, 05:00 PM IST ISTAshnisha Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Ashnisha Industries

Ashnisha Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ2009PLC057629 and registration number is 057629. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shalin Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. Deepti Gavali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Swapnil Shimpi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yash Bodade
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ashnisha Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Ashnisha Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashnisha Industries is ₹3.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ashnisha Industries?

The Ashnisha Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashnisha Industries?

The market cap of Ashnisha Industries is ₹103.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashnisha Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashnisha Industries are ₹3.92 and ₹3.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashnisha Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashnisha Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashnisha Industries is ₹5.36 and 52-week low of Ashnisha Industries is ₹2.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ashnisha Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ashnisha Industries has shown returns of 4.81% over the past day, 21.74% for the past month, -19.18% over 3 months, 41.84% over 1 year, -41.99% across 3 years, and 39.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashnisha Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashnisha Industries are 426.09 and 0.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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