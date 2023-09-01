Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Ashnisha Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ2009PLC057629 and registration number is 057629. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ashnisha Industries Ltd. is ₹219.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ashnisha Industries Ltd. is 304.34 and PB ratio of Ashnisha Industries Ltd. is 9.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashnisha Industries Ltd. is ₹21.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashnisha Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashnisha Industries Ltd. is ₹25.72 and 52-week low of Ashnisha Industries Ltd. is ₹1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.