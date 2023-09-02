Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.12
|-0.97
|18.18
|12.77
|-7.57
|115.34
|1.43
|10.38
|15.60
|58.84
|71.11
|257.15
|918.20
|586.33
|2.52
|5.78
|53.41
|100.14
|154.03
|1,216.64
|1,093.13
|2.27
|15.28
|83.34
|105.59
|108.04
|99.03
|165.38
|13.64
|4.75
|50.77
|42.08
|63.76
|609.33
|201.78
|5.53
|-3.16
|-5.74
|0.69
|-14.57
|446.26
|243.97
|-6.78
|0.09
|-4.57
|29.19
|1,258.12
|6,909.68
|1,669.54
|0.63
|10.57
|34.81
|10.70
|-0.37
|606.79
|137.09
|-4.15
|-3.24
|4.00
|-7.71
|0.81
|115.19
|166.75
|-1.14
|21.39
|9.73
|53.80
|11.46
|176.38
|127.66
|27.10
|72.84
|28.08
|35.00
|34.64
|255.52
|227.54
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Welcast Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104GJ1972PLC085827 and registration number is 085827. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Welcast Steels Ltd. is ₹50.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Welcast Steels Ltd. is -63.67 and PB ratio of Welcast Steels Ltd. is 1.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welcast Steels Ltd. is ₹786.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welcast Steels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welcast Steels Ltd. is ₹1,261.30 and 52-week low of Welcast Steels Ltd. is ₹533.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.