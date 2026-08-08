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Welcast Steels Share Price

NSE
BSE

WELCAST STEELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Welcast Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹680.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Welcast Steels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹656.80₹680.00
₹680.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹650.05₹1,187.00
₹680.00
Open Price
₹670.05
Prev. Close
₹680.00
Volume
32

Source: Dion Global

Welcast Steels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Welcast Steels		-1.45-1.59-7.14-7.23-39.08-4.568.55
Jindal Stainless		0.085.72-2.66-6.897.6723.2235.67
Usha Martin		3.825.178.8517.951.415.148.21
Mukand		0.58.612.210.863.95-5.36-0.84
Rajputana Stainless		9.1718.5313.6635.9635.9610.786.34
Panchmahal Steel		-0.88-1.68-7.18-12.7214.134.6126.98
Shah Alloys		12.874.529.9715.2329.238.3937.34
Ashnisha Industries		-14.0415.98-14.979.841.36-41.9939.35
Inducto Steel		7.430.6311.225.01-9.2319.0524.53
Unison Metals		7.81-9.21-33.01-34.91-71.09-33.26-18.53
Elango Industries		-0.2-18.135.2721.26-1.0914.72-2.8

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Welcast Steels has declined 39.08% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (7.67%), Usha Martin (51.40%), Mukand (3.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Welcast Steels has underperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (35.67%) and Usha Martin (48.21%).

Welcast Steels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Welcast Steels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5693.53690.75
10699.25693.64
20698.45696.73
50701.6701.91
100703.28723.31
200789.86802.43

Source: Dion Global

Welcast Steels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Welcast Steels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Welcast Steels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTWelcast Steels - Board Meeting Outcome for For Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 As Per Regulati
Aug 05, 2026, 06:20 AM IST ISTWelcast Steels - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 As Per Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligat
Jul 27, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTWelcast Steels - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 202
Jul 13, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTWelcast Steels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 20, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTWelcast Steels - Intimation Of 54Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Welcast Steels

Welcast Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104GJ1972PLC085827 and registration number is 085827. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajan R Harivallabhdas
    Chairman
  • Mr. Bhadresh K Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Khushali S Solanki
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pradip R Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay S Majmudar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Piyush B Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Welcast Steels Share Price

What is the share price of Welcast Steels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welcast Steels is ₹680.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Welcast Steels?

The Welcast Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Welcast Steels?

The market cap of Welcast Steels is ₹43.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Welcast Steels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Welcast Steels are ₹680.00 and ₹656.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Welcast Steels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welcast Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welcast Steels is ₹1,187.00 and 52-week low of Welcast Steels is ₹650.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Welcast Steels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Welcast Steels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.59% for the past month, -6.84% over 3 months, -39.96% over 1 year, -4.56% across 3 years, and 8.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Welcast Steels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Welcast Steels are -7.58 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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