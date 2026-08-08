What is the share price of Welcast Steels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welcast Steels is ₹680.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Welcast Steels? The Welcast Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Welcast Steels? The market cap of Welcast Steels is ₹43.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Welcast Steels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Welcast Steels are ₹680.00 and ₹656.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Welcast Steels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welcast Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welcast Steels is ₹1,187.00 and 52-week low of Welcast Steels is ₹650.05 as on .

How has the Welcast Steels performed historically in terms of returns? The Welcast Steels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.59% for the past month, -6.84% over 3 months, -39.96% over 1 year, -4.56% across 3 years, and 8.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Welcast Steels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Welcast Steels are -7.58 and 1.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global