Here's the live share price of Welcast Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Welcast Steels
|-1.45
|-1.59
|-7.14
|-7.23
|-39.08
|-4.56
|8.55
|Jindal Stainless
|0.08
|5.72
|-2.66
|-6.89
|7.67
|23.22
|35.67
|Usha Martin
|3.82
|5.17
|8.85
|17.9
|51.4
|15.1
|48.21
|Mukand
|0.5
|8.61
|2.2
|10.86
|3.95
|-5.36
|-0.84
|Rajputana Stainless
|9.17
|18.53
|13.66
|35.96
|35.96
|10.78
|6.34
|Panchmahal Steel
|-0.88
|-1.68
|-7.18
|-12.72
|14.1
|34.61
|26.98
|Shah Alloys
|12.87
|4.52
|9.97
|15.23
|29.23
|8.39
|37.34
|Ashnisha Industries
|-14.04
|15.98
|-14.97
|9.8
|41.36
|-41.99
|39.35
|Inducto Steel
|7.43
|0.63
|11.22
|5.01
|-9.23
|19.05
|24.53
|Unison Metals
|7.81
|-9.21
|-33.01
|-34.91
|-71.09
|-33.26
|-18.53
|Elango Industries
|-0.2
|-18.13
|5.27
|21.26
|-1.09
|14.72
|-2.8
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Welcast Steels has declined 39.08% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (7.67%), Usha Martin (51.40%), Mukand (3.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Welcast Steels has underperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (35.67%) and Usha Martin (48.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|693.53
|690.75
|10
|699.25
|693.64
|20
|698.45
|696.73
|50
|701.6
|701.91
|100
|703.28
|723.31
|200
|789.86
|802.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Welcast Steels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Welcast Steels - Board Meeting Outcome for For Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 As Per Regulati
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:20 AM IST IST
|Welcast Steels - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 As Per Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligat
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Welcast Steels - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 202
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Welcast Steels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 20, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|Welcast Steels - Intimation Of 54Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Welcast Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104GJ1972PLC085827 and registration number is 085827. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welcast Steels is ₹680.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Welcast Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Welcast Steels is ₹43.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Welcast Steels are ₹680.00 and ₹656.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welcast Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welcast Steels is ₹1,187.00 and 52-week low of Welcast Steels is ₹650.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Welcast Steels has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.59% for the past month, -6.84% over 3 months, -39.96% over 1 year, -4.56% across 3 years, and 8.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Welcast Steels are -7.58 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global