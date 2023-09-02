Follow Us

WELCAST STEELS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Alloys/Special | Smallcap | BSE
₹786.00 Closed
0.383
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Welcast Steels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹786.00₹818.90
₹786.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹533.00₹1,261.30
₹786.00
Open Price
₹818.90
Prev. Close
₹783.00
Volume
192

Welcast Steels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1807.93
  • R2829.87
  • R3840.83
  • Pivot
    796.97
  • S1775.03
  • S2764.07
  • S3742.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5857.25791.48
  • 10878.42793.51
  • 20877.11799.64
  • 50870.46795.39
  • 100637.86773.84
  • 200532.38740.87

Welcast Steels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.12-0.9718.1812.77-7.57115.341.43
10.3815.6058.8471.11257.15918.20586.33
2.525.7853.41100.14154.031,216.641,093.13
2.2715.2883.34105.59108.0499.03165.38
13.644.7550.7742.0863.76609.33201.78
5.53-3.16-5.740.69-14.57446.26243.97
-6.780.09-4.5729.191,258.126,909.681,669.54
0.6310.5734.8110.70-0.37606.79137.09
-4.15-3.244.00-7.710.81115.19166.75
-1.1421.399.7353.8011.46176.38127.66
27.1072.8428.0835.0034.64255.52227.54

Welcast Steels Ltd. Share Holdings

Welcast Steels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Welcast Steels Ltd.

Welcast Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/02/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104GJ1972PLC085827 and registration number is 085827. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. D P Dhanuka
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bhadresh K Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Khushali S Solanki
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pradip R Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra S Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay S Majmudar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok A Nichani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Welcast Steels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Welcast Steels Ltd.?

The market cap of Welcast Steels Ltd. is ₹50.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Welcast Steels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Welcast Steels Ltd. is -63.67 and PB ratio of Welcast Steels Ltd. is 1.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Welcast Steels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Welcast Steels Ltd. is ₹786.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Welcast Steels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Welcast Steels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Welcast Steels Ltd. is ₹1,261.30 and 52-week low of Welcast Steels Ltd. is ₹533.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

