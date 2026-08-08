Here's the live share price of Panchmahal Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Panchmahal Steel
|-0.88
|-1.68
|-7.18
|-12.72
|14.1
|34.61
|26.98
|Jindal Stainless
|0.08
|5.72
|-2.66
|-6.89
|7.67
|23.22
|35.67
|Usha Martin
|3.82
|5.17
|8.85
|17.9
|51.4
|15.1
|48.21
|Mukand
|0.5
|8.61
|2.2
|10.86
|3.95
|-5.36
|-0.84
|Rajputana Stainless
|9.17
|18.53
|13.66
|35.96
|35.96
|10.78
|6.34
|Shah Alloys
|12.87
|4.52
|9.97
|15.23
|29.23
|8.39
|37.34
|Ashnisha Industries
|-14.04
|15.98
|-14.97
|9.8
|41.36
|-41.99
|39.35
|Welcast Steels
|-1.45
|-1.59
|-7.14
|-7.23
|-39.08
|-4.56
|8.55
|Inducto Steel
|7.43
|0.63
|11.22
|5.01
|-9.23
|19.05
|24.53
|Unison Metals
|7.81
|-9.21
|-33.01
|-34.91
|-71.09
|-33.26
|-18.53
|Elango Industries
|-0.2
|-18.13
|5.27
|21.26
|-1.09
|14.72
|-2.8
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Panchmahal Steel has gained 14.10% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (7.67%), Usha Martin (51.40%), Mukand (3.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Panchmahal Steel has outperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (35.67%) and Usha Martin (48.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|290.73
|299.12
|10
|285.09
|293.96
|20
|288.63
|292.06
|50
|296.8
|296.25
|100
|303.18
|300.67
|200
|307.93
|295.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Panchmahal Steel remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:21 PM IST IST
|Panchmahal Steel - Intimation To Physical Shareholders To Furnish KYC Details
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Panchmahal Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Panchmahal Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|Panchmahal Steel - Intimation For Cut-Off Date For E-Voting
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Panchmahal Steel - Intimation Of Book Closure
Source: Dion Global
Panchmahal Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104GJ1972PLC002153 and registration number is 002153. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Alloys/Special. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 384.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panchmahal Steel is ₹297.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panchmahal Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Panchmahal Steel is ₹568.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Panchmahal Steel are ₹298.00 and ₹287.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panchmahal Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panchmahal Steel is ₹384.50 and 52-week low of Panchmahal Steel is ₹242.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panchmahal Steel has shown returns of -0.15% over the past day, -0.03% for the past month, -6.94% over 3 months, 15.88% over 1 year, 34.61% across 3 years, and 26.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panchmahal Steel are 142.15 and 3.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global