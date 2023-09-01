Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.53
|-3.16
|-5.74
|0.69
|-14.57
|446.26
|243.97
|10.38
|15.60
|58.84
|71.11
|257.15
|918.20
|586.33
|2.52
|5.78
|53.41
|100.14
|154.03
|1,216.64
|1,093.13
|2.27
|15.28
|83.34
|105.59
|108.04
|99.03
|165.38
|13.64
|4.75
|50.77
|42.08
|63.76
|609.33
|201.78
|-6.78
|0.09
|-4.57
|29.19
|1,258.12
|6,909.68
|1,669.54
|0.63
|10.57
|34.81
|10.70
|-0.37
|606.79
|137.09
|0.12
|-0.97
|18.18
|12.77
|-7.57
|115.34
|1.43
|-4.15
|-3.24
|4.00
|-7.71
|0.81
|115.19
|166.75
|-1.14
|21.39
|9.73
|53.80
|11.46
|176.38
|127.66
|27.10
|72.84
|28.08
|35.00
|34.64
|255.52
|227.54
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Panchmahal Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104GJ1972PLC002153 and registration number is 002153. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Alloys/Special. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 573.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Panchmahal Steel Ltd. is ₹236.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Panchmahal Steel Ltd. is -28.36 and PB ratio of Panchmahal Steel Ltd. is 1.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panchmahal Steel Ltd. is ₹124.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panchmahal Steel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panchmahal Steel Ltd. is ₹171.00 and 52-week low of Panchmahal Steel Ltd. is ₹102.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.