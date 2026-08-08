What is the share price of Panchmahal Steel? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panchmahal Steel is ₹297.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Panchmahal Steel? The Panchmahal Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Panchmahal Steel? The market cap of Panchmahal Steel is ₹568.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Panchmahal Steel? Today’s highest and lowest price of Panchmahal Steel are ₹298.00 and ₹287.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panchmahal Steel? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panchmahal Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panchmahal Steel is ₹384.50 and 52-week low of Panchmahal Steel is ₹242.00 as on .

How has the Panchmahal Steel performed historically in terms of returns? The Panchmahal Steel has shown returns of -0.15% over the past day, -0.03% for the past month, -6.94% over 3 months, 15.88% over 1 year, 34.61% across 3 years, and 26.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Panchmahal Steel? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panchmahal Steel are 142.15 and 3.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global