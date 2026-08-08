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Panchmahal Steel Share Price

NSE
BSE

PANCHMAHAL STEEL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Panchmahal Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹297.80 Closed
-0.15₹ -0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Panchmahal Steel Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹287.10₹298.00
₹297.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹242.00₹384.50
₹297.80
Open Price
₹298.00
Prev. Close
₹298.25
Volume
228

Source: Dion Global

Panchmahal Steel Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Panchmahal Steel		-0.88-1.68-7.18-12.7214.134.6126.98
Jindal Stainless		0.085.72-2.66-6.897.6723.2235.67
Usha Martin		3.825.178.8517.951.415.148.21
Mukand		0.58.612.210.863.95-5.36-0.84
Rajputana Stainless		9.1718.5313.6635.9635.9610.786.34
Shah Alloys		12.874.529.9715.2329.238.3937.34
Ashnisha Industries		-14.0415.98-14.979.841.36-41.9939.35
Welcast Steels		-1.45-1.59-7.14-7.23-39.08-4.568.55
Inducto Steel		7.430.6311.225.01-9.2319.0524.53
Unison Metals		7.81-9.21-33.01-34.91-71.09-33.26-18.53
Elango Industries		-0.2-18.135.2721.26-1.0914.72-2.8

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Panchmahal Steel has gained 14.10% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (7.67%), Usha Martin (51.40%), Mukand (3.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Panchmahal Steel has outperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (35.67%) and Usha Martin (48.21%).

Panchmahal Steel Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Panchmahal Steel Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5290.73299.12
10285.09293.96
20288.63292.06
50296.8296.25
100303.18300.67
200307.93295.28

Source: Dion Global

Panchmahal Steel Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Panchmahal Steel remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Panchmahal Steel Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:21 PM IST ISTPanchmahal Steel - Intimation To Physical Shareholders To Furnish KYC Details
Aug 03, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTPanchmahal Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 03, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTPanchmahal Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 03, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTPanchmahal Steel - Intimation For Cut-Off Date For E-Voting
Aug 03, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTPanchmahal Steel - Intimation Of Book Closure

Source: Dion Global

About Panchmahal Steel

Panchmahal Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104GJ1972PLC002153 and registration number is 002153. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Alloys/Special. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 384.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Malhotra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Suchita Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Parmar
    Director
  • Mr. Samir Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Swapon Adhikary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jaswantkumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Panchmahal Steel Share Price

What is the share price of Panchmahal Steel?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panchmahal Steel is ₹297.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Panchmahal Steel?

The Panchmahal Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Panchmahal Steel?

The market cap of Panchmahal Steel is ₹568.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Panchmahal Steel?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Panchmahal Steel are ₹298.00 and ₹287.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panchmahal Steel?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panchmahal Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panchmahal Steel is ₹384.50 and 52-week low of Panchmahal Steel is ₹242.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Panchmahal Steel performed historically in terms of returns?

The Panchmahal Steel has shown returns of -0.15% over the past day, -0.03% for the past month, -6.94% over 3 months, 15.88% over 1 year, 34.61% across 3 years, and 26.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Panchmahal Steel?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panchmahal Steel are 142.15 and 3.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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