PANCHMAHAL STEEL LTD.

Sector : Steel - Alloys/Special | Smallcap | BSE
₹124.00 Closed
-0.48-0.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Panchmahal Steel Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹120.30₹124.00
₹124.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹102.60₹171.00
₹124.00
Open Price
₹124.00
Prev. Close
₹124.60
Volume
2,738

Panchmahal Steel Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1125.23
  • R2126.47
  • R3128.93
  • Pivot
    122.77
  • S1121.53
  • S2119.07
  • S3117.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5139.38121.57
  • 10140.23121.33
  • 20143.48122.12
  • 50146.63124.87
  • 100144.53128.24
  • 200145.14131.49

Panchmahal Steel Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.53-3.16-5.740.69-14.57446.26243.97
10.3815.6058.8471.11257.15918.20586.33
2.525.7853.41100.14154.031,216.641,093.13
2.2715.2883.34105.59108.0499.03165.38
13.644.7550.7742.0863.76609.33201.78
-6.780.09-4.5729.191,258.126,909.681,669.54
0.6310.5734.8110.70-0.37606.79137.09
0.12-0.9718.1812.77-7.57115.341.43
-4.15-3.244.00-7.710.81115.19166.75
-1.1421.399.7353.8011.46176.38127.66
27.1072.8428.0835.0034.64255.52227.54

Panchmahal Steel Ltd. Share Holdings

Panchmahal Steel Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Panchmahal Steel Ltd.

Panchmahal Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104GJ1972PLC002153 and registration number is 002153. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Alloys/Special. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 573.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Malhotra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amal Dhru
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milan Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samir M Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Suchita Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Parmar
    Director

FAQs on Panchmahal Steel Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Panchmahal Steel Ltd.?

The market cap of Panchmahal Steel Ltd. is ₹236.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Panchmahal Steel Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Panchmahal Steel Ltd. is -28.36 and PB ratio of Panchmahal Steel Ltd. is 1.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Panchmahal Steel Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panchmahal Steel Ltd. is ₹124.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panchmahal Steel Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panchmahal Steel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panchmahal Steel Ltd. is ₹171.00 and 52-week low of Panchmahal Steel Ltd. is ₹102.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

