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Inducto Steel Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDUCTO STEEL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Inducto Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹54.50 Closed
-0.89₹ -0.49
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Inducto Steel Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.80₹58.00
₹54.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.55₹76.16
₹54.50
Open Price
₹54.99
Prev. Close
₹54.99
Volume
1,004

Source: Dion Global

Inducto Steel Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Inducto Steel		7.43-9.1712.355.01-9.2319.0524.53
Jindal Stainless		0.085.69-4.06-6.891.1723.2235.67
Usha Martin		3.821.637.9517.9047.1015.1048.21
Mukand		0.508.071.9810.8614.38-5.36-0.84
Rajputana Stainless		9.1717.6211.6035.9635.9610.786.34
Panchmahal Steel		-0.88-0.03-6.94-12.7215.8834.6126.98
Shah Alloys		12.874.525.7915.2329.238.3937.34
Ashnisha Industries		-14.0421.74-19.189.8041.84-41.9939.35
Welcast Steels		-1.45-1.59-6.84-7.23-39.96-4.568.55
Unison Metals		7.81-11.54-31.68-34.91-70.89-33.26-18.53
Elango Industries		-0.20-18.130.2021.26-6.0314.72-2.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Inducto Steel has declined 9.23% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (1.17%), Usha Martin (47.10%), Mukand (14.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Inducto Steel has outperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (35.67%) and Usha Martin (48.21%).

Inducto Steel Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Inducto Steel Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.9552.23
1050.151.67
2053.2252.05
5052.7152.35
10051.4852.45
20054.0654.25

Source: Dion Global

Inducto Steel Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Inducto Steel remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Inducto Steel Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTInducto Steel - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financia
Jul 16, 2026, 02:50 AM IST ISTInducto Steel - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTInducto Steel - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026.
May 29, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTInducto Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTInducto Steel - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Inducto Steel Limited ('The Com

Source: Dion Global

About Inducto Steel

Inducto Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1988PLC194523 and registration number is 194523. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Materials recovery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 165.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Shantisarup Reniwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sweety Rajeev Reniwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manohar Hanumant Wagh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tejasbhai Himmatbhai Thakker
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Inducto Steel Share Price

What is the share price of Inducto Steel?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inducto Steel is ₹54.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Inducto Steel?

The Inducto Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inducto Steel?

The market cap of Inducto Steel is ₹21.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Inducto Steel?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Inducto Steel are ₹58.00 and ₹53.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inducto Steel?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inducto Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inducto Steel is ₹76.16 and 52-week low of Inducto Steel is ₹43.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Inducto Steel performed historically in terms of returns?

The Inducto Steel has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, -9.17% for the past month, 12.35% over 3 months, -9.23% over 1 year, 19.05% across 3 years, and 24.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inducto Steel?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inducto Steel are 40.82 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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