Here's the live share price of Inducto Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Inducto Steel
|7.43
|-9.17
|12.35
|5.01
|-9.23
|19.05
|24.53
|Jindal Stainless
|0.08
|5.69
|-4.06
|-6.89
|1.17
|23.22
|35.67
|Usha Martin
|3.82
|1.63
|7.95
|17.90
|47.10
|15.10
|48.21
|Mukand
|0.50
|8.07
|1.98
|10.86
|14.38
|-5.36
|-0.84
|Rajputana Stainless
|9.17
|17.62
|11.60
|35.96
|35.96
|10.78
|6.34
|Panchmahal Steel
|-0.88
|-0.03
|-6.94
|-12.72
|15.88
|34.61
|26.98
|Shah Alloys
|12.87
|4.52
|5.79
|15.23
|29.23
|8.39
|37.34
|Ashnisha Industries
|-14.04
|21.74
|-19.18
|9.80
|41.84
|-41.99
|39.35
|Welcast Steels
|-1.45
|-1.59
|-6.84
|-7.23
|-39.96
|-4.56
|8.55
|Unison Metals
|7.81
|-11.54
|-31.68
|-34.91
|-70.89
|-33.26
|-18.53
|Elango Industries
|-0.20
|-18.13
|0.20
|21.26
|-6.03
|14.72
|-2.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Inducto Steel has declined 9.23% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (1.17%), Usha Martin (47.10%), Mukand (14.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Inducto Steel has outperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (35.67%) and Usha Martin (48.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.95
|52.23
|10
|50.1
|51.67
|20
|53.22
|52.05
|50
|52.71
|52.35
|100
|51.48
|52.45
|200
|54.06
|54.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Inducto Steel remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|Inducto Steel - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financia
|Jul 16, 2026, 02:50 AM IST IST
|Inducto Steel - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Inducto Steel - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026.
|May 29, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Inducto Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Inducto Steel - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Inducto Steel Limited ('The Com
Source: Dion Global
Inducto Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1988PLC194523 and registration number is 194523. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Materials recovery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 165.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inducto Steel is ₹54.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Inducto Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Inducto Steel is ₹21.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Inducto Steel are ₹58.00 and ₹53.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inducto Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inducto Steel is ₹76.16 and 52-week low of Inducto Steel is ₹43.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Inducto Steel has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, -9.17% for the past month, 12.35% over 3 months, -9.23% over 1 year, 19.05% across 3 years, and 24.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inducto Steel are 40.82 and 0.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global