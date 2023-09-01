Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Inducto Steel Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDUCTO STEEL LTD.

Sector : Steel - Alloys/Special | Smallcap | BSE
₹37.45 Closed
-1.11-0.42
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Inducto Steel Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.18₹37.45
₹37.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.51₹45.70
₹37.45
Open Price
₹36.65
Prev. Close
₹37.87
Volume
1,034

Inducto Steel Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R138.54
  • R239.63
  • R341.81
  • Pivot
    36.36
  • S135.27
  • S233.09
  • S332

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 536.1237.66
  • 1036.6937.17
  • 2038.2535.94
  • 5038.1634.16
  • 10036.833.26
  • 20034.0732.87

Inducto Steel Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.1421.399.7353.8011.46176.38127.66
10.3815.6058.8471.11257.15918.20586.33
2.525.7853.41100.14154.031,216.641,093.13
2.2715.2883.34105.59108.0499.03165.38
13.644.7550.7742.0863.76609.33201.78
5.53-3.16-5.740.69-14.57446.26243.97
-6.780.09-4.5729.191,258.126,909.681,669.54
0.6310.5734.8110.70-0.37606.79137.09
0.12-0.9718.1812.77-7.57115.341.43
-4.15-3.244.00-7.710.81115.19166.75
27.1072.8428.0835.0034.64255.52227.54

Inducto Steel Ltd. Share Holdings

Inducto Steel Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Inducto Steel Ltd.

Inducto Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1988PLC194523 and registration number is 194523. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Materials recovery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Reniwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sweety Reniwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhushanlal Behl
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Inducto Steel Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Inducto Steel Ltd.?

The market cap of Inducto Steel Ltd. is ₹15.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Inducto Steel Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Inducto Steel Ltd. is -36.39 and PB ratio of Inducto Steel Ltd. is 0.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Inducto Steel Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inducto Steel Ltd. is ₹37.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inducto Steel Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inducto Steel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inducto Steel Ltd. is ₹45.70 and 52-week low of Inducto Steel Ltd. is ₹22.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data