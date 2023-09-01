What is the Market Cap of Inducto Steel Ltd.? The market cap of Inducto Steel Ltd. is ₹15.04 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Inducto Steel Ltd.? P/E ratio of Inducto Steel Ltd. is -36.39 and PB ratio of Inducto Steel Ltd. is 0.35 as on .

What is the share price of Inducto Steel Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inducto Steel Ltd. is ₹37.45 as on .