What is the share price of Inducto Steel? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inducto Steel is ₹54.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Inducto Steel? The Inducto Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inducto Steel? The market cap of Inducto Steel is ₹21.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Inducto Steel? Today’s highest and lowest price of Inducto Steel are ₹58.00 and ₹53.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inducto Steel? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inducto Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inducto Steel is ₹76.16 and 52-week low of Inducto Steel is ₹43.55 as on .

How has the Inducto Steel performed historically in terms of returns? The Inducto Steel has shown returns of -0.89% over the past day, -9.17% for the past month, 12.35% over 3 months, -9.23% over 1 year, 19.05% across 3 years, and 24.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inducto Steel? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inducto Steel are 40.82 and 0.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global