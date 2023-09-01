Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Elango Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104TN1989PLC017042 and registration number is 017042. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Alloys/Special. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Elango Industries Ltd. is ₹3.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Elango Industries Ltd. is -40.78 and PB ratio of Elango Industries Ltd. is 0.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elango Industries Ltd. is ₹9.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elango Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elango Industries Ltd. is ₹11.65 and 52-week low of Elango Industries Ltd. is ₹5.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.