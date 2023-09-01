Follow Us

ELANGO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Alloys/Special | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.99 Closed
4.720.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Elango Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.99₹9.99
₹9.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.05₹11.65
₹9.99
Open Price
₹9.99
Prev. Close
₹9.54
Volume
1,133

Elango Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.99
  • R29.99
  • R39.99
  • Pivot
    9.99
  • S19.99
  • S29.99
  • S39.99

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.198.75
  • 106.118.13
  • 206.487.55
  • 507.147.18
  • 1008.27.35
  • 20010.137.82

Elango Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
27.1072.8428.0835.0034.64255.52227.54
10.3815.6058.8471.11257.15918.20586.33
2.525.7853.41100.14154.031,216.641,093.13
2.2715.2883.34105.59108.0499.03165.38
13.644.7550.7742.0863.76609.33201.78
5.53-3.16-5.740.69-14.57446.26243.97
-6.780.09-4.5729.191,258.126,909.681,669.54
0.6310.5734.8110.70-0.37606.79137.09
0.12-0.9718.1812.77-7.57115.341.43
-4.15-3.244.00-7.710.81115.19166.75
-1.1421.399.7353.8011.46176.38127.66

Elango Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Elango Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Elango Industries Ltd.

Elango Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104TN1989PLC017042 and registration number is 017042. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Alloys/Special. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Elangovan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S A Premkumar
    Executive Director
  • Dr. M Ramasamy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Preethi Natarajan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Elango Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Elango Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Elango Industries Ltd. is ₹3.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Elango Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Elango Industries Ltd. is -40.78 and PB ratio of Elango Industries Ltd. is 0.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Elango Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elango Industries Ltd. is ₹9.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elango Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elango Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elango Industries Ltd. is ₹11.65 and 52-week low of Elango Industries Ltd. is ₹5.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

