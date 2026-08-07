Here's the live share price of Elango Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Elango Industries
|-0.20
|-18.13
|0.20
|21.26
|-6.03
|14.72
|-2.80
|Jindal Stainless
|0.08
|5.69
|-4.06
|-6.89
|1.17
|23.22
|35.67
|Usha Martin
|3.82
|1.63
|7.95
|17.90
|47.10
|15.10
|48.21
|Mukand
|0.50
|8.07
|1.98
|10.86
|14.38
|-5.36
|-0.84
|Rajputana Stainless
|9.17
|17.62
|11.60
|35.96
|35.96
|10.78
|6.34
|Panchmahal Steel
|-0.88
|-0.03
|-6.94
|-12.72
|15.88
|34.61
|26.98
|Shah Alloys
|12.87
|4.52
|5.79
|15.23
|29.23
|8.39
|37.34
|Ashnisha Industries
|-14.04
|21.74
|-19.18
|9.80
|41.84
|-41.99
|39.35
|Welcast Steels
|-1.45
|-1.59
|-6.84
|-7.23
|-39.96
|-4.56
|8.55
|Inducto Steel
|7.43
|-9.17
|12.35
|5.01
|-9.23
|19.05
|24.53
|Unison Metals
|7.81
|-11.54
|-31.68
|-34.91
|-70.89
|-33.26
|-18.53
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Elango Industries has declined 6.03% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (1.17%), Usha Martin (47.10%), Mukand (14.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Elango Industries has underperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (35.67%) and Usha Martin (48.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.12
|9.9
|10
|10.64
|10.5
|20
|12.09
|11.36
|50
|12.03
|11.73
|100
|11.03
|11.5
|200
|11.12
|11.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Elango Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 64.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Elango Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Elango Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Elango Industries - Reply To Clarification On Price Movement Of Security Sought By BSE Limited Vide Email Dated 21St May, 202
|May 28, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Elango Industries - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of Security And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation And Dis
|May 28, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Elango Industries - Statement Of Non-Applicability Of Deviation(S)Or Variations Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation
Source: Dion Global
Elango Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104TN1989PLC017042 and registration number is 017042. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Alloys/Special. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elango Industries is ₹9.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elango Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Elango Industries is ₹3.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Elango Industries are ₹9.98 and ₹9.98.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elango Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elango Industries is ₹15.75 and 52-week low of Elango Industries is ₹7.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elango Industries has shown returns of 4.94% over the past day, -18.13% for the past month, 0.2% over 3 months, -6.03% over 1 year, 14.72% across 3 years, and -2.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elango Industries are -28.11 and 1.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global