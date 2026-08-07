What is the share price of Elango Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elango Industries is ₹9.98 as on .

What kind of stock is Elango Industries? The Elango Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elango Industries? The market cap of Elango Industries is ₹3.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Elango Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Elango Industries are ₹9.98 and ₹9.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elango Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elango Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elango Industries is ₹15.75 and 52-week low of Elango Industries is ₹7.84 as on .

How has the Elango Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Elango Industries has shown returns of 4.94% over the past day, -18.13% for the past month, 0.2% over 3 months, -6.03% over 1 year, 14.72% across 3 years, and -2.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elango Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elango Industries are -28.11 and 1.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global