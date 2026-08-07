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Elango Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ELANGO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Elango Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.98 Closed
4.94₹ 0.47
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Elango Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.98₹9.98
₹9.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.84₹15.75
₹9.98
Open Price
₹9.98
Prev. Close
₹9.51
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Elango Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Elango Industries		-0.20-18.130.2021.26-6.0314.72-2.80
Jindal Stainless		0.085.69-4.06-6.891.1723.2235.67
Usha Martin		3.821.637.9517.9047.1015.1048.21
Mukand		0.508.071.9810.8614.38-5.36-0.84
Rajputana Stainless		9.1717.6211.6035.9635.9610.786.34
Panchmahal Steel		-0.88-0.03-6.94-12.7215.8834.6126.98
Shah Alloys		12.874.525.7915.2329.238.3937.34
Ashnisha Industries		-14.0421.74-19.189.8041.84-41.9939.35
Welcast Steels		-1.45-1.59-6.84-7.23-39.96-4.568.55
Inducto Steel		7.43-9.1712.355.01-9.2319.0524.53
Unison Metals		7.81-11.54-31.68-34.91-70.89-33.26-18.53

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Elango Industries has declined 6.03% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (1.17%), Usha Martin (47.10%), Mukand (14.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Elango Industries has underperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (35.67%) and Usha Martin (48.21%).

Elango Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Elango Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.129.9
1010.6410.5
2012.0911.36
5012.0311.73
10011.0311.5
20011.1211.37

Source: Dion Global

Elango Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Elango Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 64.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Elango Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTElango Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results
Jul 16, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTElango Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTElango Industries - Reply To Clarification On Price Movement Of Security Sought By BSE Limited Vide Email Dated 21St May, 202
May 28, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTElango Industries - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of Security And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligation And Dis
May 28, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTElango Industries - Statement Of Non-Applicability Of Deviation(S)Or Variations Under Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation

Source: Dion Global

About Elango Industries

Elango Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104TN1989PLC017042 and registration number is 017042. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Alloys/Special. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S Elangovan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S A Premkumar
    Director
  • Dr. M Ramasamy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Preethi Natarajan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Asitha K
    Independent Director

FAQs on Elango Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Elango Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elango Industries is ₹9.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Elango Industries?

The Elango Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elango Industries?

The market cap of Elango Industries is ₹3.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Elango Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Elango Industries are ₹9.98 and ₹9.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elango Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elango Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elango Industries is ₹15.75 and 52-week low of Elango Industries is ₹7.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Elango Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Elango Industries has shown returns of 4.94% over the past day, -18.13% for the past month, 0.2% over 3 months, -6.03% over 1 year, 14.72% across 3 years, and -2.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elango Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elango Industries are -28.11 and 1.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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