Here's the live share price of Unison Metals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Unison Metals
|7.81
|-11.54
|-31.68
|-34.91
|-70.89
|-33.26
|-18.53
|Jindal Stainless
|0.08
|5.69
|-4.06
|-6.89
|1.17
|23.22
|35.67
|Usha Martin
|3.82
|1.63
|7.95
|17.90
|47.10
|15.10
|48.21
|Mukand
|0.50
|8.07
|1.98
|10.86
|14.38
|-5.36
|-0.84
|Rajputana Stainless
|9.17
|17.62
|11.60
|35.96
|35.96
|10.78
|6.34
|Panchmahal Steel
|-0.88
|-0.03
|-6.94
|-12.72
|15.88
|34.61
|26.98
|Shah Alloys
|12.87
|4.52
|5.79
|15.23
|29.23
|8.39
|37.34
|Ashnisha Industries
|-14.04
|21.74
|-19.18
|9.80
|41.84
|-41.99
|39.35
|Welcast Steels
|-1.45
|-1.59
|-6.84
|-7.23
|-39.96
|-4.56
|8.55
|Inducto Steel
|7.43
|-9.17
|12.35
|5.01
|-9.23
|19.05
|24.53
|Elango Industries
|-0.20
|-18.13
|0.20
|21.26
|-6.03
|14.72
|-2.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Unison Metals has declined 70.89% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (1.17%), Usha Martin (47.10%), Mukand (14.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Unison Metals has underperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (35.67%) and Usha Martin (48.21%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.65
|0.66
|10
|0.67
|0.66
|20
|0.69
|0.69
|50
|0.8
|0.77
|100
|0.88
|0.91
|200
|1.25
|1.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Unison Metals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.55%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 70.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Unison Metals - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Unison Metals - Confirmation Certificate In The Matter Of Regulation 74(5) Of SEBI (Depositories And Participants) Regulation
|May 31, 2026, 02:18 AM IST IST
|Unison Metals - STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2026
|May 31, 2026, 02:12 AM IST IST
|Unison Metals - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARTD MEETING 30.05.2026
|May 25, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Unison Metals - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting.
Source: Dion Global
Unison Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ1990PLC013964 and registration number is 013964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unison Metals is ₹0.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Unison Metals is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Unison Metals is ₹20.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Unison Metals are ₹0.70 and ₹0.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unison Metals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unison Metals is ₹2.71 and 52-week low of Unison Metals is ₹0.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Unison Metals has shown returns of 2.99% over the past day, -11.54% for the past month, -31.68% over 3 months, -70.89% over 1 year, -33.26% across 3 years, and -18.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unison Metals are 2.80 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global