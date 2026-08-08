What is the share price of Unison Metals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unison Metals is ₹0.69 as on .

What kind of stock is Unison Metals? The Unison Metals is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unison Metals? The market cap of Unison Metals is ₹20.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Unison Metals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Unison Metals are ₹0.70 and ₹0.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unison Metals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unison Metals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unison Metals is ₹2.71 and 52-week low of Unison Metals is ₹0.56 as on .

How has the Unison Metals performed historically in terms of returns? The Unison Metals has shown returns of 2.99% over the past day, -11.54% for the past month, -31.68% over 3 months, -70.89% over 1 year, -33.26% across 3 years, and -18.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unison Metals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unison Metals are 2.80 and 0.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global