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Unison Metals Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNISON METALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Unison Metals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.69 Closed
2.99₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Unison Metals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.67₹0.70
₹0.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.56₹2.71
₹0.69
Open Price
₹0.70
Prev. Close
₹0.67
Volume
7,37,732

Source: Dion Global

Unison Metals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Unison Metals		7.81-11.54-31.68-34.91-70.89-33.26-18.53
Jindal Stainless		0.085.69-4.06-6.891.1723.2235.67
Usha Martin		3.821.637.9517.9047.1015.1048.21
Mukand		0.508.071.9810.8614.38-5.36-0.84
Rajputana Stainless		9.1717.6211.6035.9635.9610.786.34
Panchmahal Steel		-0.88-0.03-6.94-12.7215.8834.6126.98
Shah Alloys		12.874.525.7915.2329.238.3937.34
Ashnisha Industries		-14.0421.74-19.189.8041.84-41.9939.35
Welcast Steels		-1.45-1.59-6.84-7.23-39.96-4.568.55
Inducto Steel		7.43-9.1712.355.01-9.2319.0524.53
Elango Industries		-0.20-18.130.2021.26-6.0314.72-2.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Unison Metals has declined 70.89% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (1.17%), Usha Martin (47.10%), Mukand (14.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Unison Metals has underperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (35.67%) and Usha Martin (48.21%).

Unison Metals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Unison Metals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.650.66
100.670.66
200.690.69
500.80.77
1000.880.91
2001.251.2

Source: Dion Global

Unison Metals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Unison Metals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.55%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 70.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Unison Metals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTUnison Metals - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 15, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTUnison Metals - Confirmation Certificate In The Matter Of Regulation 74(5) Of SEBI (Depositories And Participants) Regulation
May 31, 2026, 02:18 AM IST ISTUnison Metals - STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2026
May 31, 2026, 02:12 AM IST ISTUnison Metals - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARTD MEETING 30.05.2026
May 25, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTUnison Metals - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting.

Source: Dion Global

About Unison Metals

Unison Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ1990PLC013964 and registration number is 013964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Rashi Tirth
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh V Changrani
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Deepali Malpani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra D Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Himanshu R Chokhda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Unison Metals Share Price

What is the share price of Unison Metals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unison Metals is ₹0.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Unison Metals?

The Unison Metals is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unison Metals?

The market cap of Unison Metals is ₹20.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Unison Metals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Unison Metals are ₹0.70 and ₹0.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unison Metals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unison Metals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unison Metals is ₹2.71 and 52-week low of Unison Metals is ₹0.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Unison Metals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Unison Metals has shown returns of 2.99% over the past day, -11.54% for the past month, -31.68% over 3 months, -70.89% over 1 year, -33.26% across 3 years, and -18.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unison Metals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unison Metals are 2.80 and 0.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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