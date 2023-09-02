Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Unison Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ1990PLC013964 and registration number is 013964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Unison Metals Ltd. is ₹35.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Unison Metals Ltd. is 20.13 and PB ratio of Unison Metals Ltd. is 1.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unison Metals Ltd. is ₹22.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unison Metals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unison Metals Ltd. is ₹27.50 and 52-week low of Unison Metals Ltd. is ₹17.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.