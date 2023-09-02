Follow Us

UNISON METALS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Alloys/Special | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.38 Closed
0.630.14
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Unison Metals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.75₹22.75
₹22.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.00₹27.50
₹22.38
Open Price
₹22.75
Prev. Close
₹22.24
Volume
8,037

Unison Metals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.84
  • R223.29
  • R323.84
  • Pivot
    22.29
  • S121.84
  • S221.29
  • S320.84

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.0622.37
  • 1018.9522.54
  • 2019.722.73
  • 5021.522.9
  • 10024.6422.91
  • 20031.0423.44

Unison Metals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.15-3.244.00-7.710.81115.19166.75
10.3815.6058.8471.11257.15918.20586.33
2.525.7853.41100.14154.031,216.641,093.13
2.2715.2883.34105.59108.0499.03165.38
13.644.7550.7742.0863.76609.33201.78
5.53-3.16-5.740.69-14.57446.26243.97
-6.780.09-4.5729.191,258.126,909.681,669.54
0.6310.5734.8110.70-0.37606.79137.09
0.12-0.9718.1812.77-7.57115.341.43
-1.1421.399.7353.8011.46176.38127.66
27.1072.8428.0835.0034.64255.52227.54

Unison Metals Ltd. Share Holdings

Unison Metals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Unison Metals Ltd.

Unison Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100GJ1990PLC013964 and registration number is 013964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tirth U Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh V Changrani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash Rajyaguru
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra D Thakka
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Manishaben B Panchal
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Unison Metals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Unison Metals Ltd.?

The market cap of Unison Metals Ltd. is ₹35.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Unison Metals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Unison Metals Ltd. is 20.13 and PB ratio of Unison Metals Ltd. is 1.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Unison Metals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unison Metals Ltd. is ₹22.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unison Metals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unison Metals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unison Metals Ltd. is ₹27.50 and 52-week low of Unison Metals Ltd. is ₹17.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

