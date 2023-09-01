Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109DL1971PLC005905 and registration number is 005905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 542.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹47.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. is 4.12 and PB ratio of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. is -0.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹15.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹14.86 and 52-week low of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹3.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.