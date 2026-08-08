Here's the live share price of Rathi Steel & Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rathi Steel & Power
|-5.28
|26.14
|21.54
|14.03
|-0.15
|34.54
|51.12
|Kalyani Steels
|-3.8
|-6.12
|-2.34
|10.29
|-5.81
|24.9
|14.27
|Mangalam Worldwide
|13.73
|9.89
|6.78
|6.78
|6.78
|2.21
|1.32
|Shah Metacorp
|2.08
|-14.78
|-31.72
|-17.43
|11.49
|11.46
|11.1
|Ahmedabad Steelcraft
|-2.2
|-29.6
|-2.54
|-5.89
|-26.95
|100.98
|52.8
|Shri Bajrang Alliance
|0.64
|-5.39
|5.06
|9.23
|-8.28
|-8.74
|-10.07
|Kanishk Steel Industries
|-0.74
|-4
|-19.02
|-10.82
|8.72
|22.06
|16.22
|National General Industries
|0.13
|13.03
|3.94
|45.81
|13.62
|-7.1
|15.78
|Modern Steels
|0
|4.9
|0.45
|-5.99
|-25.33
|-3.9
|26.01
|Ashiana Ispat
|0
|0.75
|-27.48
|-34.41
|-12.41
|-18.22
|2.93
|Shivagrico Implements
|2.26
|-9.19
|-7.04
|-12.34
|-14.57
|2.25
|33.82
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rathi Steel & Power has declined 0.15% compared to peers like Kalyani Steels (-5.81%), Mangalam Worldwide (6.78%), Shah Metacorp (11.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Rathi Steel & Power has outperformed peers relative to Kalyani Steels (14.27%) and Mangalam Worldwide (1.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.8
|26.58
|10
|25.49
|25.98
|20
|23.86
|24.61
|50
|20.9
|22.45
|100
|20.22
|21.85
|200
|22.91
|23.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rathi Steel & Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.49%, FII holding rose to 2.74%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Rathi Steel & Power - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For Quarter Ended June
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Rathi Steel & Power - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Rathi Steel & Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jun 29, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Rathi Steel & Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jun 24, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Rathi Steel & Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109DL1971PLC005905 and registration number is 005905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 716.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rathi Steel & Power is ₹26.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rathi Steel & Power is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rathi Steel & Power is ₹224.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rathi Steel & Power are ₹26.50 and ₹25.57.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rathi Steel & Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rathi Steel & Power is ₹28.99 and 52-week low of Rathi Steel & Power is ₹13.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rathi Steel & Power has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, 27.19% for the past month, 21.2% over 3 months, -2.47% over 1 year, 34.54% across 3 years, and 51.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rathi Steel & Power are 17.47 and 1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global