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Rathi Steel & Power Share Price

NSE
BSE

RATHI STEEL & POWER

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Rathi Steel & Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.01 Closed
-0.50₹ -0.13
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rathi Steel & Power Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.57₹26.50
₹26.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.50₹28.99
₹26.01
Open Price
₹26.00
Prev. Close
₹26.14
Volume
60,046

Source: Dion Global

Rathi Steel & Power Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rathi Steel & Power		-5.2826.1421.5414.03-0.1534.5451.12
Kalyani Steels		-3.8-6.12-2.3410.29-5.8124.914.27
Mangalam Worldwide		13.739.896.786.786.782.211.32
Shah Metacorp		2.08-14.78-31.72-17.4311.4911.4611.1
Ahmedabad Steelcraft		-2.2-29.6-2.54-5.89-26.95100.9852.8
Shri Bajrang Alliance		0.64-5.395.069.23-8.28-8.74-10.07
Kanishk Steel Industries		-0.74-4-19.02-10.828.7222.0616.22
National General Industries		0.1313.033.9445.8113.62-7.115.78
Modern Steels		04.90.45-5.99-25.33-3.926.01
Ashiana Ispat		00.75-27.48-34.41-12.41-18.222.93
Shivagrico Implements		2.26-9.19-7.04-12.34-14.572.2533.82

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rathi Steel & Power has declined 0.15% compared to peers like Kalyani Steels (-5.81%), Mangalam Worldwide (6.78%), Shah Metacorp (11.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Rathi Steel & Power has outperformed peers relative to Kalyani Steels (14.27%) and Mangalam Worldwide (1.32%).

Rathi Steel & Power Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rathi Steel & Power Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.826.58
1025.4925.98
2023.8624.61
5020.922.45
10020.2221.85
20022.9123.3

Source: Dion Global

Rathi Steel & Power Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rathi Steel & Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.49%, FII holding rose to 2.74%, and public shareholding moved down to 49.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rathi Steel & Power Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTRathi Steel & Power - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For Quarter Ended June
Jul 14, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTRathi Steel & Power - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTRathi Steel & Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jun 29, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTRathi Steel & Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jun 24, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTRathi Steel & Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Rathi Steel & Power

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109DL1971PLC005905 and registration number is 005905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 716.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Pareek
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Khurana
    Executive Director - Business Development
  • Mr. Abhishek Verma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arpan Kumar Atrey
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonika Sharma
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Surbhi Pareek
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on Rathi Steel & Power Share Price

What is the share price of Rathi Steel & Power?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rathi Steel & Power is ₹26.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rathi Steel & Power?

The Rathi Steel & Power is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rathi Steel & Power?

The market cap of Rathi Steel & Power is ₹224.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rathi Steel & Power?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rathi Steel & Power are ₹26.50 and ₹25.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rathi Steel & Power?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rathi Steel & Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rathi Steel & Power is ₹28.99 and 52-week low of Rathi Steel & Power is ₹13.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rathi Steel & Power performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rathi Steel & Power has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, 27.19% for the past month, 21.2% over 3 months, -2.47% over 1 year, 34.54% across 3 years, and 51.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rathi Steel & Power?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rathi Steel & Power are 17.47 and 1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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