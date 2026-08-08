What is the share price of Rathi Steel & Power? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rathi Steel & Power is ₹26.01 as on .

What kind of stock is Rathi Steel & Power? The Rathi Steel & Power is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rathi Steel & Power? The market cap of Rathi Steel & Power is ₹224.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rathi Steel & Power? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rathi Steel & Power are ₹26.50 and ₹25.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rathi Steel & Power? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rathi Steel & Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rathi Steel & Power is ₹28.99 and 52-week low of Rathi Steel & Power is ₹13.50 as on .

How has the Rathi Steel & Power performed historically in terms of returns? The Rathi Steel & Power has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, 27.19% for the past month, 21.2% over 3 months, -2.47% over 1 year, 34.54% across 3 years, and 51.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rathi Steel & Power? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rathi Steel & Power are 17.47 and 1.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global