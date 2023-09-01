Follow Us

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. Share Price

RATHI STEEL & POWER LTD.

Sector : Steel - Rolling | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.15 Closed
1.950.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.15₹15.15
₹15.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.15₹14.86
₹15.15
Open Price
₹15.15
Prev. Close
₹14.86
Volume
30,481

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.15
  • R215.15
  • R315.15
  • Pivot
    15.15
  • S115.15
  • S215.15
  • S315.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.0214.31
  • 102.0113.66
  • 201.7912.39
  • 502.029.28
  • 1002.446.77
  • 2002.625.04

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.2653.19359.09359.09359.09359.09657.50
3.06-15.1942.4155.61128.70357.91197.16
2.50-7.2810.6816.6945.411,132.061,076.38
5.1917.4148.8760.1555.03135.4670.11
-1.67-4.7335.4715.1528.47387.641,211.54
1.430-5.034.811.681.85-51.07
4.436.6326.6818.311.25308.37171.85
-4.76-5.06-14.19-27.40-65.74174.26207.90
19.2415.49-4.686.9113.74424.7014.29
6.676.188.488.852.83273.60147.91
2.2420.229.7449.4646.6713.4580.04
11.383.258.684.1421.47318.02243.59
3.8619.8623.1627.7025.3991.61-10.87

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. Share Holdings

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rathi Steel & Power Ltd.

Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/12/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109DL1971PLC005905 and registration number is 005905. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 542.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prem Narain Varshney
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pinky Verma
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Pandey
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Rathi Steel & Power Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd.?

The market cap of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹47.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. is 4.12 and PB ratio of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. is -0.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹15.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹14.86 and 52-week low of Rathi Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹3.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

