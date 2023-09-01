Follow Us

SHAH METACORP LTD.

Sector : Steel - Rolling | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.80 Closed
7.690.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Shah Metacorp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.60₹2.85
₹2.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.40₹4.20
₹2.80
Open Price
₹2.65
Prev. Close
₹2.60
Volume
34,86,127

Shah Metacorp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.93
  • R23.02
  • R33.18
  • Pivot
    2.77
  • S12.68
  • S22.52
  • S32.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.72.68
  • 102.742.73
  • 202.792.8
  • 502.882.89
  • 1003.062.9
  • 2003.892.91

Shah Metacorp Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.82-1.75-6.673.7020.8418.72-63.02
3.41-14.9642.5856.24129.76358.23197.82
3.12-7.0110.8917.2345.721,174.801,081.75
4.7716.6848.5059.0751.70134.1369.14
-2.83-4.43-9.617.96-3.2413.7013.70

Shah Metacorp Ltd. Share Holdings

Shah Metacorp Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue & Issue of Warrants
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
03 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Shah Metacorp Ltd.

Gyscoal Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209GJ1999PLC036656 and registration number is 036656. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Rolling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mona Shah
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Shukla
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemang Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Laxmi Jaiswal
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravikumar Thakkar
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Ms. Dipali Manish Shah
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Shah Metacorp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shah Metacorp Ltd.?

The market cap of Shah Metacorp Ltd. is ₹115.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shah Metacorp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shah Metacorp Ltd. is -64.07 and PB ratio of Shah Metacorp Ltd. is 4.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shah Metacorp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shah Metacorp Ltd. is ₹2.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shah Metacorp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shah Metacorp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shah Metacorp Ltd. is ₹4.20 and 52-week low of Shah Metacorp Ltd. is ₹2.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

