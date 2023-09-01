Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.82
|-1.75
|-6.67
|3.70
|20.84
|18.72
|-63.02
|3.41
|-14.96
|42.58
|56.24
|129.76
|358.23
|197.82
|3.12
|-7.01
|10.89
|17.23
|45.72
|1,174.80
|1,081.75
|4.77
|16.68
|48.50
|59.07
|51.70
|134.13
|69.14
|-2.83
|-4.43
|-9.61
|7.96
|-3.24
|13.70
|13.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue & Issue of Warrants
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|03 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Gyscoal Alloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209GJ1999PLC036656 and registration number is 036656. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Rolling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shah Metacorp Ltd. is ₹115.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shah Metacorp Ltd. is -64.07 and PB ratio of Shah Metacorp Ltd. is 4.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shah Metacorp Ltd. is ₹2.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shah Metacorp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shah Metacorp Ltd. is ₹4.20 and 52-week low of Shah Metacorp Ltd. is ₹2.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.