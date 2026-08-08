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Shah Metacorp Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHAH METACORP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Shah Metacorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.92 Closed
0.51₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shah Metacorp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.85₹3.99
₹3.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.31₹5.75
₹3.92
Open Price
₹3.91
Prev. Close
₹3.90
Volume
1,48,987

Source: Dion Global

Shah Metacorp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shah Metacorp		2.08-18.16-31.36-17.437.2511.4611.10
Kalyani Steels		-3.80-2.57-5.8410.29-7.9824.9014.27
Mangalam Worldwide		13.738.776.786.786.782.211.32
Ahmedabad Steelcraft		-2.20-26.58-7.20-5.89-28.53100.9852.80
Rathi Steel & Power		-5.2827.1921.2014.03-2.4734.5451.12
Shri Bajrang Alliance		0.64-8.535.069.23-9.60-8.74-10.07
Kanishk Steel Industries		-0.74-4.43-20.53-10.828.1722.0616.22
National General Industries		0.1311.235.8745.8118.08-7.1015.78
Modern Steels		07.143.69-5.99-20.82-3.9026.01
Ashiana Ispat		00.75-27.48-34.41-12.41-18.222.93
Shivagrico Implements		2.26-1.302.26-12.34-2.002.2533.82

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shah Metacorp has gained 7.25% compared to peers like Kalyani Steels (-7.98%), Mangalam Worldwide (6.78%), Ahmedabad Steelcraft (-28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Shah Metacorp has underperformed peers relative to Kalyani Steels (14.27%) and Mangalam Worldwide (1.32%).

Shah Metacorp Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shah Metacorp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.923.99
104.24.09
204.44.25
504.614.52
1004.844.66
2004.714.6

Source: Dion Global

Shah Metacorp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shah Metacorp saw a rise in promoter holding to 30.20%, while DII stake decreased to 1.01%, FII holding fell to 1.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 67.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shah Metacorp Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTShah Metacorp - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting In Compliance With Regulation 29 And 33 Of The SEBI
Jul 17, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTShah Metacorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 17, 2026, 01:48 AM IST ISTShah Metacorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Jul 17, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTShah Metacorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 17, 2026, 01:31 AM IST ISTShah Metacorp - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Outcome Of Board Meeting In Compliance With The Regulation 30 Of The

Source: Dion Global

About Shah Metacorp

Shah Metacorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209GJ1999PLC036656 and registration number is 036656. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Rolling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 168.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 88.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Mona Shah
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Shukla
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Dipali Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Adityabhai Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Laxmi Jaiswal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemang Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shah Metacorp Share Price

What is the share price of Shah Metacorp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shah Metacorp is ₹3.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shah Metacorp?

The Shah Metacorp is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shah Metacorp?

The market cap of Shah Metacorp is ₹389.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shah Metacorp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shah Metacorp are ₹3.99 and ₹3.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shah Metacorp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shah Metacorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shah Metacorp is ₹5.75 and 52-week low of Shah Metacorp is ₹3.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shah Metacorp performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shah Metacorp has shown returns of 0.51% over the past day, -18.16% for the past month, -31.36% over 3 months, 7.25% over 1 year, 11.46% across 3 years, and 11.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shah Metacorp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shah Metacorp are 31.74 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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