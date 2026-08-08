What is the share price of Shah Metacorp? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shah Metacorp is ₹3.92 as on .

What kind of stock is Shah Metacorp? The Shah Metacorp is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shah Metacorp? The market cap of Shah Metacorp is ₹389.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shah Metacorp? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shah Metacorp are ₹3.99 and ₹3.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shah Metacorp? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shah Metacorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shah Metacorp is ₹5.75 and 52-week low of Shah Metacorp is ₹3.31 as on .

How has the Shah Metacorp performed historically in terms of returns? The Shah Metacorp has shown returns of 0.51% over the past day, -18.16% for the past month, -31.36% over 3 months, 7.25% over 1 year, 11.46% across 3 years, and 11.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shah Metacorp? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shah Metacorp are 31.74 and 1.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global