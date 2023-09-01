What is the Market Cap of Shah Metacorp Ltd.? The market cap of Shah Metacorp Ltd. is ₹115.80 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shah Metacorp Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shah Metacorp Ltd. is -64.07 and PB ratio of Shah Metacorp Ltd. is 4.39 as on .

What is the share price of Shah Metacorp Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shah Metacorp Ltd. is ₹2.80 as on .