Here's the live share price of Shah Metacorp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shah Metacorp
|2.08
|-18.16
|-31.36
|-17.43
|7.25
|11.46
|11.10
|Kalyani Steels
|-3.80
|-2.57
|-5.84
|10.29
|-7.98
|24.90
|14.27
|Mangalam Worldwide
|13.73
|8.77
|6.78
|6.78
|6.78
|2.21
|1.32
|Ahmedabad Steelcraft
|-2.20
|-26.58
|-7.20
|-5.89
|-28.53
|100.98
|52.80
|Rathi Steel & Power
|-5.28
|27.19
|21.20
|14.03
|-2.47
|34.54
|51.12
|Shri Bajrang Alliance
|0.64
|-8.53
|5.06
|9.23
|-9.60
|-8.74
|-10.07
|Kanishk Steel Industries
|-0.74
|-4.43
|-20.53
|-10.82
|8.17
|22.06
|16.22
|National General Industries
|0.13
|11.23
|5.87
|45.81
|18.08
|-7.10
|15.78
|Modern Steels
|0
|7.14
|3.69
|-5.99
|-20.82
|-3.90
|26.01
|Ashiana Ispat
|0
|0.75
|-27.48
|-34.41
|-12.41
|-18.22
|2.93
|Shivagrico Implements
|2.26
|-1.30
|2.26
|-12.34
|-2.00
|2.25
|33.82
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shah Metacorp has gained 7.25% compared to peers like Kalyani Steels (-7.98%), Mangalam Worldwide (6.78%), Ahmedabad Steelcraft (-28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Shah Metacorp has underperformed peers relative to Kalyani Steels (14.27%) and Mangalam Worldwide (1.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.92
|3.99
|10
|4.2
|4.09
|20
|4.4
|4.25
|50
|4.61
|4.52
|100
|4.84
|4.66
|200
|4.71
|4.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shah Metacorp saw a rise in promoter holding to 30.20%, while DII stake decreased to 1.01%, FII holding fell to 1.08%, and public shareholding moved down to 67.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Shah Metacorp - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting In Compliance With Regulation 29 And 33 Of The SEBI
|Jul 17, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Shah Metacorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 17, 2026, 01:48 AM IST IST
|Shah Metacorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
|Jul 17, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|Shah Metacorp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 17, 2026, 01:31 AM IST IST
|Shah Metacorp - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Outcome Of Board Meeting In Compliance With The Regulation 30 Of The
Source: Dion Global
Shah Metacorp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27209GJ1999PLC036656 and registration number is 036656. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Rolling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 168.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 88.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shah Metacorp is ₹3.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shah Metacorp is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shah Metacorp is ₹389.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shah Metacorp are ₹3.99 and ₹3.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shah Metacorp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shah Metacorp is ₹5.75 and 52-week low of Shah Metacorp is ₹3.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shah Metacorp has shown returns of 0.51% over the past day, -18.16% for the past month, -31.36% over 3 months, 7.25% over 1 year, 11.46% across 3 years, and 11.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shah Metacorp are 31.74 and 1.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global