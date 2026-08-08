Here's the live share price of Shri Bajrang Alliance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shri Bajrang Alliance
|0.64
|-8.53
|5.06
|9.23
|-9.60
|-8.74
|-10.07
|Kalyani Steels
|-3.80
|-2.57
|-5.84
|10.29
|-7.98
|24.90
|14.27
|Mangalam Worldwide
|13.73
|8.77
|6.78
|6.78
|6.78
|2.21
|1.32
|Shah Metacorp
|2.08
|-18.16
|-31.36
|-17.43
|7.25
|11.46
|11.10
|Ahmedabad Steelcraft
|-2.20
|-26.58
|-7.20
|-5.89
|-28.53
|100.98
|52.80
|Rathi Steel & Power
|-5.28
|27.19
|21.20
|14.03
|-2.47
|34.54
|51.12
|Kanishk Steel Industries
|-0.74
|-4.43
|-20.53
|-10.82
|8.17
|22.06
|16.22
|National General Industries
|0.13
|11.23
|5.87
|45.81
|18.08
|-7.10
|15.78
|Modern Steels
|0
|7.14
|3.69
|-5.99
|-20.82
|-3.90
|26.01
|Ashiana Ispat
|0
|0.75
|-27.48
|-34.41
|-12.41
|-18.22
|2.93
|Shivagrico Implements
|2.26
|-1.30
|2.26
|-12.34
|-2.00
|2.25
|33.82
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shri Bajrang Alliance has declined 9.60% compared to peers like Kalyani Steels (-7.98%), Mangalam Worldwide (6.78%), Shah Metacorp (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Bajrang Alliance has underperformed peers relative to Kalyani Steels (14.27%) and Mangalam Worldwide (1.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|183.33
|184.57
|10
|185.44
|184.89
|20
|186.72
|186.08
|50
|186.71
|184.75
|100
|174.06
|181.43
|200
|180.77
|182.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shri Bajrang Alliance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|Shri Bajrang Allianc - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financi
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Shri Bajrang Allianc - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 29, 2026, 03:25 PM IST IST
|Shri Bajrang Allianc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jun 27, 2026, 03:23 PM IST IST
|Shri Bajrang Allianc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
|Jun 24, 2026, 05:25 PM IST IST
|Shri Bajrang Allianc - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 24 June 2026
Source: Dion Global
Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27103CT1990PLC005964 and registration number is 005964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 270.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Bajrang Alliance is ₹181.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shri Bajrang Alliance is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shri Bajrang Alliance is ₹163.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Bajrang Alliance are ₹181.65 and ₹176.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Bajrang Alliance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Bajrang Alliance is ₹227.40 and 52-week low of Shri Bajrang Alliance is ₹130.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shri Bajrang Alliance has shown returns of 1.85% over the past day, -8.53% for the past month, 5.06% over 3 months, -9.6% over 1 year, -8.74% across 3 years, and -10.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Bajrang Alliance are 3.69 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global