MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27103CT1990PLC005964 and registration number is 005964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 170.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. is ₹214.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. is 43.38 and PB ratio of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. is 3.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. is ₹238.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. is ₹280.00 and 52-week low of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. is ₹131.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.