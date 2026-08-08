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Shri Bajrang Alliance Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRI BAJRANG ALLIANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Shri Bajrang Alliance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹181.65 Closed
1.85₹ 3.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shri Bajrang Alliance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹176.25₹181.65
₹181.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹130.20₹227.40
₹181.65
Open Price
₹176.25
Prev. Close
₹178.35
Volume
200

Source: Dion Global

Shri Bajrang Alliance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shri Bajrang Alliance		0.64-8.535.069.23-9.60-8.74-10.07
Kalyani Steels		-3.80-2.57-5.8410.29-7.9824.9014.27
Mangalam Worldwide		13.738.776.786.786.782.211.32
Shah Metacorp		2.08-18.16-31.36-17.437.2511.4611.10
Ahmedabad Steelcraft		-2.20-26.58-7.20-5.89-28.53100.9852.80
Rathi Steel & Power		-5.2827.1921.2014.03-2.4734.5451.12
Kanishk Steel Industries		-0.74-4.43-20.53-10.828.1722.0616.22
National General Industries		0.1311.235.8745.8118.08-7.1015.78
Modern Steels		07.143.69-5.99-20.82-3.9026.01
Ashiana Ispat		00.75-27.48-34.41-12.41-18.222.93
Shivagrico Implements		2.26-1.302.26-12.34-2.002.2533.82

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shri Bajrang Alliance has declined 9.60% compared to peers like Kalyani Steels (-7.98%), Mangalam Worldwide (6.78%), Shah Metacorp (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Shri Bajrang Alliance has underperformed peers relative to Kalyani Steels (14.27%) and Mangalam Worldwide (1.32%).

Shri Bajrang Alliance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shri Bajrang Alliance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5183.33184.57
10185.44184.89
20186.72186.08
50186.71184.75
100174.06181.43
200180.77182.63

Source: Dion Global

Shri Bajrang Alliance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shri Bajrang Alliance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shri Bajrang Alliance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTShri Bajrang Allianc - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financi
Jul 07, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTShri Bajrang Allianc - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 29, 2026, 03:25 PM IST ISTShri Bajrang Allianc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jun 27, 2026, 03:23 PM IST ISTShri Bajrang Allianc - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
Jun 24, 2026, 05:25 PM IST ISTShri Bajrang Allianc - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 24 June 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Shri Bajrang Alliance

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27103CT1990PLC005964 and registration number is 005964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 270.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narendra Goel
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Anand Goel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Archit Goel
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. John Cherian
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Singh Rajput
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anshul Dave
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shri Bajrang Alliance Share Price

What is the share price of Shri Bajrang Alliance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Bajrang Alliance is ₹181.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shri Bajrang Alliance?

The Shri Bajrang Alliance is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Bajrang Alliance?

The market cap of Shri Bajrang Alliance is ₹163.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Bajrang Alliance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Bajrang Alliance are ₹181.65 and ₹176.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Bajrang Alliance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Bajrang Alliance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Bajrang Alliance is ₹227.40 and 52-week low of Shri Bajrang Alliance is ₹130.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shri Bajrang Alliance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shri Bajrang Alliance has shown returns of 1.85% over the past day, -8.53% for the past month, 5.06% over 3 months, -9.6% over 1 year, -8.74% across 3 years, and -10.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Bajrang Alliance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Bajrang Alliance are 3.69 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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