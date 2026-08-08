What is the share price of Shri Bajrang Alliance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Bajrang Alliance is ₹181.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Shri Bajrang Alliance? The Shri Bajrang Alliance is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Bajrang Alliance? The market cap of Shri Bajrang Alliance is ₹163.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shri Bajrang Alliance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shri Bajrang Alliance are ₹181.65 and ₹176.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Bajrang Alliance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Bajrang Alliance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Bajrang Alliance is ₹227.40 and 52-week low of Shri Bajrang Alliance is ₹130.20 as on .

How has the Shri Bajrang Alliance performed historically in terms of returns? The Shri Bajrang Alliance has shown returns of 1.85% over the past day, -8.53% for the past month, 5.06% over 3 months, -9.6% over 1 year, -8.74% across 3 years, and -10.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shri Bajrang Alliance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shri Bajrang Alliance are 3.69 and 0.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global