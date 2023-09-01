Follow Us

SHRI BAJRANG ALLIANCE LTD.

Sector : Steel - Rolling | Smallcap | BSE
₹238.70 Closed
0.842
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹232.15₹240.00
₹238.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹131.20₹280.00
₹238.70
Open Price
₹232.15
Prev. Close
₹236.70
Volume
2,755

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1241.75
  • R2244.8
  • R3249.6
  • Pivot
    236.95
  • S1233.9
  • S2229.1
  • S3226.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5201.04237.51
  • 10202.7238.72
  • 20209.72239.55
  • 50208.21226.88
  • 100191.98208.36
  • 200205.94196.69

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.67-4.7335.4715.1528.47387.641,211.54
3.06-15.1942.4155.61128.70357.91197.16
2.50-7.2810.6816.6945.411,132.061,076.38
5.1917.4148.8760.1555.03135.4670.11
1.430-5.034.811.681.85-51.07
4.436.6326.6818.311.25308.37171.85
10.2653.19359.09359.09359.09359.09657.50
-4.76-5.06-14.19-27.40-65.74174.26207.90
19.2415.49-4.686.9113.74424.7014.29
6.676.188.488.852.83273.60147.91
2.2420.229.7449.4646.6713.4580.04
11.383.258.684.1421.47318.02243.59
3.8619.8623.1627.7025.3991.61-10.87

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. Share Holdings

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd.

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27103CT1990PLC005964 and registration number is 005964. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 170.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narendra Goel
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Anand Goel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Archit Goel
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anshul Dave
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Niyati Dipak Thake
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd.?

The market cap of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. is ₹214.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. is 43.38 and PB ratio of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. is 3.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. is ₹238.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. is ₹280.00 and 52-week low of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd. is ₹131.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

