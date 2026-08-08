Here's the live share price of Shivagrico Implements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shivagrico Implements
|2.26
|-1.30
|2.26
|-12.34
|-2.00
|2.25
|33.82
|Kalyani Steels
|-3.80
|-2.57
|-5.84
|10.29
|-7.98
|24.90
|14.27
|Mangalam Worldwide
|13.73
|8.77
|6.78
|6.78
|6.78
|2.21
|1.32
|Shah Metacorp
|2.08
|-18.16
|-31.36
|-17.43
|7.25
|11.46
|11.10
|Ahmedabad Steelcraft
|-2.20
|-26.58
|-7.20
|-5.89
|-28.53
|100.98
|52.80
|Rathi Steel & Power
|-5.28
|27.19
|21.20
|14.03
|-2.47
|34.54
|51.12
|Shri Bajrang Alliance
|0.64
|-8.53
|5.06
|9.23
|-9.60
|-8.74
|-10.07
|Kanishk Steel Industries
|-0.74
|-4.43
|-20.53
|-10.82
|8.17
|22.06
|16.22
|National General Industries
|0.13
|11.23
|5.87
|45.81
|18.08
|-7.10
|15.78
|Modern Steels
|0
|7.14
|3.69
|-5.99
|-20.82
|-3.90
|26.01
|Ashiana Ispat
|0
|0.75
|-27.48
|-34.41
|-12.41
|-18.22
|2.93
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shivagrico Implements has declined 2.00% compared to peers like Kalyani Steels (-7.98%), Mangalam Worldwide (6.78%), Shah Metacorp (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Shivagrico Implements has outperformed peers relative to Kalyani Steels (14.27%) and Mangalam Worldwide (1.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.95
|24.61
|10
|24.54
|24.58
|20
|24.74
|24.65
|50
|24.6
|24.54
|100
|23.89
|24.57
|200
|25.4
|24.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shivagrico Implements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.87%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Shivagrico Imple - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|Shivagrico Imple - News Paper Advertisement Notice - 47Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On 20.08.2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:19 PM IST IST
|Shivagrico Imple - Intimation Of Book Closure -Monday 17.08.2026 To Thursday 20.08.2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:17 PM IST IST
|Shivagrico Imple - Annual General Meeting .
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:05 PM IST IST
|Shivagrico Imple - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Shivagrico Implements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910MH1979PLC021212 and registration number is 021212. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Rolling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivagrico Implements is ₹23.52 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Shivagrico Implements is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shivagrico Implements is ₹11.79 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shivagrico Implements are ₹25.94 and ₹23.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivagrico Implements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivagrico Implements is ₹35.99 and 52-week low of Shivagrico Implements is ₹19.21 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Shivagrico Implements has shown returns of -9.5% over the past day, -1.3% for the past month, 2.26% over 3 months, -2.0% over 1 year, 2.25% across 3 years, and 33.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shivagrico Implements are 30.59 and 1.42 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global