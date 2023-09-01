Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shivagrico Implements Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHIVAGRICO IMPLEMENTS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Rolling | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.65 Closed
4.820.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shivagrico Implements Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.70₹20.67
₹20.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.58₹23.00
₹20.65
Open Price
₹19.70
Prev. Close
₹19.70
Volume
376

Shivagrico Implements Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.98
  • R221.31
  • R321.95
  • Pivot
    20.34
  • S120.01
  • S219.37
  • S319.04

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.7519.71
  • 1017.7519.93
  • 2018.6520.07
  • 5017.1619.67
  • 10017.1919.33
  • 20017.4518.75

Shivagrico Implements Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.383.258.684.1421.47318.02243.59
3.06-15.1942.4155.61128.70357.91197.16
2.50-7.2810.6816.6945.411,132.061,076.38
5.1917.4148.8760.1555.03135.4670.11
-1.67-4.7335.4715.1528.47387.641,211.54
1.430-5.034.811.681.85-51.07
4.436.6326.6818.311.25308.37171.85
10.2653.19359.09359.09359.09359.09657.50
-4.76-5.06-14.19-27.40-65.74174.26207.90
19.2415.49-4.686.9113.74424.7014.29
6.676.188.488.852.83273.60147.91
2.2420.229.7449.4646.6713.4580.04
3.8619.8623.1627.7025.3991.61-10.87

Shivagrico Implements Ltd. Share Holdings

Shivagrico Implements Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shivagrico Implements Ltd.

Shivagrico Implements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910MH1979PLC021212 and registration number is 021212. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Rolling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vimalchand M Jain
    Chairman
  • Mr. Hemant Ranawat
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Bhavesh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Manju Singhvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Chandra Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shivagrico Implements Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shivagrico Implements Ltd.?

The market cap of Shivagrico Implements Ltd. is ₹10.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shivagrico Implements Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shivagrico Implements Ltd. is 543.42 and PB ratio of Shivagrico Implements Ltd. is 1.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shivagrico Implements Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivagrico Implements Ltd. is ₹20.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shivagrico Implements Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivagrico Implements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivagrico Implements Ltd. is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of Shivagrico Implements Ltd. is ₹15.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data