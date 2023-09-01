Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shivagrico Implements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910MH1979PLC021212 and registration number is 021212. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Rolling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shivagrico Implements Ltd. is ₹10.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shivagrico Implements Ltd. is 543.42 and PB ratio of Shivagrico Implements Ltd. is 1.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivagrico Implements Ltd. is ₹20.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivagrico Implements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivagrico Implements Ltd. is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of Shivagrico Implements Ltd. is ₹15.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.