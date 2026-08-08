What is the share price of Shivagrico Implements? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivagrico Implements is ₹23.52 as on .

What kind of stock is Shivagrico Implements? The Shivagrico Implements is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shivagrico Implements? The market cap of Shivagrico Implements is ₹11.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shivagrico Implements? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shivagrico Implements are ₹25.94 and ₹23.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shivagrico Implements? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivagrico Implements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivagrico Implements is ₹35.99 and 52-week low of Shivagrico Implements is ₹19.21 as on .

How has the Shivagrico Implements performed historically in terms of returns? The Shivagrico Implements has shown returns of -9.5% over the past day, -1.3% for the past month, 2.26% over 3 months, -2.0% over 1 year, 2.25% across 3 years, and 33.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shivagrico Implements? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shivagrico Implements are 30.59 and 1.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global