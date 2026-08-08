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Shivagrico Implements Share Price

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BSE

SHIVAGRICO IMPLEMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Shivagrico Implements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.52 Closed
-9.50₹ -2.47
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shivagrico Implements Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.40₹25.94
₹23.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.21₹35.99
₹23.52
Open Price
₹24.50
Prev. Close
₹25.99
Volume
13

Source: Dion Global

Shivagrico Implements Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shivagrico Implements		2.26-1.302.26-12.34-2.002.2533.82
Kalyani Steels		-3.80-2.57-5.8410.29-7.9824.9014.27
Mangalam Worldwide		13.738.776.786.786.782.211.32
Shah Metacorp		2.08-18.16-31.36-17.437.2511.4611.10
Ahmedabad Steelcraft		-2.20-26.58-7.20-5.89-28.53100.9852.80
Rathi Steel & Power		-5.2827.1921.2014.03-2.4734.5451.12
Shri Bajrang Alliance		0.64-8.535.069.23-9.60-8.74-10.07
Kanishk Steel Industries		-0.74-4.43-20.53-10.828.1722.0616.22
National General Industries		0.1311.235.8745.8118.08-7.1015.78
Modern Steels		07.143.69-5.99-20.82-3.9026.01
Ashiana Ispat		00.75-27.48-34.41-12.41-18.222.93

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shivagrico Implements has declined 2.00% compared to peers like Kalyani Steels (-7.98%), Mangalam Worldwide (6.78%), Shah Metacorp (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Shivagrico Implements has outperformed peers relative to Kalyani Steels (14.27%) and Mangalam Worldwide (1.32%).

Shivagrico Implements Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shivagrico Implements Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.9524.61
1024.5424.58
2024.7424.65
5024.624.54
10023.8924.57
20025.424.99

Source: Dion Global

Shivagrico Implements Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shivagrico Implements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.87%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shivagrico Implements Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTShivagrico Imple - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30.06.2026
Jul 29, 2026, 05:49 AM IST ISTShivagrico Imple - News Paper Advertisement Notice - 47Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On 20.08.2026
Jul 28, 2026, 10:19 PM IST ISTShivagrico Imple - Intimation Of Book Closure -Monday 17.08.2026 To Thursday 20.08.2026
Jul 28, 2026, 05:17 PM IST ISTShivagrico Imple - Annual General Meeting .
Jul 28, 2026, 05:05 PM IST ISTShivagrico Imple - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Shivagrico Implements

Shivagrico Implements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910MH1979PLC021212 and registration number is 021212. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Rolling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vimalchand M Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemant Ranawat
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vinit Ranawat
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bhupesh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Kumar Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Rakesh Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shivagrico Implements Share Price

What is the share price of Shivagrico Implements?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivagrico Implements is ₹23.52 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shivagrico Implements?

The Shivagrico Implements is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shivagrico Implements?

The market cap of Shivagrico Implements is ₹11.79 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shivagrico Implements?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shivagrico Implements are ₹25.94 and ₹23.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shivagrico Implements?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivagrico Implements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivagrico Implements is ₹35.99 and 52-week low of Shivagrico Implements is ₹19.21 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Shivagrico Implements performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shivagrico Implements has shown returns of -9.5% over the past day, -1.3% for the past month, 2.26% over 3 months, -2.0% over 1 year, 2.25% across 3 years, and 33.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shivagrico Implements?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shivagrico Implements are 30.59 and 1.42 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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