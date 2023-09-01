Follow Us

NATIONAL GENERAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Rolling | Smallcap | BSE
₹74.05 Closed
-4.64-3.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
National General Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹74.00₹77.65
₹74.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹69.42₹244.95
₹74.05
Open Price
₹77.65
Prev. Close
₹77.65
Volume
558

National General Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R176.47
  • R278.88
  • R380.12
  • Pivot
    75.23
  • S172.82
  • S271.58
  • S369.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5199.7877.67
  • 10195.9377.47
  • 20199.7777.37
  • 50214.1179.88
  • 100278.4892.89
  • 200355.92125.48

National General Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.76-5.06-14.19-27.40-65.74174.26207.90
3.06-15.1942.4155.61128.70357.91197.16
2.50-7.2810.6816.6945.411,132.061,076.38
5.1917.4148.8760.1555.03135.4670.11
-1.67-4.7335.4715.1528.47387.641,211.54
1.430-5.034.811.681.85-51.07
4.436.6326.6818.311.25308.37171.85
10.2653.19359.09359.09359.09359.09657.50
19.2415.49-4.686.9113.74424.7014.29
6.676.188.488.852.83273.60147.91
2.2420.229.7449.4646.6713.4580.04
11.383.258.684.1421.47318.02243.59
3.8619.8623.1627.7025.3991.61-10.87

National General Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

National General Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About National General Industries Ltd.

National General Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1987PLC026617 and registration number is 026617. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Rolling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Modi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Modi
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vasu Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anirudh Vimalkumar Goenka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anantshri Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sanjana Bharat
    Independent Director

FAQs on National General Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of National General Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of National General Industries Ltd. is ₹40.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of National General Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of National General Industries Ltd. is 52.04 and PB ratio of National General Industries Ltd. is 1.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of National General Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National General Industries Ltd. is ₹74.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National General Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National General Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National General Industries Ltd. is ₹244.95 and 52-week low of National General Industries Ltd. is ₹69.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

