Here's the live share price of National General Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|National General Industries
|0.13
|11.23
|5.87
|45.81
|18.08
|-7.10
|15.78
|Kalyani Steels
|-3.80
|-2.57
|-5.84
|10.29
|-7.98
|24.90
|14.27
|Mangalam Worldwide
|13.73
|8.77
|6.78
|6.78
|6.78
|2.21
|1.32
|Shah Metacorp
|2.08
|-18.16
|-31.36
|-17.43
|7.25
|11.46
|11.10
|Ahmedabad Steelcraft
|-2.20
|-26.58
|-7.20
|-5.89
|-28.53
|100.98
|52.80
|Rathi Steel & Power
|-5.28
|27.19
|21.20
|14.03
|-2.47
|34.54
|51.12
|Shri Bajrang Alliance
|0.64
|-8.53
|5.06
|9.23
|-9.60
|-8.74
|-10.07
|Kanishk Steel Industries
|-0.74
|-4.43
|-20.53
|-10.82
|8.17
|22.06
|16.22
|Modern Steels
|0
|7.14
|3.69
|-5.99
|-20.82
|-3.90
|26.01
|Ashiana Ispat
|0
|0.75
|-27.48
|-34.41
|-12.41
|-18.22
|2.93
|Shivagrico Implements
|2.26
|-1.30
|2.26
|-12.34
|-2.00
|2.25
|33.82
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, National General Industries has gained 18.08% compared to peers like Kalyani Steels (-7.98%), Mangalam Worldwide (6.78%), Shah Metacorp (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, National General Industries has underperformed peers relative to Kalyani Steels (14.27%) and Mangalam Worldwide (1.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.22
|59.27
|10
|59.3
|59.24
|20
|59.19
|59.25
|50
|58.65
|58.36
|100
|55.29
|55.93
|200
|50.91
|54.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, National General Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.93%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:24 AM IST IST
|National Gen. Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 02:35 AM IST IST
|National Gen. Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|National Gen. Ind. - Audited Financial Results FY 2025-26
|May 28, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|National Gen. Ind. - Audited Financial Results FY 2025-26
|May 28, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|National Gen. Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results FY 2025-26
Source: Dion Global
National General Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1987PLC026617 and registration number is 026617. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National General Industries is ₹60.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The National General Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of National General Industries is ₹33.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of National General Industries are ₹60.22 and ₹54.78.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National General Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National General Industries is ₹72.92 and 52-week low of National General Industries is ₹34.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The National General Industries has shown returns of 4.44% over the past day, 11.23% for the past month, 5.87% over 3 months, 18.08% over 1 year, -7.1% across 3 years, and 15.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National General Industries are -69.54 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global