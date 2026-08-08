What is the share price of National General Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National General Industries is ₹60.22 as on .

What kind of stock is National General Industries? The National General Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of National General Industries? The market cap of National General Industries is ₹33.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of National General Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of National General Industries are ₹60.22 and ₹54.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National General Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National General Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National General Industries is ₹72.92 and 52-week low of National General Industries is ₹34.53 as on .

How has the National General Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The National General Industries has shown returns of 4.44% over the past day, 11.23% for the past month, 5.87% over 3 months, 18.08% over 1 year, -7.1% across 3 years, and 15.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of National General Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National General Industries are -69.54 and 0.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global