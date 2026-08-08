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National General Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

NATIONAL GENERAL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of National General Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹60.22 Closed
4.44₹ 2.56
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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National General Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.78₹60.22
₹60.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.53₹72.92
₹60.22
Open Price
₹54.78
Prev. Close
₹57.66
Volume
300

Source: Dion Global

National General Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
National General Industries		0.1311.235.8745.8118.08-7.1015.78
Kalyani Steels		-3.80-2.57-5.8410.29-7.9824.9014.27
Mangalam Worldwide		13.738.776.786.786.782.211.32
Shah Metacorp		2.08-18.16-31.36-17.437.2511.4611.10
Ahmedabad Steelcraft		-2.20-26.58-7.20-5.89-28.53100.9852.80
Rathi Steel & Power		-5.2827.1921.2014.03-2.4734.5451.12
Shri Bajrang Alliance		0.64-8.535.069.23-9.60-8.74-10.07
Kanishk Steel Industries		-0.74-4.43-20.53-10.828.1722.0616.22
Modern Steels		07.143.69-5.99-20.82-3.9026.01
Ashiana Ispat		00.75-27.48-34.41-12.41-18.222.93
Shivagrico Implements		2.26-1.302.26-12.34-2.002.2533.82

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, National General Industries has gained 18.08% compared to peers like Kalyani Steels (-7.98%), Mangalam Worldwide (6.78%), Shah Metacorp (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, National General Industries has underperformed peers relative to Kalyani Steels (14.27%) and Mangalam Worldwide (1.32%).

National General Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

National General Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.2259.27
1059.359.24
2059.1959.25
5058.6558.36
10055.2955.93
20050.9154.63

Source: Dion Global

National General Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, National General Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 74.93%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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National General Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:24 AM IST ISTNational Gen. Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 02:35 AM IST ISTNational Gen. Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTNational Gen. Ind. - Audited Financial Results FY 2025-26
May 28, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTNational Gen. Ind. - Audited Financial Results FY 2025-26
May 28, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTNational Gen. Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results FY 2025-26

Source: Dion Global

About National General Industries

National General Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1987PLC026617 and registration number is 026617. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Modi
    Chairman & M.D & CFO
  • Mr. Manhar Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vasu Modi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anirudh Vimalkumar Goenka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anantshri Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kanupriya Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on National General Industries Share Price

What is the share price of National General Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National General Industries is ₹60.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is National General Industries?

The National General Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of National General Industries?

The market cap of National General Industries is ₹33.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of National General Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of National General Industries are ₹60.22 and ₹54.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National General Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National General Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National General Industries is ₹72.92 and 52-week low of National General Industries is ₹34.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the National General Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The National General Industries has shown returns of 4.44% over the past day, 11.23% for the past month, 5.87% over 3 months, 18.08% over 1 year, -7.1% across 3 years, and 15.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of National General Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National General Industries are -69.54 and 0.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

National General Industries News

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