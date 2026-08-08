Here's the live share price of Mangalam Worldwide along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mangalam Worldwide
|13.73
|8.77
|6.78
|6.78
|6.78
|2.21
|1.32
|Kalyani Steels
|-3.80
|-2.57
|-5.84
|10.29
|-7.98
|24.90
|14.27
|Shah Metacorp
|2.08
|-18.16
|-31.36
|-17.43
|7.25
|11.46
|11.10
|Ahmedabad Steelcraft
|-2.20
|-26.58
|-7.20
|-5.89
|-28.53
|100.98
|52.80
|Rathi Steel & Power
|-5.28
|27.19
|21.20
|14.03
|-2.47
|34.54
|51.12
|Shri Bajrang Alliance
|0.64
|-8.53
|5.06
|9.23
|-9.60
|-8.74
|-10.07
|Kanishk Steel Industries
|-0.74
|-4.43
|-20.53
|-10.82
|8.17
|22.06
|16.22
|National General Industries
|0.13
|11.23
|5.87
|45.81
|18.08
|-7.10
|15.78
|Modern Steels
|0
|7.14
|3.69
|-5.99
|-20.82
|-3.90
|26.01
|Ashiana Ispat
|0
|0.75
|-27.48
|-34.41
|-12.41
|-18.22
|2.93
|Shivagrico Implements
|2.26
|-1.30
|2.26
|-12.34
|-2.00
|2.25
|33.82
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Mangalam Worldwide has gained 6.78% compared to peers like Kalyani Steels (-7.98%), Shah Metacorp (7.25%), Ahmedabad Steelcraft (-28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangalam Worldwide has underperformed peers relative to Kalyani Steels (14.27%) and Shah Metacorp (11.10%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.19
|39.91
|10
|36.11
|38.43
|20
|36.54
|37.64
|50
|34.92
|0
|100
|17.46
|0
|200
|8.73
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Mangalam Worldwide remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Worldwide - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Worldwide - Revised Investor Presentation On Unaudited Financial Results Of Mangalam Worldwide Limited (The Company)
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:46 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Worldwide - Investor Presentation On Unaudited Financial Results Of Mangalam Worldwide Limited (The Company) For The
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:10 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Worldwide - Mangalam Worldwide Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Business Update Highest-Ever Monthly Export P
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Mangalam Worldwide - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1995PLC028381 and registration number is 028381. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Rolling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1207.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Worldwide is ₹41.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mangalam Worldwide is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mangalam Worldwide is ₹1,217.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Worldwide are ₹43.92 and ₹41.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Worldwide stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Worldwide is ₹43.92 and 52-week low of Mangalam Worldwide is ₹34.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Mangalam Worldwide has shown returns of -4.74% over the past day, 8.77% for the past month, 6.78% over 3 months, 6.78% over 1 year, 2.21% across 3 years, and 1.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Worldwide are 23.46 and 4.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global