Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.83
|-4.43
|-9.61
|7.96
|-3.24
|13.70
|13.70
|3.41
|-14.96
|42.58
|56.24
|129.76
|358.23
|197.82
|3.12
|-7.01
|10.89
|17.23
|45.72
|1,174.80
|1,081.75
|4.77
|16.68
|48.50
|59.07
|51.70
|134.13
|69.14
|1.82
|-1.75
|-6.67
|3.70
|20.84
|18.72
|-63.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Dividend
Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1995PLC028381 and registration number is 028381. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Rolling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 523.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. is ₹285.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. is 2.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. is ₹116.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. is ₹160.00 and 52-week low of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. is ₹89.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.