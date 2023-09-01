Follow Us

MANGALAM WORLDWIDE LTD.

Sector : Steel - Rolling | Smallcap | NSE
₹116.60 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹116.60₹116.70
₹116.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹89.00₹160.00
₹116.60
Open Price
₹116.70
Prev. Close
₹116.60
Volume
3,600

Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1116.67
  • R2116.73
  • R3116.77
  • Pivot
    116.63
  • S1116.57
  • S2116.53
  • S3116.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5112.82121.14
  • 10112.63123.26
  • 20112.22125
  • 50114.2125.6
  • 10078.05122.96
  • 20039.02117.83

Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.83-4.43-9.617.96-3.2413.7013.70
3.41-14.9642.5856.24129.76358.23197.82
3.12-7.0110.8917.2345.721,174.801,081.75
4.7716.6848.5059.0751.70134.1369.14
1.82-1.75-6.673.7020.8418.72-63.02

Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. Share Holdings

Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Aug, 2022Board MeetingDividend

About Mangalam Worldwide Ltd.

Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1995PLC028381 and registration number is 028381. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Rolling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 523.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vipin Prakash Mangal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Chanakya Prakash Mangal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chandragupt Prakash Mangal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohit Kailash Agrawal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Pritu Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sarika Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anilkumar Shyamlal Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mangalam Worldwide Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd.?

The market cap of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. is ₹285.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. is 2.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. is ₹116.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. is ₹160.00 and 52-week low of Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. is ₹89.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

