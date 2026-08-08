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Mangalam Worldwide Share Price

NSE
BSE

MANGALAM WORLDWIDE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Mangalam Worldwide along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.00 Closed
-4.74₹ -2.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Mangalam Worldwide Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.00₹43.92
₹41.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.50₹43.92
₹41.00
Open Price
₹42.72
Prev. Close
₹43.04
Volume
73,697

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Worldwide Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mangalam Worldwide		13.738.776.786.786.782.211.32
Kalyani Steels		-3.80-2.57-5.8410.29-7.9824.9014.27
Shah Metacorp		2.08-18.16-31.36-17.437.2511.4611.10
Ahmedabad Steelcraft		-2.20-26.58-7.20-5.89-28.53100.9852.80
Rathi Steel & Power		-5.2827.1921.2014.03-2.4734.5451.12
Shri Bajrang Alliance		0.64-8.535.069.23-9.60-8.74-10.07
Kanishk Steel Industries		-0.74-4.43-20.53-10.828.1722.0616.22
National General Industries		0.1311.235.8745.8118.08-7.1015.78
Modern Steels		07.143.69-5.99-20.82-3.9026.01
Ashiana Ispat		00.75-27.48-34.41-12.41-18.222.93
Shivagrico Implements		2.26-1.302.26-12.34-2.002.2533.82

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Mangalam Worldwide has gained 6.78% compared to peers like Kalyani Steels (-7.98%), Shah Metacorp (7.25%), Ahmedabad Steelcraft (-28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Mangalam Worldwide has underperformed peers relative to Kalyani Steels (14.27%) and Shah Metacorp (11.10%).

Mangalam Worldwide Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Worldwide Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.1939.91
1036.1138.43
2036.5437.64
5034.920
10017.460
2008.730

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Worldwide Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mangalam Worldwide remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mangalam Worldwide Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTMangalam Worldwide - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTMangalam Worldwide - Revised Investor Presentation On Unaudited Financial Results Of Mangalam Worldwide Limited (The Company)
Aug 07, 2026, 04:46 PM IST ISTMangalam Worldwide - Investor Presentation On Unaudited Financial Results Of Mangalam Worldwide Limited (The Company) For The
Aug 06, 2026, 05:10 PM IST ISTMangalam Worldwide - Mangalam Worldwide Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Business Update Highest-Ever Monthly Export P
Jul 31, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTMangalam Worldwide - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Mangalam Worldwide

Mangalam Worldwide Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1995PLC028381 and registration number is 028381. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Rolling. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1207.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vipin Prakash Mangal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Chandragupt Prakash Mangal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohit Kailash Agrawal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Anilkumar Shyamlal Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pritu Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sarika Sachin Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Varsha Biswajit Adhikari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Susanta Kumar panda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Mangalam Worldwide Share Price

What is the share price of Mangalam Worldwide?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Worldwide is ₹41.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mangalam Worldwide?

The Mangalam Worldwide is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Worldwide?

The market cap of Mangalam Worldwide is ₹1,217.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangalam Worldwide?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Worldwide are ₹43.92 and ₹41.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Worldwide?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Worldwide stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Worldwide is ₹43.92 and 52-week low of Mangalam Worldwide is ₹34.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Mangalam Worldwide performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mangalam Worldwide has shown returns of -4.74% over the past day, 8.77% for the past month, 6.78% over 3 months, 6.78% over 1 year, 2.21% across 3 years, and 1.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangalam Worldwide?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Worldwide are 23.46 and 4.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Mangalam Worldwide News

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