What is the share price of Mangalam Worldwide? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mangalam Worldwide is ₹41.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Mangalam Worldwide? The Mangalam Worldwide is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mangalam Worldwide? The market cap of Mangalam Worldwide is ₹1,217.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Mangalam Worldwide? Today’s highest and lowest price of Mangalam Worldwide are ₹43.92 and ₹41.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mangalam Worldwide? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mangalam Worldwide stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mangalam Worldwide is ₹43.92 and 52-week low of Mangalam Worldwide is ₹34.50 as on .

How has the Mangalam Worldwide performed historically in terms of returns? The Mangalam Worldwide has shown returns of -4.74% over the past day, 8.77% for the past month, 6.78% over 3 months, 6.78% over 1 year, 2.21% across 3 years, and 1.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mangalam Worldwide? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mangalam Worldwide are 23.46 and 4.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global