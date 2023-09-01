Follow Us

ASHIANA ISPAT LTD.

Sector : Steel - Rolling | Smallcap | BSE
₹35.26 Closed
-8.68-3.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ashiana Ispat Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.80₹38.61
₹35.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.37₹62.60
₹35.26
Open Price
₹38.60
Prev. Close
₹38.61
Volume
88,066

Ashiana Ispat Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R137.63
  • R240.03
  • R341.44
  • Pivot
    36.22
  • S133.82
  • S232.41
  • S330.01

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 545.9834.11
  • 1045.5232.23
  • 2045.9131.29
  • 5038.4831.34
  • 10032.2832.31
  • 20027.2432.92

Ashiana Ispat Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
19.2415.49-4.686.9113.74424.7014.29
3.06-15.1942.4155.61128.70357.91197.16
2.50-7.2810.6816.6945.411,132.061,076.38
5.1917.4148.8760.1555.03135.4670.11
-1.67-4.7335.4715.1528.47387.641,211.54
1.430-5.034.811.681.85-51.07
4.436.6326.6818.311.25308.37171.85
10.2653.19359.09359.09359.09359.09657.50
-4.76-5.06-14.19-27.40-65.74174.26207.90
6.676.188.488.852.83273.60147.91
2.2420.229.7449.4646.6713.4580.04
11.383.258.684.1421.47318.02243.59
3.8619.8623.1627.7025.3991.61-10.87

Ashiana Ispat Ltd. Share Holdings

Ashiana Ispat Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ashiana Ispat Ltd.

Ashiana Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27107RJ1992PLC006611 and registration number is 006611. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Rolling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 438.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Chand
    Chairman
  • Mr. Puneet Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shashank Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Monga
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shruti Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anu Bansal
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Ashiana Ispat Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ashiana Ispat Ltd.?

The market cap of Ashiana Ispat Ltd. is ₹28.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashiana Ispat Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ashiana Ispat Ltd. is 14.59 and PB ratio of Ashiana Ispat Ltd. is 0.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ashiana Ispat Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashiana Ispat Ltd. is ₹35.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashiana Ispat Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashiana Ispat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashiana Ispat Ltd. is ₹62.60 and 52-week low of Ashiana Ispat Ltd. is ₹26.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

