Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ashiana Ispat Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASHIANA ISPAT

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Ashiana Ispat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.50 Closed
1.04₹ 0.18
As on Jun 29, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ashiana Ispat Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.46₹18.00
₹17.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.46₹30.05
₹17.50
Open Price
₹18.00
Prev. Close
₹17.32
Volume
12,845

Source: Dion Global

Ashiana Ispat Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ashiana Ispat		00.75-27.48-34.41-12.41-18.222.93
Kalyani Steels		-3.8-2.57-5.8410.29-7.9824.914.27
Mangalam Worldwide		13.738.776.786.786.782.211.32
Shah Metacorp		2.08-18.16-31.36-17.437.2511.4611.1
Ahmedabad Steelcraft		-2.2-26.58-7.2-5.89-28.53100.9852.8
Rathi Steel & Power		-5.2827.1921.214.03-2.4734.5451.12
Shri Bajrang Alliance		0.64-8.535.069.23-9.6-8.74-10.07
Kanishk Steel Industries		-0.74-4.43-20.53-10.828.1722.0616.22
National General Industries		0.1311.235.8745.8118.08-7.115.78
Modern Steels		07.143.69-5.99-20.82-3.926.01
Shivagrico Implements		2.26-1.32.26-12.34-22.2533.82

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ashiana Ispat has declined 12.41% compared to peers like Kalyani Steels (-7.98%), Mangalam Worldwide (6.78%), Shah Metacorp (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashiana Ispat has underperformed peers relative to Kalyani Steels (14.27%) and Mangalam Worldwide (1.32%).

Ashiana Ispat Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ashiana Ispat Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.7417.9
1018.5419
2022.0620.98
5024.3622.81
10022.5723.16
20022.4725.1

Source: Dion Global

Ashiana Ispat Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ashiana Ispat saw a rise in promoter holding to 44.75%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ashiana Ispat Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 01, 2026, 04:14 AM IST ISTAshiana Ispat - Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended On 31 March 2026.
Jul 01, 2026, 03:57 AM IST ISTAshiana Ispat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On 30Th June, 2026 Pursuant T
Jun 27, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTAshiana Ispat - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31
May 31, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTAshiana Ispat - Reason For Non Submission Of Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026
May 28, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTAshiana Ispat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28Th May 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Ashiana Ispat

Ashiana Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27107RJ1992PLC006611 and registration number is 006611. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1916.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Puneet Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Naresh Chand
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kamal Wadhwani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Dhiman
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Darshan
    Additional Director

FAQs on Ashiana Ispat Share Price

What is the share price of Ashiana Ispat?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashiana Ispat is ₹17.50 as on Jun 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ashiana Ispat?

The Ashiana Ispat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashiana Ispat?

The market cap of Ashiana Ispat is ₹13.94 Cr as on Jun 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashiana Ispat?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashiana Ispat are ₹18.00 and ₹16.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashiana Ispat?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashiana Ispat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashiana Ispat is ₹30.05 and 52-week low of Ashiana Ispat is ₹16.46 as on Jun 29, 2026.

How has the Ashiana Ispat performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ashiana Ispat has shown returns of 1.04% over the past day, 0.75% for the past month, -27.48% over 3 months, -12.41% over 1 year, -18.22% across 3 years, and 2.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashiana Ispat?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashiana Ispat are 0.46 and 0.47 on Jun 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ashiana Ispat News

More Ashiana Ispat News
Market Pulse