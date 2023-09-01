Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|19.24
|15.49
|-4.68
|6.91
|13.74
|424.70
|14.29
|3.06
|-15.19
|42.41
|55.61
|128.70
|357.91
|197.16
|2.50
|-7.28
|10.68
|16.69
|45.41
|1,132.06
|1,076.38
|5.19
|17.41
|48.87
|60.15
|55.03
|135.46
|70.11
|-1.67
|-4.73
|35.47
|15.15
|28.47
|387.64
|1,211.54
|1.43
|0
|-5.03
|4.81
|1.68
|1.85
|-51.07
|4.43
|6.63
|26.68
|18.31
|1.25
|308.37
|171.85
|10.26
|53.19
|359.09
|359.09
|359.09
|359.09
|657.50
|-4.76
|-5.06
|-14.19
|-27.40
|-65.74
|174.26
|207.90
|6.67
|6.18
|8.48
|8.85
|2.83
|273.60
|147.91
|2.24
|20.22
|9.74
|49.46
|46.67
|13.45
|80.04
|11.38
|3.25
|8.68
|4.14
|21.47
|318.02
|243.59
|3.86
|19.86
|23.16
|27.70
|25.39
|91.61
|-10.87
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ashiana Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27107RJ1992PLC006611 and registration number is 006611. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Rolling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 438.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ashiana Ispat Ltd. is ₹28.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ashiana Ispat Ltd. is 14.59 and PB ratio of Ashiana Ispat Ltd. is 0.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashiana Ispat Ltd. is ₹35.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashiana Ispat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashiana Ispat Ltd. is ₹62.60 and 52-week low of Ashiana Ispat Ltd. is ₹26.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.