Here's the live share price of Ashiana Ispat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ashiana Ispat
|0
|0.75
|-27.48
|-34.41
|-12.41
|-18.22
|2.93
|Kalyani Steels
|-3.8
|-2.57
|-5.84
|10.29
|-7.98
|24.9
|14.27
|Mangalam Worldwide
|13.73
|8.77
|6.78
|6.78
|6.78
|2.21
|1.32
|Shah Metacorp
|2.08
|-18.16
|-31.36
|-17.43
|7.25
|11.46
|11.1
|Ahmedabad Steelcraft
|-2.2
|-26.58
|-7.2
|-5.89
|-28.53
|100.98
|52.8
|Rathi Steel & Power
|-5.28
|27.19
|21.2
|14.03
|-2.47
|34.54
|51.12
|Shri Bajrang Alliance
|0.64
|-8.53
|5.06
|9.23
|-9.6
|-8.74
|-10.07
|Kanishk Steel Industries
|-0.74
|-4.43
|-20.53
|-10.82
|8.17
|22.06
|16.22
|National General Industries
|0.13
|11.23
|5.87
|45.81
|18.08
|-7.1
|15.78
|Modern Steels
|0
|7.14
|3.69
|-5.99
|-20.82
|-3.9
|26.01
|Shivagrico Implements
|2.26
|-1.3
|2.26
|-12.34
|-2
|2.25
|33.82
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ashiana Ispat has declined 12.41% compared to peers like Kalyani Steels (-7.98%), Mangalam Worldwide (6.78%), Shah Metacorp (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashiana Ispat has underperformed peers relative to Kalyani Steels (14.27%) and Mangalam Worldwide (1.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.74
|17.9
|10
|18.54
|19
|20
|22.06
|20.98
|50
|24.36
|22.81
|100
|22.57
|23.16
|200
|22.47
|25.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ashiana Ispat saw a rise in promoter holding to 44.75%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 01, 2026, 04:14 AM IST IST
|Ashiana Ispat - Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended On 31 March 2026.
|Jul 01, 2026, 03:57 AM IST IST
|Ashiana Ispat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On 30Th June, 2026 Pursuant T
|Jun 27, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Ashiana Ispat - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31
|May 31, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Ashiana Ispat - Reason For Non Submission Of Financial Results For Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Ashiana Ispat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28Th May 2026
Source: Dion Global
Ashiana Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27107RJ1992PLC006611 and registration number is 006611. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1916.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashiana Ispat is ₹17.50 as on Jun 29, 2026.
The Ashiana Ispat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ashiana Ispat is ₹13.94 Cr as on Jun 29, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashiana Ispat are ₹18.00 and ₹16.46.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashiana Ispat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashiana Ispat is ₹30.05 and 52-week low of Ashiana Ispat is ₹16.46 as on Jun 29, 2026.
The Ashiana Ispat has shown returns of 1.04% over the past day, 0.75% for the past month, -27.48% over 3 months, -12.41% over 1 year, -18.22% across 3 years, and 2.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashiana Ispat are 0.46 and 0.47 on Jun 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global