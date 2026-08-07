What is the share price of Ashiana Ispat? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashiana Ispat is ₹17.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Ashiana Ispat? The Ashiana Ispat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashiana Ispat? The market cap of Ashiana Ispat is ₹13.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashiana Ispat? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashiana Ispat are ₹18.00 and ₹16.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashiana Ispat? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashiana Ispat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashiana Ispat is ₹30.05 and 52-week low of Ashiana Ispat is ₹16.46 as on .

How has the Ashiana Ispat performed historically in terms of returns? The Ashiana Ispat has shown returns of 1.04% over the past day, 0.75% for the past month, -27.48% over 3 months, -12.41% over 1 year, -18.22% across 3 years, and 2.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashiana Ispat? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashiana Ispat are 0.46 and 0.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global