Here's the live share price of Kanishk Steel Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kanishk Steel Industries
|-0.74
|-4
|-19.02
|-10.82
|8.72
|22.06
|16.22
|Kalyani Steels
|-3.8
|-6.12
|-2.34
|10.29
|-5.81
|24.9
|14.27
|Mangalam Worldwide
|13.73
|9.89
|6.78
|6.78
|6.78
|2.21
|1.32
|Shah Metacorp
|2.08
|-14.78
|-31.72
|-17.43
|11.49
|11.46
|11.1
|Ahmedabad Steelcraft
|-2.2
|-29.6
|-2.54
|-5.89
|-26.95
|100.98
|52.8
|Rathi Steel & Power
|-5.28
|26.14
|21.54
|14.03
|-0.15
|34.54
|51.12
|Shri Bajrang Alliance
|0.64
|-5.39
|5.06
|9.23
|-8.28
|-8.74
|-10.07
|National General Industries
|0.13
|13.03
|3.94
|45.81
|13.62
|-7.1
|15.78
|Modern Steels
|0
|4.9
|0.45
|-5.99
|-25.33
|-3.9
|26.01
|Ashiana Ispat
|0
|0.75
|-27.48
|-34.41
|-12.41
|-18.22
|2.93
|Shivagrico Implements
|2.26
|-9.19
|-7.04
|-12.34
|-14.57
|2.25
|33.82
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kanishk Steel Industries has gained 8.72% compared to peers like Kalyani Steels (-5.81%), Mangalam Worldwide (6.78%), Shah Metacorp (11.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Kanishk Steel Industries has underperformed peers relative to Kalyani Steels (14.27%) and Mangalam Worldwide (1.32%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|51.75
|51.42
|10
|51.63
|51.58
|20
|52.12
|52.04
|50
|53.7
|53.17
|100
|53.7
|53.64
|200
|54.01
|52.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kanishk Steel Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.71%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|Kanishk Steel Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Compan
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Kanishk Steel Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Kanishk Steel Ind. - Related Party Transactions For The Half Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Kanishk Steel Ind. - Related Party Transactions For The Half Year Ended 31 March 2026
|May 28, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|Kanishk Steel Ind. - Results - Financial Results For March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TN1995PLC067863 and registration number is 067863. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 406.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanishk Steel Industries is ₹51.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kanishk Steel Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kanishk Steel Industries is ₹145.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanishk Steel Industries are ₹52.60 and ₹47.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanishk Steel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanishk Steel Industries is ₹66.95 and 52-week low of Kanishk Steel Industries is ₹40.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kanishk Steel Industries has shown returns of -2.43% over the past day, -4.43% for the past month, -20.53% over 3 months, 8.17% over 1 year, 22.06% across 3 years, and 16.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanishk Steel Industries are 31.76 and 3.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global