Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KANISHK STEEL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Rolling | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.30 Closed
4.71.27
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.80₹29.90
₹28.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.05₹41.50
₹28.30
Open Price
₹27.85
Prev. Close
₹27.03
Volume
15,634

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.53
  • R230.77
  • R331.63
  • Pivot
    28.67
  • S127.43
  • S226.57
  • S325.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.9727.4
  • 1027.7327.63
  • 2028.0327.54
  • 5028.2526.59
  • 10030.8926.27
  • 20033.7127.1

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.436.6326.6818.311.25308.37171.85
3.06-15.1942.4155.61128.70357.91197.16
2.50-7.2810.6816.6945.411,132.061,076.38
5.1917.4148.8760.1555.03135.4670.11
-1.67-4.7335.4715.1528.47387.641,211.54
1.430-5.034.811.681.85-51.07
10.2653.19359.09359.09359.09359.09657.50
-4.76-5.06-14.19-27.40-65.74174.26207.90
19.2415.49-4.686.9113.74424.7014.29
6.676.188.488.852.83273.60147.91
2.2420.229.7449.4646.6713.4580.04
11.383.258.684.1421.47318.02243.59
3.8619.8623.1627.7025.3991.61-10.87

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd.

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TN1995PLC067863 and registration number is 067863. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 314.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Keyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Bhora
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. R Ramesh
    Director
  • Dr. Pravin Kumar Aggarwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Sheril Theodore
    Director
  • Mr. Seshadari M Nagarajan
    Director

FAQs on Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹80.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. is 7.56 and PB ratio of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹28.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹41.50 and 52-week low of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹19.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

