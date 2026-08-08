What is the share price of Kanishk Steel Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanishk Steel Industries is ₹51.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Kanishk Steel Industries? The Kanishk Steel Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kanishk Steel Industries? The market cap of Kanishk Steel Industries is ₹145.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kanishk Steel Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanishk Steel Industries are ₹52.60 and ₹47.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanishk Steel Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanishk Steel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanishk Steel Industries is ₹66.95 and 52-week low of Kanishk Steel Industries is ₹40.15 as on .

How has the Kanishk Steel Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Kanishk Steel Industries has shown returns of -2.43% over the past day, -4.43% for the past month, -20.53% over 3 months, 8.17% over 1 year, 22.06% across 3 years, and 16.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kanishk Steel Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanishk Steel Industries are 31.76 and 3.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global