Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.43
|6.63
|26.68
|18.31
|1.25
|308.37
|171.85
|3.06
|-15.19
|42.41
|55.61
|128.70
|357.91
|197.16
|2.50
|-7.28
|10.68
|16.69
|45.41
|1,132.06
|1,076.38
|5.19
|17.41
|48.87
|60.15
|55.03
|135.46
|70.11
|-1.67
|-4.73
|35.47
|15.15
|28.47
|387.64
|1,211.54
|1.43
|0
|-5.03
|4.81
|1.68
|1.85
|-51.07
|10.26
|53.19
|359.09
|359.09
|359.09
|359.09
|657.50
|-4.76
|-5.06
|-14.19
|-27.40
|-65.74
|174.26
|207.90
|19.24
|15.49
|-4.68
|6.91
|13.74
|424.70
|14.29
|6.67
|6.18
|8.48
|8.85
|2.83
|273.60
|147.91
|2.24
|20.22
|9.74
|49.46
|46.67
|13.45
|80.04
|11.38
|3.25
|8.68
|4.14
|21.47
|318.02
|243.59
|3.86
|19.86
|23.16
|27.70
|25.39
|91.61
|-10.87
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TN1995PLC067863 and registration number is 067863. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 314.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹80.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. is 7.56 and PB ratio of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. is 0.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹28.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹41.50 and 52-week low of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹19.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.