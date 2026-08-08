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Kanishk Steel Industries Share Price

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BSE

KANISHK STEEL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Kanishk Steel Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹51.10 Closed
-2.43₹ -1.27
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kanishk Steel Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.01₹52.60
₹51.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.15₹66.95
₹51.10
Open Price
₹52.60
Prev. Close
₹52.37
Volume
2,437

Source: Dion Global

Kanishk Steel Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kanishk Steel Industries		-0.74-4-19.02-10.828.7222.0616.22
Kalyani Steels		-3.8-6.12-2.3410.29-5.8124.914.27
Mangalam Worldwide		13.739.896.786.786.782.211.32
Shah Metacorp		2.08-14.78-31.72-17.4311.4911.4611.1
Ahmedabad Steelcraft		-2.2-29.6-2.54-5.89-26.95100.9852.8
Rathi Steel & Power		-5.2826.1421.5414.03-0.1534.5451.12
Shri Bajrang Alliance		0.64-5.395.069.23-8.28-8.74-10.07
National General Industries		0.1313.033.9445.8113.62-7.115.78
Modern Steels		04.90.45-5.99-25.33-3.926.01
Ashiana Ispat		00.75-27.48-34.41-12.41-18.222.93
Shivagrico Implements		2.26-9.19-7.04-12.34-14.572.2533.82

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kanishk Steel Industries has gained 8.72% compared to peers like Kalyani Steels (-5.81%), Mangalam Worldwide (6.78%), Shah Metacorp (11.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Kanishk Steel Industries has underperformed peers relative to Kalyani Steels (14.27%) and Mangalam Worldwide (1.32%).

Kanishk Steel Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kanishk Steel Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
551.7551.42
1051.6351.58
2052.1252.04
5053.753.17
10053.753.64
20054.0152.38

Source: Dion Global

Kanishk Steel Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kanishk Steel Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.71%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kanishk Steel Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTKanishk Steel Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Compan
Jul 15, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTKanishk Steel Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTKanishk Steel Ind. - Related Party Transactions For The Half Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 28, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTKanishk Steel Ind. - Related Party Transactions For The Half Year Ended 31 March 2026
May 28, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTKanishk Steel Ind. - Results - Financial Results For March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Kanishk Steel Industries

Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TN1995PLC067863 and registration number is 067863. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 406.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Keyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Bhora
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Munuswamy Sathiamoorthy
    Director
  • Mr. Rangaswamy Ramesh
    Director
  • Mr. Seshadari M Nagarajan
    Director
  • Ms. Manju Meenakshi
    Director

FAQs on Kanishk Steel Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Kanishk Steel Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanishk Steel Industries is ₹51.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kanishk Steel Industries?

The Kanishk Steel Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kanishk Steel Industries?

The market cap of Kanishk Steel Industries is ₹145.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kanishk Steel Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanishk Steel Industries are ₹52.60 and ₹47.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanishk Steel Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanishk Steel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanishk Steel Industries is ₹66.95 and 52-week low of Kanishk Steel Industries is ₹40.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kanishk Steel Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kanishk Steel Industries has shown returns of -2.43% over the past day, -4.43% for the past month, -20.53% over 3 months, 8.17% over 1 year, 22.06% across 3 years, and 16.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kanishk Steel Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanishk Steel Industries are 31.76 and 3.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kanishk Steel Industries News

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