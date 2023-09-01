What is the Market Cap of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹80.47 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. is 7.56 and PB ratio of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. is 0.85 as on .

What is the share price of Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanishk Steel Industries Ltd. is ₹28.30 as on .